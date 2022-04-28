Which 32-inch computer monitor is best?

The 32-inch class of PC monitor is increasing in popularity as displays get better-looking and more reliable with more advanced features and higher resolution. While such a large display might seem like it takes up a lot of space at first glance, you’ll quickly fall in love with how much screen real estate you have and how easy everything is to see.

While 32-inch monitors used to be somewhat hard to come by, there a quite a few options to choose from today. The best overall in terms of pure image quality is the Gigabyte M32U due to its 4K resolution, wide color gamut and high refresh rate.

What to know before you buy a 32-inch computer monitor

Will you be using it for gaming or for work?

Gaming monitors are relatively specialized pieces of equipment that boast premium features meant for smooth gameplay. If you’re not a gamer or not accustomed to premium visual fidelity, you can probably get by with a more business-focused model.

With that said, the impressive technology behind gaming monitors can improve everyday productivity. High resolutions make it easier to scale content and multitask using multiple windows, and high refresh rates make for a smoother experience overall with less stuttering. If you’re working with photos and videos, visual quality and color accuracy are of prime importance.

How far will you sit from it?

A 32-inch monitor is pretty big. If you get one with a resolution lower than 4K and you sit at a small desk, you might find yourself uncomfortably close. To mitigate this, consider a monitor stand or arm that mounts to the desk and gets the display farther from your face.

If you’re looking for a 4K monitor, it’s still worth taking desk space into account. Your face should be about 2 feet away to get the most from the display without missing out on some of the field of view. With the higher resolution, though, you’ll be unlikely to make out individual pixels, even from that close. The same can’t be said of 1440p or 1080p monitors.

What to look for in a quality 32-inch computer monitor

Resolution

The best resolution for a 32-inch monitor is 4K. Under no circumstances should you get anything less than a 1440p resolution. Anything lower starts to look blocky from across a normal-size desk.

Refresh rate

For gaming, higher refresh rates are always better. You don’t need 144 hertz for general use, though. If you’re not playing high-intensity games, a 75-hertz refresh is fine for a smooth experience without any stutter.

Color gamut

Most programs and images use the relatively thin sRGB color gamut. Today’s advanced monitors are often measured using the much wider DCI-P3 gamut, which is what the movie industry uses. Consider a DCI-P3-rated monitor to ensure you’re getting good color depth.

How much you can expect to spend on a 32-inch computer monitor

The cheapest 32-inch monitors run about $200 and don’t have advanced features or a wide color gamut. At the top end, you can spend upward of $1,000, but most users will be satisfied with a monitor between $400-$700.

32-inch computer monitor FAQ

Are AdobeRGB color gamut monitors worth it?

A. Only certain photo and video professionals or hobbyists need to worry about the AdobeRGB color space. It’s wider than sRGB, less common than DCI-P3 and not something the average consumer will ever deal with.

Are there any ultrawide 4K monitors?

A. Technically, no, but there are 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawides with similar pixel densities. The issue with ultrawide monitors is that they’re usually expensive and huge to the point where they’re too big and too costly for most users.

What’s the best 32-inch computer monitor to buy?

Top 32-inch computer monitor

Gigabyte M32U

What you need to know: While technically a gaming monitor, it uses some of today’s best display technology to improve the work and play experiences.

What you’ll love: Its 4K resolution and 144-hertz refresh rate are basically second to none, resulting in a clear image with no jagged lines or stuttering. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that it works swimmingly with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync variable refresh rate technologies. There’s a DisplayPort, two HDMI 2.1 inputs and 4 USB ports (one of which is Type-C) that serve as a low-latency USB hub. If you frequently work on two things simultaneously using a split screen, this one’s a great choice.

What you should consider: It costs quite a lot, and the advanced features are overkill for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 32-inch computer monitor for the money

Dell S3221QS

What you need to know: It’s a budget-friendly curved display from a respected provider of midrange and high-end monitors.

What you’ll love: Despite its low price, it delivers the dependability and performance you’d expect from Dell. Its 4K panel is clear and easy to read with a flicker-free operation and a blue light filter that minimizes eye fatigue. Its 1800R curvature helps ensure you can see everything on the screen equally without any washout or color shift near the corners or edges. Its three-way stand adjustability makes it suitable for all-day use in the office without hurting your back or neck.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have advanced gaming features, such as variable refresh rate support or a fast pixel response time, so dedicated gamers should look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

Worth checking out

LG 32UN650

What you need to know: Its pedestrian design and moderate price hide a high-performing 4K business monitor.

What you’ll love: There’s a lot to like about this LG aside from just its 4K resolution. It boasts 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space that modern movies are tuned to, so you know you’ll get excellent color depth with any type of content. While it can’t deliver a true HDR experience, it does an excellent job of simulating it and can use variable refresh rates if your graphics output drops below 60 frames per second. The colors are accurate out of the box, and the automatic black stabilizer ensures you get a cinematic experience without missing highlights in dark scenes.

What you should consider: It is limited to a 60-hertz refresh rate and doesn’t have the best peak brightness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

