Best Samsung portable charger

Portable chargers are great for when you don’t have access to an outlet or are in an outdoor environment.

Which Samsung portable chargers are best?

Battery packs have evolved over time, as they used to be very bulky, with some being so large that it almost defeated the purpose of having a portable charger. Nowadays, you can find portable chargers that can fit in your bag and pockets while providing a great amount of power for your personal devices.

Samsung portable chargers are capable of providing quick charging speeds, wireless charging and more. If you’re looking for a Samsung portable charger with fast-charge capability for wireless and wired charging, the Samsung 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a Samsung portable charger

Ports

If you want to charge your personal device with a Samsung portable charger with a wired connection, ensure that you have the right cables. If you have an iPhone, you won’t be able to have a wired charge with a Samsung portable charger unless you purchase an adapter for the iPhone cable. The same goes for other devices that don’t use USB-C cables, as you’ll have to get the appropriate adapter to connect the device.

Wired vs. wireless charger

While wireless charging may be the most convenient and coolest way to charge a compatible device, it isn’t the fastest way. Wired charging, in most cases, is faster than wireless charging because it’s a direct line to an energy source. Wireless charging, on the other hand, is still a newer concept and it will be a while before there’s a safe and super fast way to charge devices this way. Also be mindful that the back of your personal device may feel hot when wireless charging, because the device charges through the back of it.

What to look for in a quality Samsung portable charger

Qi enabled

A Qi enabled device essentially means that the device is capable of charging wirelessly. All Qi enabled Samsung portable chargers are able to charge devices that also have wireless charging. These battery packs don’t limit you to just Samsung devices, as there are brands such as Apple and Google that manufacture Qi enabled phones and accessories.

Fast charge

Fast charge, or quick charge, is a modern feature provided by various chargers and battery packs. It provides higher charging speeds than traditional chargers and works even better with newer and modern devices with fast-charge capability. If you see a Samsung portable charger with fast-charge capability, you’ll be able to charge your personal devices at faster than normal speeds, especially if you have a Samsung phone, headphones, watch, etc.

Charge multiple devices at once

Many Samsung portable chargers can charge two or more devices at once, including both devices being charged wired or wirelessly, or mixing a wired and wireless charge. This means you don’t have to wait to charge a second device or use up extra outlets and other energy sources. Just be mindful that charging multiple devices at once may result in slower charging speeds rather than charging one device, since the battery pack has to provide energy for multiple devices.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung portable charger

Samsung portable chargers cost $20-$80, mainly depending on charging speeds and wireless charging capabilities. Portable chargers in the $20-$40 range may have wireless charging and be capable of charging two devices at once, while $80 chargers can charge more than two devices and provide some of the fastest charging speeds.

Samsung portable charger FAQ

How long does a Samsung portable charger take to charge?

A. Most Samsung portable chargers don’t take longer than 4 hours to recharge from 0% all the way to 100%. These devices can be recharged through the USB-C port at fast charging speeds if you have the appropriate charger.

How do I know my Samsung power bank is fully charged?

A. It may vary by model, but typically, when a power bank is charging, its LED light displays a bright red color until it’s fully charged, and it would then turn green. Other power banks might flash a blinking green LED light, and once the green light stops blinking and stays still, that’s when you know the battery pack is done charging.

What’s the best Samsung portable charger to buy?

Top Samsung portable charger

Samsung 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger

What you need to know: Whether it’s wirelessly or through a USB-C cable, this portable charger can provide fast charging for both methods.

What you’ll love: Charge up to three devices at once — you can charge your phone and other compatible accessories simultaneously. The battery pack can charge a Samsung phone wired twice, giving you an all-day casual use for your phone.

What you should consider: It can’t fast-charge two devices simultaneously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung portable charger for the money

Samsung 5,100 mAh OEM Battery Pack Type-C

What you need to know: Being one of the most compact and affordable battery packs Samsung has to offer, this charger provides fast-charge capability while still having 5,100 mAh.

What you’ll love: The charger can charge up to 1.5 times faster than a standard USB charger, which is even better when you’re on the road. There’s an included micro USB cable along with a micro USB to USB-C adapter to help you connect compatible devices.

What you should consider: There is no wireless charging capability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung 10,000 mAh Wireless Charger Portable Battery

What you need to know: Charge two devices simultaneously with this battery pack, with USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports available.

What you’ll love: The LED lights help you track the progress of charging. This battery pack can charge various Qi-enabled devices.

What you should consider: There is no fast-charge capability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews.

