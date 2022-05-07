Which charging pads for office desks are best?

We use our mobile phones many times a day. Emails, social media, texting, phone calls — all of this constant checking drains the battery life, and often you don’t even notice until your battery is out of juice.

You don’t want to be caught off-guard when you head into a meeting, need to call a coworker, or leave the office after a hard day’s work. Having a wireless charging pad at your office desk will help you effortlessly charge your device and avoid a dead battery. The AMZLIFE 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a top choice for its quick charging and ability to charge more than just a phone.

What to know before you buy a charging pad for an office desk

Charging standard

The biggest player in the wireless charging industry is Qi, being incorporated into most of the popular devices. But the company does have some competition from rival Powermat. Check which wireless charging standard your mobile device uses (Qi or Powermat) and get a corresponding charging pad. It has to be noted that Powermat changed its chargers to be compatible with Qi-wireless standards.

Features

When deciding on a charging pad for your office desk, it is a good idea to look for something that blends in with the decor. For that, a simple flat charging pad might be the best. But if you want something with more features, a charging station can look good as well. There are also charging pads built into desk organizers.

What will it be charging?

A charging pad is mainly used to power up your mobile phone, but there might be occasions that you want to charge Airpods, a tablet or a smartwatch. When looking for a charging pad for office desks, keep in mind what else you could charge. It might be best to look for something that can charge a couple of things at once.

What to look for in a quality charging pad for an office desk

Qi-wireless

As mentioned, Qi-wireless and Powermat are rivals, but the overwhelming majority of smartphones and devices will support Qi technology. Thus, a good quality charging pad will be Qi-certified and will be able to charge both iOS and Android devices.

Construction materials

If the charging pad is sitting on an office desk, it needs to look good. Flimsy plastic with flashing lights won’t be a good impression for a CEO or director. A quality charging pad for an office desk will be made from sturdy materials and have subtle lighting to show when it is charging.

Charging indicators for battery levels

It is important that you know when the charging pad is operational and when the device is fully charged. Some charging pads have a glowing ring on the outside to indicate charging, while others have a simple LED light. A quality charging pad can tell you the charging status in a subtle and unobtrusive way.

How much you can expect to spend on a charging pad for an office desk

The price of a wireless charging pad will largely depend on the manufacturer and if it has extra functions or features. Simplistic charging pads can retail for between $10-$20, while the more expensive models can retail for as much as $50.

Charging pad for office desk FAQ

Can you use iOS and Android devices on a charging pad?

A. Yes, you will be able to use any smartphone or device on a charging pad as long as it is compatible with the Qi-wireless technology. The charging times will vary since iOS and later Samsung phones charge faster than older models.

Do you have to use a charging pad that is specific to your phone?

A. This is generally not the case. Even though some charging pads will be marketed towards iOS or Android devices, the technology used inside is the same. There is a huge probability that a charging pad will universally work with both operating systems.

What’s the best charging pad for office desks to buy?

Top charging pad for office desk

AMZLIFE 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

What you need to know: This is a 3-in-1 solution that charges fast and looks great.

What you’ll love: The charger is capable of powering up your mobile device, smartwatch, and AirPods at the same time. The charging pad is also portable, as the main charging area can fold down and the AirPod pad slides back into the unit. The charging pad is unintrusive, as the charging indicator light will only come on when you touch the button. It also has protection built in that prevents overcharging and can detect foreign objects on the pads as well.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that their smartwatches or AirPods get rather hot during charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top charging pad for office desk for the money

Yootech Wireless Charger Qi-Certified

What you need to know: This is an affordable and slim charging pad.

What you’ll love: Compatible with Qi-certified smartphones, this charging pad has three different modes depending on the device. The 7.5W is used for iOS devices, the 10W mode for Samsung phones, and the 5W mode for other devices. The upright charging area has two coils inside, making sure that the device can be charged in any orientation. The green LED indicator shows when the phone is making contact and when it is fully charged.

What you should consider: While it can charge through slim cases, bulkier ones might not work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Topmade Fast Wireless Charger with Desk Organizer

What you need to know: This organizer provides a great way to keep your desk organized and your phone charged.

What you’ll love: The stylish leather-textured charging pad not only makes sure your device is charged but incorporates a desk organizer as well. Compatible with Qi-certified devices, it uses 10W to charge iOS and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. For other devices, it charges them at 5W. The desk organizer has space for stationery, pens, notebooks, and other small office equipment. The charging pad has a small green light to indicate when it is charging.

What you should consider: You might struggle to charge larger mobile devices, and the cases can’t be too thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

