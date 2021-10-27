Selfie sticks work great for non-selfie photos, as well. They’re useful for taking photos from high above your head, where you ordinarily might not be able to reach under normal circumstances.

Which selfie sticks are best?

Selfie sticks have become a must-have accessory for family gatherings and trips where you want to capture the best possible shots of the most important photo subject of all: you. Gone are the days of awkwardly asking a stranger in a strange land, “Can you take our picture?” Selfie sticks are long rods that attach to your smartphone and allow you to snap a photo of your entire group without missing a single person.

If you’re ready to buy a new selfie stick, then read on. The following buying guide contains expert advice and even a few helpful reviews. Our pick for the best selfie stick is Lifestyle Designs’ The SelfieStand. It’s so versatile, you’ll wonder how you ever survived without it.

What to know before you buy a selfie stick

Types

Bluetooth. Bluetooth selfie sticks use built-in Bluetooth technology to sync the stick with your smartphone. This lets you take a photo by using a button on the stick without the need for wires or cords. This is one of the easiest methods of taking a picture with a selfie stick.

Wired. Wired models use a long cable that joins the stick itself with your phone. Similar to the Bluetooth model, you press a button on the stick to take a photo. The main advantage of wired models is their cost-effectiveness.

Remote control. Remote control selfie sticks use your phone's Bluetooth to connect to the remote, allowing you to take a photo from as far as 30 feet away. Remote control selfie sticks give you an added level of versatility for your photo shooting.

Mount

Selfie sticks attach to your phone using a secure mount. They usually have a rubberized bracket or clamp that’s adjustable. Be sure that the stick’s mount will work with your particular smartphone’s dimensions before buying. Selfie sticks with rotating and swiveling mounts are the most versatile models.

Length and reach

While most selfie sticks fold into a compact portable size, they can extend to reach relatively far when in use. The best selfie sticks will offer a fully extended reach of between 30 and 40 inches, and a few can go even farther.

What to look for in a quality selfie stick

Mirror

One of the most useful accessories available on selfie sticks is a mirror. The mirror gives you a view of what you’re shooting so that you can adequately “art direct” every shot to capture the best angle and composition. Mirrors generally come on high-priced selfie sticks.

Tripod feature

Many selfie sticks now include a useful tripod feature. Some have the tripod legs built right into the stick, while others have separate legs that attach to the stick when needed. Remote control selfie sticks are especially convenient to use with a tripod feature because you can set the camera at distance and take the photo whenever you’re ready.

How much you can expect to spend on a selfie stick

Most selfie sticks cost between $10 and $80. Selfie sticks for $10 are basic wired models with a reach of 30 inches. If you spend $35, you can buy a mid-grade selfie stick with a reach of as much as 40 inches. For $80, you can find Bluetooth and remote control selfie sticks with a reach of more than 40 inches and additional features such as a mirror.

Selfie stick FAQ

Am I able to take a selfie stick as a carry-on item, or do I need to pack it in my checked luggage?

A. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), you are allowed to bring your selfie stick in either your checked luggage or as a carry-on item.

Can I use a selfie stick with my tablet?

A. It depends on your specific model of a selfie stick. Although some selfie sticks have adjustable mounts that can fit a tablet, many do not. Check the manufacturer’s specs of your selfie stick to find out if it can accommodate a tablet.

Is one type of selfie stick easier to use than the rest?

A. As a general rule, Bluetooth selfie sticks tend to be the easiest for most people to use. Because they sync with your phone wirelessly, there are no cords or cables to deal with.

What are the best selfie sticks to buy?

Top selfie stick

Lifestyle Designs The SelfieStand

Our take: The top-of-the-line selfie stick and tripod combo on the market.

What we like: Works with almost any smartphone, GoPro, or small camera. The Bluetooth remote works as far as 30 feet.

What we dislike: Expensive, but it’s worth it for what is included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top selfie stick for the money

Apexel Selfie Stick

Our take: A great budget-friendly two-in-one selfie stick.

What we like: Rugged construction and free tripod stand make this a useful little accessory for anyone.

What we dislike: Tripod was reported to be somewhat wobbly by some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KONPCOIU Selfie Stick

Our take: An all-around dependable selfie stick for basic use.

What we like: Lightweight and compact. You can comfortably bring it anywhere.

What we dislike: Locking and unlocking the stick can feel a little clumsy at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

