Best iPhone cases

Which iPhone case is best?

iPhones are some of the most popular cell phones on the market today. With the latest model of the iPhone 12 being released, finding the right case to put on it can be a big choice. There are several different companies and brands selling thousands of different types of cases. Finding the right one for the right needs can be difficult. For active users, something more durable and lightweight may be more necessary, while for others, the focus may be more on style and design.

Features to consider before buying an iPhone case

Before buying an iPhone case, knowing what features to look out for can help make the decision easier.

Type of iPhone case

The first thing to consider is what type of phone case will be needed. Heavy-duty phone cases are thicker and offer considerable protection from drops as well as water and dust. Shell cases are the most standard, offering basic protection and a variety of styles and colors. Bumper cases just cover the outer rim of the iPhone to absorb shock. Flip cases or wallet cases allow users to store credit cards and other items right on the phone while still offering protection for the iPhone.

Durability and screen protection

One of the most important factors for any iPhone case is the durability and screen protective capabilities of the case. Especially for users prone to dropping their phone, having a case that can withstand the impact and keep the iPhone protected can make a major difference. Several cases come with reinforced plastic or rubber that can help protect the iPhone and make it easier to grip.

Weight

You’ll also want to consider the weight of the iPhone case. More reinforced cases tend to weigh far more than less-durable phone cases. For users looking for more lightweight cases, carbon fiber or plastic cases tend to weigh much less.

Style

Several different brands of cases come with a variety of styles with unique designs, while others are more simplistic but come in many different colors. Many users prefer very simple phone cases that are completely clear to see the back of the actual iPhone.

Material

With the breadth of cases on the market, many different types of materials are being used to make them. Some cases are made of a more traditional plastic or rubber, while others are made of carbon fiber. Less protective but heavier grip cases are made of silicone. Metal cases can offer more protection but have less grip and can possibly affect signals. More modern style cases have even used wood and other materials.

The best iPhone cases 2021

Best of the best iPhone case

OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Case

What you need to know: This is one of the most durable cases available on the market for high-impact drops and complete protection from the weather.

What you’ll love: The iPhone case comes with an attachable belt clip holder for on-the-go users that can also double as a kickstand for watching videos.

What you should consider: The case is larger and bulkier than many other iPhone cases. It is also much heavier than other, slimmer cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Best bang for your buck iPhone case

Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 12/12 Pro Slim Case

What you need to know: This case is lightweight and slender, with several different design options. Buyers are also able to add their own customized design.

What you’ll love: The case is compatible with wireless chargers and the new MagSafe charger design specifically for the iPhone12.

What you should consider: it does not offer nearly as much protection as other cases do and leaves the phone susceptible to water damage and heavy-impact damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for iPhone 12 Case

What you need to know: This is a cleanly designed case with solid shock absorption technology to handle most major impacts that an iPhone will go through.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors and has a built-in kickstand for easy watching of videos.

What you should consider: The case is not compatible with any kind of wireless charging, including Magsafe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

iATO iPhone 11 Pro Wood Case

What you need to know: This is a stylish case made with real bamboo wood compatible with wireless chargers. It also offers solid protection from drops and cracks.

What you’ll love: The case is eco-friendly as the company pledges to plant a tree for every purchase made.

What you should consider: The case does not have raised edges, meaning the screen is more susceptible to damage if it is dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Vault Series Case

What you need to know: This durable iPhone case has a wallet built on for easy storage of cash, credit cards and other items.

What you’ll love: The raised edges prevent cracks on the screen when dropped. It is also wireless charger compatible, even with the wallet attachment on the back.

What you should consider: The wallet only holds about four to five cards comfortably, leaving many users wishing for more space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple Clear Case

What you need to know: This is a well-crafted iPhone case made by Apple with a special coating to ensure no yellowing over time or scratches to the case.

What you’ll love: The fully clear case has a perfectly aligned wireless charging compatibility on the back for even faster charging.

What you should consider: Despite being a fairly simple clear case, it is one of the more expensive cases on the market at $50.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

