Best Nest camera

Nest offers a facial recognition service to alert you if a friend or stranger is at your door or in your home

Which Nest cameras are best?

If you want a connected home, you may already be a fan of Nest products. The company makes smart devices to help you keep tabs on the many goings-on that occur when you’re not there. Nest of surveillance cameras live up to the company’s reputation for providing well-designed, attractive products that interface easily with a smartphone app. Peace of mind is just one benefit of having a Nest camera in your home. Read on to learn about the other benefits of owning a Nest camera.

What to know before you buy a Nest camera

Nest benefits

Nest cameras offer many advantages over some competing security cameras, including ease of use and clarity of video. What’s more, users can record 24 hours a day without interruptions — many other home surveillance systems only offer recording when movement is detected.

You can access your Nest camera remotely through your Nest phone app. With this feature, you can hear and talk to people or pets on the other side of the camera. With a subscription service, Nest will hold your video feed for up to 30 days. The company also gives you three-hour “snapshots” of what has been going on in your home.

Nest Cameras have a reputation for durability and reliability. Perhaps that’s one reason why they range in price from about $200 to $350, which is slightly more expensive than other surveillance camera options on the market. A Nest camera on the lower end of the price range could double as a baby or pet monitor; it’s easy to set this up with a simple plug into a wall outlet. Higher-end Nest cameras work with an “IQ” that enables them to identify human faces. Nest also offers a service called Nest Aware that can tell the difference between human movement and other movements. It can also learn to identify faces.

Nest camera FAQ

Q. Will a Nest subscription cost me more if I have more than one camera in my home?

A. Yes. With a subscription, Nest requires you pay for each camera. However, after the first camera, each additional camera can be added to your service at a discounted rate.

Q. Does a Nest camera work with Alexa?

A. Yes. Nest builds connected devices. If you have the Amazon Echo Show, you can access your feed by simply asking Alexa to show you the area of your home it covers.

What’s the best Nest camera to buy?

Top Nest camera

Nest Outdoor Security Camera

Our take: This Nest camera is made to withstand outdoor weather conditions and provides a high-quality image.

What we like: Attractive and compact. Can handle being outdoors. Comes with a long cord. Includes a magnetic mount if you need to put it on a rain gutter. Easy to install.

What we dislike: The subscription monitoring service must be paid separately for each camera you have in your home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nest camera for the money

Nest Indoor Security Camera

Our take: This camera is unobtrusive, easy to set up, and not exorbitantly expensive. It’s a great unit for someone on a budget who would like to keep tabs on home (kids, pets, and so on) when at work or away.

What we like: Works with Alexa. Built-in mic/speaker combo allows you to chat with those at home and also keep an eye on them.

What we dislike: Although live-streaming is 24/7, alerts only come once per half hour.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nest Labs Wifi-enabled Indoor Camera

Our take: This wifi-enabled camera is worth an investment that integrates with Google Assistant and provides wide, clear views.

What we like: The IQ feature does not allow it to run out of battery and can also zoom in when someone walks across the room.

What we dislike: The night vision is not up to the mark and the cam does not allow the user to control a few key features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

