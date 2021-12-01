With a Logitech wireless mouse, you can comfortably and conveniently connect it to a personal computer or laptop to perform nearly any task with ease.

Which Logitech wireless mouse is best?

A Logitech wireless mouse is a great option for casual PC users and gamers alike. The best mouse should have a comfortable grip, high DPI and great battery life. It should also be able to reliably connect to the computer or laptop without lag or limiting its responsiveness. With that in mind, the best Logitech wireless mouse on the market right now is the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse.

What to know before you buy a Logitech wireless mouse

Bluetooth connectivity vs. wireless dongle

If you’re thinking about getting a Logitech wireless mouse, the first thing to consider is how it will connect to your computer. The two most common methods are with a wireless dongle or through Bluetooth.

A dongle is a little device that connects directly to the computer using a USB port. When it’s connected, you can use the mouse as you would any other.

Some wireless mice don’t have a dongle. Instead, they are Bluetooth compatible. Most modern Logitech wireless mice have a Bluetooth receiver built into it.

Battery life

Most modern wireless mice use either AA or AAA batteries. However, the battery life itself can vary immensely across wireless mice.

Logitech has many user-friendly computer mice that come with a long battery life. With daily, casual use, a wireless mouse by Logitech can last up to two months with fully charged batteries.

Gaming mice, on the other hand, tend to have higher specs and will often use up their battery life sooner. Wireless gaming mice may also come with extra features or have RGB colors that drain their battery life.

DPI

Known as dots per inch, DPI measures how fast the cursor moves on the computer screen in relation to how far the mouse moves on the mousepad. The DPI is more important for those who use a wireless mouse for gaming than it is for daily office or school-related tasks because the DPI heavily influences the sensitivity of the mouse.

For a Logitech mouse, the DPI ranges from a few hundred up to around 2,500. Generally, a higher DPI means a more sensitive mouse. To test the DPI of a mouse, move the mouse an inch to the right. The higher the DPI, the further the cursor will move on the screen.

Some Logitech wireless mice come with built-in software or a separate button that lets the user choose their desired DPI level. Other wireless mice are preset at a certain value. If you’re not sure which DPI to choose, pick one based on the DPI of mice you’ve used in the past.

What to look for in a quality Logitech wireless mouse

Scroll wheel

Most modern Logitech wireless mice come with a small wheel that sits between the two primary buttons. This wheel allows the user to scroll up or down on their computer screen easily.

Some scroll wheels are pressable and act as a third button on the mouse. Scroll wheels are essential for many people because they allow for quick browsing and scrolling through pages on the screen. The speed at which the scroll wheel moves depends on the settings of the mouse.

Buttons

Many Logitech wireless mice feature two primary buttons and a scroll wheel. These mice are best for those who use their computer or laptop for work or school since they allow you to perform basic actions on the computer with ease.

Some computer mice have extra buttons. These buttons may have a wide range of uses. For example, one button may turn the mouse on or off. Another may change the DPI settings, while another button could adjust the RGB lighting.

Other buttons may be programmable for certain software or gaming purposes. Avid gamers who choose to use a wireless mouse often use these programmable buttons to change the input of their controls.

Typically, these additional buttons exist on the side of the mouse where the thumb rests. Different wireless mice have different amounts of buttons, but most Logitech mice have around two additional buttons.

Form factor and weight

Like other computer mice, Logitech wireless mice come in different sizes, shapes and colors. Some are great for people with smaller hands, while others are meant specifically for right-handed or left-handed users. The placement of the buttons and scroll wheel may make a mouse great for one person but inconvenient for another.

Some wireless mice have an ergonomic design, meaning they fit perfectly in your hand without causing unnecessary strain or discomfort. Aesthetic choices are something else that can drastically influence the form and feel of the mouse. For example, some mice have a thumb rest or removable, programmable buttons. These features may add to the overall weight or size of the mouse.

In general, a wireless mouse will be heavier than a wired mouse. This is because of the batteries and features like extra buttons. If possible, test out the mouse before purchasing it to make sure it suits your preferences when it comes to weight, size and form factor.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech wireless mouse

A standard Logitech wireless mouse will cost between $15-$40. More ergonomically designed mice may cost up to $80. A Logitech wireless gaming mouse can cost anywhere from $45-$125.

Logitech wireless mouse FAQ

Are there mice for ambidextrous users?

A. Yes. Wired or wireless, these mice usually have a simple form factor that works well for either hand. They may not have extra, programmable buttons, however, since this feature tends to be on one side of the mouse or the other.

How often will I need to replace my Logitech wireless mouse?

A. Most wireless mice will last around two to three years, though you may need to replace the batteries more often than that. Generally, you should replace your mouse if you notice a decline in performance when using it.

What’s the best Logitech wireless mouse to buy?

Top Logitech wireless mouse

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This powerful, wireless gaming mouse offers 25,600 max DPI sensitivity, has RGB lighting and wireless charging.

What you’ll love: With Lightsync technology, you can customize the RGB lighting with millions of color choices. This mouse comes with 11 customizable buttons, making it perfect for professional or competitive gamers as well. The mouse charges through a USB cable or charging pad (sold separately). It also has an adjustable weight to suit user preference.

What you should consider: Due to their positioning, some of the buttons are a little difficult to press.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech wireless mouse for the money

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse

What you need to know: This standard, ergonomically designed mouse is great for right-handed users who need to perform multiple office and casual tasks easily and quickly.

What you’ll love: In addition to a scroll wheel and the two primary buttons, this mouse comes with two extra side buttons that are programable. The mouse itself has a comfortable grip and is durable. It also comes in graphite or red.

What you should consider: The mouse is on the heavier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: Available in several unique colors and themes, this compact, optical mouse is comfortable, fast and has up to 18 months of battery life.

What you’ll love: The USB receiver uses 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, allowing for a quick reaction time. Due to the size, this mouse is convenient for those with a smaller hand. It’s also highly portable.

What you should consider: Depending on the settings, the mouse may be less responsive than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.