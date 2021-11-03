Best Cobra CB radio

The Cobra company put out its first CB radio model in 1963. Since then, the number of channels used on CB radios has gone from 23 to 40.

Which Cobra CB radio is best?

Citizens band radios, or CB radios, are useful tools for short-distance communication. They are popular with truckers and travelers, especially for the benefit of accessing emergency broadcasts. If you want a reliable CB radio to keep you connected and safe, a top pick is the Cobra 29LTD Professional CB Radio. With plenty of controls and all the components you need to get started, it’s a good starting point for a new CB radio setup.

What to know before you buy a Cobra CB radio

Brands

Cobra is a solid choice when it comes to CB radios, but there are other options, too. Uniden and Midland also make effective CB radio technology. Be sure you do thorough research before you purchase a Cobra CB radio to ensure it’s the brand for you.

Compatibility

CB radios vary in size, so getting one that suits your vehicle is an important consideration. If you don’t have much room for radio units, consider finding a compact model that takes up little space. Of course, you want enough room for a good antenna that can reliably pick up transmissions. Some CB radios aren’t designed to fit comfortably inside a smaller car, and some are made so small that they’re handheld units and very easily portable.

Reason for use

CB channels can be very useful, but the use of CB peaked in the 70s. Depending on where you are, it’s possible you won’t hear many broadcasts. However, if there aren’t many users in a given area, tuning your CB radio to an emergency broadcast can still be helpful for staying informed.

If you want to use a CB radio for trucking, check popular channels to stay in touch with your fellow drivers. When there are accidents or potential hazards, people are able to easily warn other nearby CB users.

What to look for in a quality Cobra CB radio

Size

The best CB radios have a long antenna and a design that isn’t too bulky. Users can always get the CB model that works best for them and attach a better antenna later. Depending on where you plan to store and use your Cobra CB radio, consider the room it takes up and check that the antenna will provide enough range for you to hear important broadcasts.

Controls

The best Cobra CB units allow for fast and easy access to important and popular channels. Some can be personalized to monitor different channels for activity and find incoming transmissions. There should be a balance between streamlined and simple controls and providing you with the tools you need to get the most from your Cobra CB radio.

Extra features

Channel scanning, PA functions, weather radio access and other additional features can be very useful. If there are any functions that would make your CB radio use easier or more convenient, find a Cobra CB radio unit with those extra features, even if it’s a bit of an investment.

How much you can expect to spend on Cobra CB radio

For a simple Cobra CB radio model with the main features, you can spend under $100. If you want a longer range and better quality, expect to invest more.

Cobra CB radio FAQ

How far can a CB radio signal reach?

A. It depends on the environment and the device used. Different terrain and heavy weather conditions can cause interference and limit the signal. Under optimal weather conditions, expect the maximum distance of a CB radio signal to be the number of feet of the antenna times about 2 miles.

What CB channel should you use?

A. When choosing a channel to tune your CB radio, consider what broadcasts you want to hear. Channel 19 is often used by truck drivers on U.S. highways for general communication. Channel 9 is reserved for emergency broadcasts. Depending on what broadcasts you want to hear, you can look up and pick out the channels in your range that’ll work best.

What’s the best Cobra CB radio to buy?

Top Cobra CB radio

Cobra 29LTD Professional CB Radio

What you need to know: This professional-quality radio includes multiple useful features and serves as a good emergency radio and an essential tool for trucking and travel.

What you’ll love: It comes with the CB radio unit, a handheld microphone, a DC power cord and brackets for the transceiver and the mic. This radio can access 40 channels and features an instant channel 9 input for quickly accessing emergency broadcasts. The device has automatic warning LED lights if there are potential issues with your antenna or system.

What you should consider: Some users reported receiving defective copies of the model that didn’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cobra CB radio for the money

Cobra 19ULTRAIII 40-Channel Compact CB Radio

What you need to know: This affordable, 40-channel CB unit features a backlit digital display and more.

What you’ll love: It has instant commands for going to channels 9 and 19. This CB radio has 4 watts of power output and an automatic, built-in noise limiter to reduce some static. Users can attach an antenna to increase the range of this simple base-level model.

What you should consider: Some users reported receiving defective, nonfunctional models. The radio may automatically default to channel 1 after you turn it off, so you might need to tune it each time you power it on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cobra HHRT50 Road Trip CB Radio

What you need to know: This 40-channel handheld CB Radio comes with a magnetic mount antenna for use in a vehicle.

What you’ll love: The radio has a built-in omnidirectional microphone, simple controls and a digital display screen. You can attach the magnetic mount antenna can to the roof of a truck or car to use the handheld while inside. The soundtrack system automatically cuts down on extra noise. You can set it to automatically monitor multiple channels and even watch two channels simultaneously.

What you should consider: It requires nine AA batteries to function, but it comes with charging cables that can help with recharging your batteries while in a vehicle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

