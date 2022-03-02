Best Bluetooth transmitter for TV

The maximum range for a Bluetooth transmitter can be negatively affected by interference from walls, obstacles and other electronics in the area.

Which Bluetooth transmitter for TV is best?

Bluetooth transmitters help upgrade old technology and connect with newer, Bluetooth-enabled devices. Whether you have old equipment that you love and don’t want to replace or if you just need a more affordable solution, a transmitter can be a great option.

If you are looking for a transmitter with quality audio, the Anker Soundsync A3341 is the top choice. It upgrades TV setups so that you can use Bluetooth headphones or speakers and get the most out of your home theater.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth transmitter for TV

Do you want to use headphones with your TV?

If you have a pair of Bluetooth-enabled headphones, you can watch TV and listen comfortably by using a Bluetooth transmitter that wirelessly sends audio from the TV to other devices like headphones or speakers. Connecting all your devices wirelessly with a Bluetooth transmitter is convenient and makes for a better overall entertainment experience.

Do you also need a Bluetooth receiver?

If you want a transmitter to improve your TV audio setup, you can get a transmitter that doubles as a receiver to stream Bluetooth audio from mobile devices to connected stereo equipment. You can also use a Bluetooth receiver for hands-free calling in the car.

Is the transmitter optimized for home use?

Before you buy a transmitter, check that it is designed and intended for use with a TV and other electronics in your home. Some Bluetooth transmitters are specifically designed to be used in a car and would not be suitable for a TV. Some devices are adaptable to serve different purposes, but the Bluetooth transmitter should be able to serve its main function of sending your TV’s audio signals to paired devices.

What to look for in a quality Bluetooth transmitter for TV

Connectivity

The best Bluetooth transmitters have the ability to support multiple Bluetooth connections at the same time. This lets multiple headphone users receive the same audio. For superior audio quality in the connections, check out transmitters with optical audio connections to the TV or audio equipment. It may be a bit more expensive, but the quality is worth it.

Range

Speakers will usually be near the TV or close enough to a transmitter that the wireless connection should not experience interference. However, if you want to pair your headphones to the transmitter, it is important that the device can support stable connections over long ranges. Obstacles that may interfere with the signal, like walls, will not be a problem if the range of the transmitter is powerful enough.

Bluetooth version

The best transmitters feature the latest versions of Bluetooth. Using older versions is fine, but devices that use the latest versions of Bluetooth will have the most stable connections that use less energy and have better audio quality. If you are fine with older versions of Bluetooth, you might be able to find a transmitter for a bargain price.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth transmitter for TV

For less than $50, you can get a decent Bluetooth transmitter. If you want better battery life and the ability to connect multiple Bluetooth devices at once, you will be looking at a price tag over $50.

Bluetooth transmitter for TV FAQ

How do you pair a Bluetooth transmitter with multiple devices?

A. If your transmitter can pair with more than one device at the same time, you usually set up each individual connection and in some cases swap between them. Changing what device is streaming audio becomes easier by connecting all the devices you use with the TV and turning them on as needed. If you have trouble, try disconnecting a device and re-pairing it with the Bluetooth transmitter.

How do you keep a Bluetooth transmitter powered?

A. Good transmitters have long battery life, but if you are setting it up with a TV, you can provide constant power by plugging in the transmitter to keep it charged all the time. A transmitter sends audio signals from the television to speakers or headphones, but this can be interrupted if the battery dies. You don’t have to take the chance if you go ahead and set the Bluetooth transmitter up so it will always be charged and ready to connect with your favorite devices.

What’s the best Bluetooth transmitter for TV to buy?

Top Bluetooth transmitter for TV

Anker Soundsync A3341

What you need to know: A high-quality, reliable transmitter, this is for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment center.

What you’ll love: This Bluetooth transmitter and receiver maintains stable, high-speed connections to more than one device, allowing for streaming to two Bluetooth headsets for the TV or connecting multiple mobile devices to a stereo system. It has a continuous 20 hours of battery life before requiring a charge.

What you should consider: There is no volume dial on the device itself, so that must be controlled through the TV.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth transmitter for TV for the money

ZIIDOO Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver

What you need to know: An affordable and portable device, it doubles as a transmitter and receiver.

What you’ll love: This transmitter has low latency Bluetooth version 5.0 that keeps the device connections stable. It connects to a stereo system via the standard 3.5mm plug and charges with a USB cable. The design is very compact and small, making it easy to transport or add to your TV setup.

What you should consider: Some users found the device has a short battery life, but this can be remedied by plugging it in while it is connected to the TV or home theater equipment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aluratek Bluetooth Optical Audio Receiver/Transmitter

What you need to know: A versatile option, it has a long battery life and no delayed audio signals.

What you’ll love: This device is easy to set up and the battery lasts for 15 continuous hours without the need to charge. The stable version 5.0 Bluetooth connection does not lose audio quality and can stream audio to two wireless headsets at the same time. It comes in two versions, one optimized for stereos or home theater audio systems and the other optimized for your TV.

What you should consider: Connecting two pairs of headphones is possible, but it is difficult to get working correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.