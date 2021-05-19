Best Bluetooth speaker for the beach

The drivers of Bluetooth speakers produce sound by converting electrical energy into mechanical energy, and the speaker’s crossover divides the sound into different audio bands.

Which waterproof Bluetooth speaker is best for the beach?

On a day at the beach, listening to your favorite tunes is the perfect way to blow off some steam. However, not all Bluetooth speakers are suited for sandy, potentially wet conditions, making finding a waterproof option imperative before heading to the shore.

Whether you want a speaker that sits with you on your beach towel while you soak up the sun or one that floats with you in the water, you have a wide range of features and designs to consider.

Things to consider when taking a speaker to the beach

Is it waterproof?

Many portable Bluetooth speakers, such as this MusiBaby speaker, have a conformal coating that protects their circuit boards from moisture. Some Bluetooth speakers have other water-resistant features such as nanotechnology or even a superhydrophobic coating that make them more resistant or even submersible in some cases.

Many waterproof speakers have an “IPX” rating that serves to give you an idea of their water-resistance capabilities. A speaker with a rating of IPX0 has no water resistance, whereas a speaker with an IPX8 rating can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep. IPX ratings don’t take the water’s salinity into account, meaning saltwater could potentially damage your speaker in high concentrations.

What is the speaker’s Bluetooth range?

Bluetooth range is an important feature to consider when it comes to beach trips, especially if you buy a floating speaker since you’ll likely use it a reasonable distance away from your device. Many of the more inexpensive speakers have a range of around 30 feet, but if you’re willing to spend $100 or more, you can get a device that works up to 100 feet away from your device or farther.

What is the speaker’s battery life?

Bluetooth speaker battery life can range anywhere from 3-24 hours. When purchasing a Bluetooth speaker for the beach, you’ll likely want one with a decent battery life unless you plan on taking a portable power bank with you.

Best beach Bluetooth speaker

Best floating Bluetooth speaker

Altec Lansing IP67 Jacket H2O 4

This rugged speaker has an impressive 10 hours of battery life and a 100 feet Bluetooth range. The Jacket H2O 4 is waterproof, snowproof, dustproof, shockproof and it floats, making it perfect for any outdoor excursion. This well-built speaker is also ideal for at-home or in-the-shower use and is voice assistant integrated.

ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder MAX Rugged Waterproof Floating Portable

This large, fully submersible Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a 3-inch tweeter, an 8-inch speaker, and an oval passive subwoofer for top-notch sound. The EcoBoulder has up to 50 hours of battery life when fully charged. It comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

BassPal IPX7 Portable Shower Speaker

This compact IPX7 speaker has lights that pulsate to the beat of your music in seven different colors. Pair two BassPals together for an enhanced listening experience in your shower or at the beach.

Altec Lansing IP67 Mini H2O

The Altec Lansing Mini H2O is effectively a more compact version of the Jacket H2O 4 without voice assistant capabilities. This option has six hours of battery life and a 30 feet Bluetooth range packed into an ultra-small speaker that clips right onto your beach bag with a handy carabiner clip.

INSMY IPX7 Portable Speaker

This compact, fully submersible speaker has a 100 feet Bluetooth range and a 20-watt driver for a surprisingly rich sound. The INSMY IPX7 can last 24 hours on a full charge at half-volume. The simple pill-shaped design makes the IPX7 easy to tote with you to the beach or anywhere else.

EBODA Waterproof IP67 Shower Speaker

EBODA’s small waterproof speaker floats and boasts an impressive 15-hour battery life. This highly portable speaker clips onto your bag, making it easy to keep up with whether you’re at the beach or on your boat.

Non-floating waterproof Bluetooth speakers

Sonos Move IP56 Bluetooth Speaker

The waterproof Sonos Move is voice assistant compatible and lasts 10 hours on a full charge. This speaker has a shock-proof case that stands up to most drops and a one-touch microphone mute button. The Move is on the expensive side, but the audio quality is hard to beat.

JBL Charge 4 IPX 7 Speaker

JBL’s Charge 4 device is equipped with a charming light show and 360-degree speaker that produces rich bass tones. This speaker lasts 12 hours between charges and has a built-in power bank for smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Bose Soundlink IPX4 Revolve

This speaker’s rugged aluminum casing is waterproof and stands up to sandy beach conditions as well. Although the speaker sounds great from a distance, the sound quality decreases as you get closer to the device. Still, the superior audio quality and 12-hour battery life make the Bose Soundlink an excellent option for trips to the beach.

INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker

This immersible speaker can work for 30 minutes underwater. Since it is durable and waterproof, it’s a great pick for a day at the beach or even kayaking. The device has a Bluetooth range of 66 feet, which also makes it a perfect companion for all outdoor activities.

Bose Soundlink Color II IPX4 Bluetooth Speaker

This small Bose speaker gives you the Bose sound you love in a small package. The Soundlink Color II lasts about eight hours on a full charge and stays connected up to 30 feet away from your device.

