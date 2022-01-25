Teachers manipulated child to change gender identity, mother says

(The Center for American Liberty via AP, AP Photo/Nic Coury)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mother who claims teachers secretly manipulated her 11-year-old daughter into changing her gender identity and name has filed a legal case against a tiny California school district.

A conservative legal group filed the claim Wednesday against Spreckels Union School District saying it was responsible for extreme and outrageous conduct that led the student on a path toward transitioning as a boy and drove a wedge between mother and child.

The school district had placed two teachers on leave last fall after recordings surfaced of them discussing how to run an LGBTQ club in a conservative community.

The district superintendent declined to discuss the legal claim.