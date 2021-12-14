Best Python for dummies book

The Python coding language was invented by Guido van Rossum in 1989. In late 2020, Mr. Rossum announced he was leaving retirement and beginning a collaboration with Microsoft.

Which Python for dummies book is best?

Have you ever wished that you could build your own website from scratch, create a groundbreaking app or simply automate the sometimes tedious data analysis process? If so, then there has never been a better time to take up the challenge of learning Python, one of the most versatile and flexible programming languages available. In fact, with a copy of the thoroughly instructive and well-organized Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming, you can teach yourself valuable skills in no time at all.

What to know before you buy a Python for dummies book

The “For Dummies” book line is not the only option

As anyone who has grown up alongside the internet can attest, the “For Dummies” series represented an excellent entry point into learning how to use basic software programs and other topics about computer usage. However, Python has developed far beyond the constraints of what the “For Dummies” series purports to deal with.

Having been available for anyone with an internet connection for thirty years, Python has gone through several iterations of increasing complexity and capabilities, with Python 3 being the latest version. Since you are likely interested in teaching yourself Python to develop applications, create software and automate functions, you can learn more about coding from a book that doesn’t condescend to you from the get-go.

Python is open source and easy to learn but hard to master

If you happen to be interested in learning how to code, Python is a great way to code applicable across a wide range of systems and applications. For example, two of the most popular features of Python that help it stand out from other programming languages are Object-Oriented Programming and automatic memory management. In fact, Python is used for programming by organizations including Google, NASA, Facebook and IBM, to name a few.

For those unfamiliar with the terms, OOP concentrates on the underlying data of the code as opposed to any particular coding procedure, which allows the programmer to modify and reuse the same base code as needed. In addition, automatic memory management allows python to constantly monitor your code and delete any objects or functions that are no longer in use.

Projects

If your first introduction to the world of coding was a language that required you to memorize the syntax which regulated its structure, you might think that Python programming would be much the same experience. Thankfully for you, these introduction to Python programming books are ideal for both beginners and experienced programmers alike to help you learn the ropes of Python 3.

Unlike some Python for dummies books that can bog you down in complicated abstractions that have little bearing on actual coding, these books can help you build a solid foundation of computer science and coding knowledge. Whether you want to make your own coding environment, search the truly massive code library for some interesting inspiration or familiarize yourself with modern programming, these titles are worth a read.

What to look for in a quality Python for dummies book

Offers practical tools

While understanding the greater purpose of coding and how it relates to so many aspects of modern technology is great, it won’t necessarily help you make 2D games or start creating the next viral app. If your Python for dummies book isn’t teaching you how to code in an entertaining and engaging way, you have essentially invested in something best used to prop up a wobbly table.

Thankfully for you, all of the selected introduction to Python books have been chosen for their practical approaches to coding, which give you the tools to start creating and modifying your own code. Whether you are interested in generating interactive visualizations using data, build and modify apps before releasing them safely onto the internet.

Community

Being based on open source technology, Python is completely free to use and has been for the best part of three decades, which has led to some amazing code being released. However, in the spirit that Python was created, coders of all skill levels can access libraries full of pre-made code ready to be modified, adapted and reused as needed.

In addition to being full of great examples of coding, there are also many thriving communities built around particular methods of learning how to code in Python. Regardless of your particular motivation to code, you can find warm welcomes in the Python community to help develop your interests.

Pacing

One of the great advantages of purchasing a book to learn to code in Python is that it gives you the freedom to learn and develop at your own pace. However, to be an effective means of self-education, a python for dummies book needs to provide concrete examples of important concepts and tools while cutting out unnecessary content.

As such, all of the selected guides to learning Python have been hailed by users as providing excellent foundations while allowing them to learn to code in the manner they prefer. If you are interested in learning how to code with examples from basic coding to game and app development, give one of these titles a read.

How much you can expect to spend on a Python for dummies book

Depending on your desired knowledge, a quality Python for dummies book can cost $22-$40.

Best Python for dummies book FAQ

Which version of Python should you teach yourself?

A. Given that Python 3 is the most popular and current version of the coding language, it hardly makes sense to learn earlier versions, which are increasingly falling by the wayside.

Is a version of Python 4 going to be released anytime soon?

A. Not until 2025 at the earliest, given that Python 3.9 support has been announced through at least October of 2025.

What’s the best Python for dummies book to buy?

Top Python for dummies

Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming

What you need to know: This is an instructive and well-organized Python book for dummies.

What you’ll love: This book features projects to help you learn how to customize web apps and safely deploy them online, as well as create 2D games that respond to input from your mouse and keyboard. In addition, you’ll learn how to make clean code by learning basic programming concepts, including lists, variables, loops and classes.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with the lack of a proper index and poor book construction.

Top Python for dummies

Top Python book for dummies for the money

Python for Beginners: A Crash Course Guide To Learn Python in 1 Week

What you need to know: This is an affordable Python for dummies book that still provides great information.

What you’ll love: This book features information about how to install and use Python on your PC as well as Python dictionaries, variables, loops and much more. In addition to practical information, you can also learn more about why many highly respected organizations widely use Python.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with the print and formatting quality of the book.

Top Python book for dummies for the money

Worth checking out

Python Basics: A Practical Introduction to Python 3

What you need to know: This is a fully complete curriculum for teaching yourself Python 3 from the ground up.

What you’ll love: This book features a practical, step-by-step guide from learning Python programming basics supplemented by interactive quizzes, exercises, and practical projects to develop your coding skills. In addition, this book is a great resource for getting others interested in coding with Python or helping a veteran programmer learn the ropes of the latest version.

What you should consider: Users say this option is better for people with some knowledge of coding, as there’s no index to refer to.

Worth checking out

