Best DASH diet cookbook

Which DASH diet cookbooks are best?

The DASH diet has increased in popularity over the past several years because it includes plenty of heart-healthy recipes. The DASH diet is all about making adjustments to your diet that help reduce your high blood pressure or hypertension by decreasing the amount of sodium in your everyday diet.

DASH diet cookbooks can help you learn how to cook recipes that are built around the recommended servings for each food group and a heavy focus on moderation.

What to know before you buy a DASH diet cookbook

Learn the basics of the DASH diet

The acronym DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, and the DASH diet is meant for people who want or need to reduce their blood pressure through changes in their diet rather than medication. The DASH diet promotes eating wholesome, nutrient-rich food and lowering your sodium intake.

Understand who should follow the DASH diet

The DASH diet is meant for people who are at risk for high blood pressure or hypertension, as well as those with conditions like obesity, cancer, osteoporosis and other cardiac issues. Some athletes who want to optimize their internal functions for improved training sessions also follow the DASH diet.

The DASH diet cookbook

A standard DASH diet cookbook includes an overview, plenty of recipes and helpful shopping and cooking tips for those following the DASH diet. The overview goes over how the DASH diet works, while the recipes are typically arranged by difficulty level or meal type, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack. The helpful tips and tricks are usually integrated into the recipes or included in their own section in the cookbook.

What to look for in a quality DASH diet cookbook

Online support

Many DASH diet cookbooks come with special access to online platforms and communities, which offer extra information, recipes and forums where you can communicate with others following the DASH diet.

Photography

Some DASH diet cookbooks feature a wide collection of food photography, which can be helpful if you want to know what the recipes look like.

Book type

There are a few different kinds of DASH diet cookbooks out there, including introductory cookbooks, dedicated cookbooks for specific appliances or cuisines and theory cookbooks that focus on offering a comprehensive overview of the DASH diet.

How much you can expect to spend on a DASH diet cookbook

You can typically expect to spend somewhere between $8-$30 on DASH diet cookbooks. The most budget-friendly DASH diet cookbooks go for $8-$15, while midrange DASH diet cookbooks cost $15-$22, and high-end DASH diet cookbooks vary in price from $22-$30.

DASH diet cookbook FAQ

Will you lose weight if you switch to the DASH diet plan?

A. You might lose weight if you switch to the DASH diet plan; however, keep in mind that weight loss usually involves a few different factors, including meal planning, lifestyle changes and exercise.

The DASH diet can help you reach your fitness and weight loss goals sooner since you will be focused on clean eating. You will also have an improved awareness of food and portion control, so it will be simpler to pair a sustainable fitness routine with healthy eating.

Can you follow the DASH diet if you are allergic to fish, seafood and shellfish?

A. You can still follow a DASH diet if you are allergic to shellfish, seafood and fish because there are thousands of DASH-friendly recipes available with other kinds of protein, like meat and poultry.

Don’t worry about the fish recipes, since you are able to switch out the fish for meat or chicken in many situations. Many DASH diet cookbooks even explain how to substitute meat or chicken in a recipe by making small adjustments or changing the ingredient amounts.

Do DASH diet books explain how to follow the diet away from home?

A. Yes, DASH diet cookbooks tend to explain the theory behind the DASH diet, which you can use to make improved food choices at restaurants. The cookbooks can help you make necessary substitutions in the meals you order at restaurants, including switching fries for vegetables, using low-fat milk and holding the salt.

The DASH diet also promotes enjoying life and moderation, so many cookbooks explain why it’s okay to occasionally stray from the diet and enjoy treats in moderation.

What’s the best DASH diet cookbook to buy?

Top DASH diet cookbook

John Chatham’s DASH Diet Health Plan

What you need to know: This comprehensive DASH diet cookbook from John Chatham features 99 recipes for all of the different meals of the day.

What you’ll love: This fully comprehensive John Chatham DASH diet cookbook features a menu planner, a 28-day workout plan and suggested DASH-friendly foods, as well as lifestyle tips and other helpful information.

What you should consider: Some customers thought the recipes in this cookbook contain too much sodium for the DASH diet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DASH diet cookbook for the money

Karen Frazier’s DASH Done Slow: The DASH Diet Slow Cooker Cookbook

What you need to know: This DASH diet slow cooker cookbook from Karen Frazier is perfect for those who want to eat comfort food while following the DASH diet.

What you’ll love: This Karen Frazier DASH diet slow cooker cookbook comes with tips on the best use of slow cookers, as well as 100 healthy and delicious recipes that don’t sacrifice any flavor.

What you should consider: Some of the recipes don’t work very well for all customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rockridge Press Quick & Easy DASH Diet Cookbook

What you need to know: This simple and solid DASH diet cookbook is full of straightforward and easy DASH-friendly recipes.

What you’ll love: This DASH diet cookbook from Rockridge Press offers bonus grocery shopping and meal planning advice, as well as 77 simple-to-follow recipes that are meant to be made in half an hour or less.

What you should consider: This DASH diet cookbook is fairly dry with little to no personality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

