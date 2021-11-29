Best books to help you learn calligraphy

Which books to help you learn calligraphy are best?

Calligraphy is more than just pretty handwriting. It is an art form that takes lettering to the next level with precise strokes and careful concentration. A beginner only needs pen, paper and words of guidance to get started. The Ultimate Guide to Modern Calligraphy & Hand Lettering for Beginners by June & Lucy is the perfect start to pursuing this craft. This book takes the same steps as a professional class; teaching the proper way to hold a pen, explaining what tools you need and outlining basics before plunging into more difficult concepts.

What to know before you buy a book to help you learn calligraphy

It might be difficult to refrain from doodling on the pages but treat your guidebook or notebook with care. You should know that there is more to calligraphy than just scribbling with a standard pen and paper and many calligraphers invest in Lamy pens and other expensive items.

Standard or spiral book

Many calligraphy books come in a standard shape or spiral-bound. Spiral books can lie flat and make it easier to trace letters or write directly on the pages. However, spirals are considerably more expensive and are difficult to use if you are left-handed.

Avoid writing directly into the book

Putting marks directly into your book can cause damage and will bring down the value of the book if you ever want to share or resell. The ink can bleed through the paper, ruining other pages and making a mess of your purchase.

Even if there are blank pages meant for practice, most people recommend using spare paper instead. As you become more practiced and talented, you may not want your beginning efforts permanently plastered to the inside of your book.

Calligraphy tools

Buying and reading a book is only the first investment in learning calligraphy. You can practice calligraphy with a standard pen and printer paper, but you will eventually need to invest in better tools to master the skill. Most help books will detail that you need a pen nib (pen tip) and pen holder, ink and cotton-based paper.

If you want to practice your calligraphy through digital platforms, you will need to invest in a smart pen.

What to look for in a book to help you learn calligraphy

A thorough guidebook should explain foundational concepts, provide helpful tips and offer guidance through practice pages. A great book will either come with tools or recommend brands and types of pen and paper that are reputable for calligraphy work.

Thorough instructions

If a book dives right into practice assignments, it will be skipping a lot of vital knowledge about calligraphy. A quality guide will explain more than how to draw the loops by defining types of styles, explaining pen-holding posture, and explaining the different techniques that go into writing.

An exceptional book will start at the very beginning, teaching you single strokes before entire letters and words.

Practice Pages

While instructions are needed to understand the basics, practice pages are essential to acquiring the skill. A book should be filled with letters, words and phrases you can practice, as well as offer additional projects.

To avoid writing directly into your book, you can invest in a pack of tracing paper for under $5 from a local shop.

Tool recommendations

Aside from explaining the act of calligraphy itself, your book should also familiarize you with tools of the trade. It should explain the types of pencils, pens, markers, brushes and paper that can be used.

The best pen to use depends on what style of script you wish to practice. There are over a hundred English calligraphy styles and your book should detail which style it is covering and which utensil is the best fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a book to help you learn calligraphy

A standard book will be less than $10 but a spiral-bound book will cost up to $20.

Books to help you learn calligraphy FAQ

Can I do calligraphy if I have bad handwriting?

A. Contrary to what you might believe, calligraphy is more of a drawing skill than a writing skill. It is an art form and will require concentration and artistic ability that is unaffected by poor handwriting.

Can left-handed people do calligraphy?

A. Yes, they just need different tools and strategies than right-handed people. Most lefties use straight pen holders or specially crafted left-handed ones.

What are the best books to help you learn calligraphy?

Top book to help you learn calligraphy

“The Ultimate Guide to Modern Calligraphy & Hand Lettering for Beginners”

What you need to know: This calligraphy guidebook is available in paperback and spiral-bound form.

What you’ll love: It has a thorough introduction that explains techniques, basic strokes and basic tools. It has worksheet pages that can be traced over or written directly on.

What you should consider: The paper is thin and a marker can bleed through the pages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book to help you learn calligraphy for the money

“Lettering and Modern Calligraphy: A Beginner’s Guide”

What you need to know: This is a beginner to intermediate level paperback or spiral-bound book on five calligraphy styles.

What you’ll love: This book has detailed instructions covering upper and lowercase letters in five different styles. There are 15 lettering projects included.

What you should consider: This may be difficult for novices. The pages are thin and ink will bleed through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Pretty Simple Lettering: A Step-by-Step Hand Lettering and Modern Calligraphy Workbook for Beginners”

What you need to know: This guidebook has instructions and step-by-step guides to understanding seven lettering styles and 10 alphabets.

What you’ll love: This is a spiral-bound workbook with thick paper that ink will not bleed through. It includes instructions and many pages of practice space that can be written directly into. There are also tool recommendations included.

What you should consider: This book only comes in spiral-bound form so it can be pricey compared to others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

