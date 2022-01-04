Best unicorn sleeping bag

Level up your sleepover game with a unicorn sleeping bag. From faux fur to sparkly horns, consider your options before you go unicorn hunting.

Which unicorn sleeping bags are best?

Camping, sleepovers and slumber parties are way more fun with a cool sleeping bag. With so many options, it can be challenging to choose the right one. Unicorns have always been popular with children, and these mythical creatures can make great companions for a nice night of slumber.

If you are looking for a unique unicorn sleeping bag, check out Heritage Kids Figural Unicorn Hooded Sleeping Bag.

What to know before you buy a unicorn sleeping bag

Dimensions

Length, width and height are extremely important when selecting a unicorn sleeping bag. You will want a current, accurate measurement of the child’s height before you buy it. If you are looking for a sleeping bag that can accommodate a growing child, choose one on the longer side so it can last for years.

Material

Polyester is the most common fabric for unicorn sleeping bags. There probably will be mixed materials, as faux fur or attached adornments are typically included. There also may be sequins or sparkles for extra decoration. Something plush and soft will encourage a comfortable night’s rest.

Insulation

Think about how often, and where, the sleeping bag will be used. A thick insulated sleeping bag is a great choice for colder climates or outdoor camping. For a slumber party in someone’s home, something thinner should be sufficient. If the sleeper gets hot or cold easily, look for something mid-weight.

What to look for in a quality unicorn sleeping bag

Color

There is not always a lot of variety of colors. Most times, there is one base color with splashes of other hues mixed in. Usually, they are shades of pink or purple, often in the pastel family.

Cleaning instructions

Think of sleeping bags as you would normal bedding: they need to be laundered often to wash away sweat and excess skin cells. Since sleeping bags aren’t typically slept in every night, you don’t necessarily need to wash it with each use — you may be able to air it out instead. If it gets spilled on, or dirty from an outdoor camping trip, follow the care instructions.

Just like comforters, some sleeping bags can get misshapen in the washer. They may require special care or an industrial washing machine to get the job done. You also should be mindful of any attachments, such as a unicorn horn and tail, to make sure they stay intact while cleaning.

Storage

The average sleeping bag can simply be rolled up and stored away until the next use. A unicorn sleeping bag might need extra attention, as the additional parts can cause added bulk. Make sure to follow the folding instructions so the special unicorn pieces don’t get smashed.

How much you can expect to spend on a unicorn sleeping bag

The price can vary depending on size and adornments, but expect to spend between $40-$115.

Unicorn sleeping bag FAQ

What is the best length for a unicorn sleeping bag?

A. An average adult sleeping bag measures 75 inches by 32 inches, and is meant for a person up to 6 feet tall. Most unicorn sleeping bags aren’t this long but they will often accommodate a child up to 5 feet tall. Make sure the head of the unicorn is not included in the measurement to get the best estimate.

Does the top of the unicorn sleeping bag double as a pillow?

A. While some unicorn sleeping bags have a built-in pillow, others are created for adding in an additional pillow. Inspect the design carefully to see if there is room for a pillow and that the head of the unicorn can be easily moved to the side without causing any discomfort.

What are the best unicorn sleeping bags to buy?

Top unicorn sleeping bag

Heritage Kids Figural Unicorn Hooded Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This light purple sleeping bag measures 60 inches by 26 inches and is designed for children ages 3 and older.

What you’ll love: The outer fabric is soft faux fur, with a lining equally as cozy. It rolls up easily and zips up the side.

What you should consider: While it’s adequate for indoor use, it does not provide enough insulation to keep warm during an outdoor camping trip in cool weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top unicorn sleeping bag for the money

Bixbee Kids Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: It is machine washable and comes with a handle, making it easy to carry.

What you’ll love: The top doubles as a pillow, but there is plenty of room to add your own. It has extra padding, making it comfortable to sleep on, even on a hard surface.

What you should consider: It is designed for smaller kids, so make sure to measure properly before you buy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frolics Plush Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: It is plush, soft and designed with a unicorn horn.

What you’ll love: This one is designed to accommodate taller children and can comfortably sleep someone 5 feet tall. It rolls up to look like a sleeping unicorn, making it fun to display.

What you should consider: The seams are a bit delicate, so it will need to be handled carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

