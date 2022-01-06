Best double cot

A double cot is not only great for camping, but it’s a great thing to keep around the house. In the off-season, a double cot can be a spacious bed for guests who visit.

Which double cots are best?

You’ve seen double sleeping bags, sleeping pads and hammocks, so why not a double cot? If you want to get off the ground in style but not alone, a double cot is one of your best options. Even if you just want some extra room to spread out under the stars, a double cot like the Coleman Queen-Sized Air Mattress Cot is everything you need.

What to know before you buy a double cot

Size and weight

Where are you taking it? Backcountry isn’t out of the question, but it will be inconvenient. Car camping or staying close to home is your best option. These don’t pack down small and can get up there in weight, so make sure you don’t plan to carry these a long distance (unless you really want the workout).

Cover

When it comes to shelter while camping, you want three things: something to sleep on, something to sleep in and something to sleep under. The cot covers something to sleep on. A good sleeping bag or blanket covers something to sleep in. You’ll likely want a decent-sized tent, though, to accommodate the size of your cot.

Comfort

Cots aren’t known for being comfortable. Sure, they’re more comfortable than they used to be, and a good cot mattress can go a long way. If you can sleep anywhere, this isn’t a problem for you. If you’re a bit pickier, a mattress or sleeping pad on top is a must. Going for a separate mattress instead of an attached one is better for a picky sleeper. It allows you to get the perfect mattress regardless of whether your cot came with one.

What to look for in a quality double cot

Width

You likely want a mattress for comfort. Get a mattress as close as possible to the width of the cot or you’ll be giving up precious horizontal space. Most double cots are around 35 inches, so while they aren’t luxurious, you should have enough space for one person comfortably and two people if you squeeze a little.

Integrated mattress

While this isn’t a necessity, a lot of people will prefer having a mattress made specifically for the cot they have. It’s simpler to go this route, although if you shop around, you may end up finding a mattress you prefer. This is mostly up to your preference and level of desired comfort.

Storage

Storage is another one in the category of “not necessary but great to have.” It’s one thing to have just your gear, but having gear for two people can get chaotic. There’s a reason tents tend to offer organizational pockets to keep things simple. It’s best to keep your important things close, especially things such as shoes and headlamps if you need to get up during the night.

How much you can expect to spend on a double cot

Depending on what you want, cots generally run from $80-$200.

Double cot FAQ

Are double cots easy to set up?

A. In general, yes. While some cot legs are a bit more intricately designed, most are simple and straightforward.

Are double cots easy to clean?

A. Yes, very easy. If you’re using a cot mattress, cleaning can be even easier if you have a sheet set you can machine wash. Your cot likely doesn’t need much cleaning outside of brushing debris from it. You can run into problems storing them, so make sure to keep them in a cool, dry spot for optimal lifespan.

What are the best double cots to buy?

Top double cot

Coleman Queen Sized Air Mattress Cot

What you need to know: Well-known camping brand Coleman brings comfort of a home mattress to the outside world.

What you’ll love: This checks all the boxes for convenience. You get a battery-operated pump to blow up your mattress, and attached side tables for keeping track of your important gear at night. At just over 20 pounds, it’s on the lighter side of comfort camping.

What you should consider: Users over 6 feet tall may find this a tiny bit too short for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top double cot for the money

Teton Sports Outfitter XXL

What you need to know: Teton Sports is well known for making functional budget gear and this cot fits the bill.

What you’ll love: Setup on this couldn’t be simpler. This user-friendly cot is strong and sturdy although it only weighs 26 pounds because of its aluminum frame. With Teton Sports’ “pivot arm,” setting the last bar in place is no longer a struggle.

What you should consider: While it claims a 600-pound weight limit, it’s likely less than 500 pounds. At 40 inches wide, this is best for two small users or one user who prefers more space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disc-O-Bed With Organizers, Large

What you need to know: This is a unique take on the double cot, with multiple uses and settings.

What you’ll love: This is a great choice for kids because you can turn it into bunk beds. When not in use, set it into bench mode and have a place to sit by the fire. If you like your camping partner but prefer your own space at night, this breaks down into two separate cots to be pushed together.

What you should consider: If you aren’t fully set on cot camping, this is a high price to pay to try it out. This is best for someone who’s going to go camping multiple times throughout the year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

