Climbing a tree can lead to an increase in arm strength and muscle mass due to the upward pulling motion of the activity.

Which tree climbing gear is best?

It does the mind and body well to exercise outdoors. Tree climbing is a popular outdoor activity that allows you to connect with nature. When done with proper safety precautions, this activity can turn into a hobby and can spur interest in other climbing activities. Climbing gear is very necessary, especially if needed for work, but should be purchased regardless of the purpose to ensure safety. In pursuit of the best tree climbing gear, consider all of the items that you will need, the measurements, added safety features and how you will be using the gear.

If you are looking for sturdy, adjustable and comfortable climbing gear, the SOB Half Body Climbing Harness is the top choice.

What to know before you buy tree climbing gear

Components

There are multiple items needed for conventional tree climbing to keep you safe and to allow for the climb to be successful. When climbing a tree you will need to purchase a harness, flipline, flipline adjuster, hitch, carabiners, climbing rope and spikes. These items, when constructed together, will allow you to climb a tree with ease and will meet safety regulations. To save money and create a greater sense of organization, consider purchasing a climbing kit to ensure that all of the items are included and will fit together rather than buying all of the items separately. Some brands recommend that you stick with items from the same brand to ensure that the products will work effectively together.

Measurements

When purchasing tree climbing gear, check the product description to make sure that it details the exact height and weight requirements of the gear. For example, most clips, harnesses and ropes will have a maximum weight limit. If your weight or an object’s weight exceeds these limits, do not use the product. The measurements section of the online description should also note if the product is adjustable in measurement. Products that list the possible measurements and go in depth to describe exact classifications for use will provide the most safety and will allow users to plan for their climb.

Activity

Before purchasing tree climbing gear, consider how you plan to use the gear. If you plan to climb a simple tree a few times, the product details may be different than if the gear is for work or a profession that ensures safety. For example, a harness for firefighting purposes will likely be built differently than that of a regular harness. If the climbing activity that you are doing requires you to reuse the item for an extended length of time, then consider an item that meets extensive rating and certification standards.

What to look for in quality tree climbing gear

Comfort

Quality tree climbing gear will be comfortable to wear for a long time and will be versatile to assimilate with different activities. Items that are to be strapped around the body should feature padding and soft materials so that you do not have to worry about pain while climbing. Tree climbing gear should form to fit your body and support your weight. The best tree climbing gear will offer multiple sizes and features in support of comfort.

Safety

The best tree climbing gear will meet all safety standards and certifications. To find out if the product that you plan to purchase has been checked and verified for safety, you can search the product descriptions or FAQs before the photo. If the product features any added safety features, they will be listed in the description online. Consider purchasing a product that details extensive safety measures to ensure that your climbing experience will not be problematic.

Adjustable

Adjustability is very important to consider when purchasing quality tree climbing gear. If you or others plan to use the gear, it should be adjustable to various heights, weights and body shapes. Good tree climbing gear will support all users and adjust to their stature. An adjustable item can be used more than once, by more than one person and will likely be extra comfortable to use.

How much you can expect to spend on tree climbing gear

The best tree climbing gear will cost anywhere from $15-$200 depending on the specific product materials, its function and the brand. An item from a popular brand that is made with the best material that will last a long time will be more expensive.

Tree climbing gear FAQ

How do I know if a tree is not safe to climb?

A. Before climbing a tree, make sure that it does not feature any cracks or serious ailments. Check to see if any of the bark is dark or decaying and if there is fungus near the bottom of the tree. This will ensure that the tree may be frail and is not sturdy enough to climb safely.

What is the best tree to climb?

A. The best trees to climb are hardwood and do not grow quickly. Trees such as mature oak, maple and pine trees will be sturdy enough to climb without having to worry about the bark or limbs breaking. It is not recommended to climb willow trees as they grow quickly and are more fragile.

What is the best tree climbing gear to buy?

Top tree climbing gear

SOB Half Body Climbing Harness

What you need to know: This item is popular for its various safety features and its adjustable thick waist strap. It is cushioned, absorbs sweat and is still breathable. This harness fits users of various shapes and sizes.

What you’ll love: It is made of strong polyester and is lightweight. The buckles evenly distribute pressure while climbing, allowing for comfort and adjustability. This harness can be used for various activities beyond tree climbing.

What you should consider: This harness only comes in one color and has been known to pinch the skin while being adjusted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tree climbing gear for the money

Storesum UIAA Certified Climbing Carabiner

What you need to know: These carabiner clips are heavy duty and are made with aluminum, which allows the weight to be distributed evenly. The clips will not reflect the sunshine and can be used for various outdoor activities. They hold an extensive amount of weight.

What you’ll love: This item is simple to use and can be maneuvered with one hand. They are designed with a twist lock for added stability and weight-locking technology for comfort. They are delivered in a pack of three and can be used more than once.

What you should consider: There have been instances in which the gate on the carabiner does not smoothly close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

X Xben Outdoor Climbing Rope

What you need to know: This outdoor climbing rope provides extensive strength and stability with steel alloy carabiners and nylon fibers. It does not absorb water and is wear-resistant for prolonged use.

What you’ll love: The rope has a high resistance to temperature and comes in a variety of sizes to assist in various outdoor activities. The robe is soft and will not tear up your hands and it is easily rolled up to fit in compact spaces, making it desirable for on-the-go use.

What you should consider: Some do not believe that the rope is sturdy enough for climbing due to its lack of labeling and certification.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.