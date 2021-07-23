The first night vision device was made by AEG in the 1930s, a German producer of electrical equipment made for Germany during World War II.

Which night vision binoculars are best?

With the right pair of night vision binoculars, a person can see people, animals and objects up to 1,000 yards away on the darkest of nights. Whether you want to use night vision binoculars for low-light security or wildlife viewing, there are several, high-quality options available.

What to look for in night vision binoculars

Use

The first question a person must ask themselves before buying night vision goggles is what they intend on using them for. If you want to use them for camping or hunting, it is wise to look for night vision binoculars that are waterproof and have a long range, especially if you intend on camping near any body of water. If your intended use is increased security, purchase a pair of binoculars that are a higher generation of night vision technology.

Generation

Depending on the device, night vision binoculars are either a 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th generation unit. The most popular type is 1st generation, which will amplify existing light a few thousand times to let you see clearly in the dark. This is the standard for most traditional night vision binoculars.

2nd generation night vision is used primarily by law enforcement or for professional applications because it provides high-quality brightness and resolution in the dark. This version is more expensive and often used by nature photographers who want high-resolution images.

3rd and 4th generations have even higher resolution and sharper images. Armed forces typically use these models. 1st and 2nd generation night vision binoculars will be adequate for most people. These models are also more affordable. Check out some of the best picks for night vision binoculars below.

Best night vision binoculars

Best of the best night vision binoculars

JStoon Night Vision Goggles

What you should know: With 3x magnification, 4x digital zoom and a 25mm lens, these binoculars are perfect for both day and nighttime viewing.

What you’ll love: This model comes equipped with 32 GB memory, allowing you to take pictures and video directly from the device.

What you should consider: Some users reported it not having the clearest digital zoom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck night vision binoculars

Nightfox 110R Widescreen Night Vision Binocular

What you need to know: For an affordable price, Nightfox binoculars allow you to see up to 165 yards away with an easy-to-use button interface.

What you’ll love: This model is capable of recording and includes a micro SD card.

What you should consider: It requires four AA batteries for 5 hours of battery life. Batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GTHUNDER Digital Night Vision Goggles Binoculars for Total Darkness

What you need to know: The GThunder takes HD pictures and video that are immediately stored on 32 GB of memory.

What you’ll love: This model includes seven gears of adjustable modes that provide high performance in even the darkest of areas.

What you should consider: The viewing screen can get too bright for sensitive eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Solomark Digital Night Vision Binoculars

What you need to know: The Solomark night vision binoculars have the capabilities of much more expensive binoculars without the hefty price tag.

What you’ll love: They are made from sturdy and durable aluminum.

What you should consider: SD cards are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bestguarder NV-900 4.5X40mm Digital Night Vision Binocular

What you need to know: This brand has great image performance with a 4-inch viewing lens, perfect for capturing images at a moment’s notice.

What you’ll love: It can be mounted on a tripod for extended viewing.

What you should consider: It is heavier than other models of night vision binoculars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Occer 12×25 Compact Binoculars

What you need to know: Occer provides a perfect pair of pocket-sized binoculars with 12x magnification.

What you’ll love: Portable and compact, these binoculars are both waterproof and durable for any kind of outdoor activities.

What you should consider: The night vision capabilities are lower than other night vision options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pankoo Powerful Binoculars for Adults with Low Light Night Vision

What you need to know: This sleek and solid pair of binoculars are perfect for day and night, capable of seeing more than 800 feet away.

What you’ll love: Pankoo offers a lifetime warranty on the product.

What you should consider: This version is bigger and bulkier than other binoculars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.