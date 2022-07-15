Which Cotopaxi backpack is best?

A Cotopaxi backpack is a fantastic choice if you enjoy going on outdoor adventures and love helping others. The company is renowned for its high-quality outdoor gear, commitment to sustainability and passion for giving back to various humanitarian efforts.

The best Cotopaxi backpack is durable, can carry your essentials with room to spare, and has ample pockets for easy access to commonly used items. The Cotopaxi Cada Dia Moda 20-Liter Backpack is a top choice because it has all that, plus a protective sleeve for your laptop.

What to know before you buy a Cotopaxi backpack

Cotopaxi’s mission

Cotopaxi’s founder, Davis Smith, was already a highly successful serial entrepreneur when he launched the company in 2014. The outdoor gear company was Smith’s passion project; he wanted to build a business that serves his love for adventuring and giving back.

The quality of Cotopaxi’s gear is readily apparent in its durable material, innovative designs, solid hardware and wide sturdy straps. And through the Cotopaxi Foundation, 1% of the company’s annual revenue is regularly distributed to address humanitarian issues such as healthcare, poverty and education.

Cotopaxi’s sustainability

Cotopaxi is Carbon Neutral Certified, which means the company carefully measures its emissions and acquires vetted, verified carbon offsets to become carbon neutral. The brand also manufactures its products with alternative and non-virgin materials. Some 94% of Cotopaxi’s products contain repurposed, recycled and responsible materials. It calls these three core features the Three Rs, and by 2025, it aims to increase its Three Rs to 100%.

Backpack vs. travel pack

Both Cotopaxi backpacks and travel packs have two shoulder straps. While no universal standard sets backpacks apart from travel packs, the brand typically distinguishes them by size. Cotopaxi backpacks generally have a capacity between 16-26 liters, while its bags with a capacity of 28-35 liters are labeled travel packs.

What to look for in a quality Cotopaxi backpack

The right size

To make your adventuring spectacular, you need a bag that fits your essentials. Determine which Cotopaxi backpack is right for you by considering what you plan to do with it most of the time.

For example, if you are an avid hiker, you need features such as side pockets for your water bottle, a small padded sleeve to protect your phone and wide padded straps for added comfort. However, if you do a lot of traveling, look for a smooth outer shell, ergonomic design for lower back support and ample interior pockets for your valuables.

Durable nylon

Cotopaxi typically uses nylon for its backpacks because it is long-lasting, lightweight, and rip-resistant. While nylon is known to absorb fluid, many Cotopaxi bags come with a thermoplastic polyurethane coating that lets them resist water and dirt.

Pockets

Consider the items you wish to carry in your Cotopaxi backpack before selecting a model. For example, if you haul your laptop around regularly, ensure that your bag has a sleeve to protect it. You might also want to look for water-bottle side pockets, a convenient front pocket for quick access to valuables and a lined inner pocket for your phone.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cotopaxi backpack

They’re priced by size, material and product line, but typically cost between $60-$115.

Cotopaxi backpack FAQ

Which Cotopaxi line uses entirely repurposed material?

A. Everything in the Del Dia collection is sustainably made through repurposing. Cotopaxi buys excess fabric from other businesses and gives each employee the freedom to select the color combinations of the material used to construct your bag, making each a unique creation.

What can you do if your Cotopaxi bag doesn’t have a water bottle pocket?

A. Many Cotopaxi bags have loops and handles to which you can attach a clip-on water bottle.

What’s the best Cotopaxi backpack to buy?

Top Cotopaxi backpack

Cotopaxi Cada Dia Moda 20-Liter Backpack

What you need to know: This spacious bag is top-loading, durable and has plenty of pockets.

What you’ll love: It has an ergonomic design to support your lower back. It’s made from durable, water-resistant nylon and cinches at the top to keep your valuables safe. It also has an interior hanging pocket, quick-access front pocket, two water-bottle pockets and a secure laptop sleeve.

What you should consider: It might be a little big if you need a backpack for daily use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Cotopaxi backpack for the money

Cotopaxi Batac Del Dia 16-Liter Backpack

What you need to know: This smaller, lightweight backpack is ideal for day trips.

What you’ll love: This is from the Del Dia collection, which means it is sustainably designed, one-of-a-kind and made from rip-stop nylon. It has two mesh pockets on its sides for water bottles, a zippered main compartment and a front pocket with a sleeve for your phone or camera.

What you should consider: It might be a little small if you plan to take it on adventures that last longer than a day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Cotopaxi Vaya 18-Liter Backpack

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed pack is versatile enough for work or play.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent bag for daily use as it is made from durable nylon with a mesh back and wide padded straps for comfort. It also has a laptop sleeve inside its main zippered compartment and a large front pocket with an inner fleece-lined accessory pocket.

What you should consider: It does not have side pockets for your water bottle, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

