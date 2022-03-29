TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to dust off the tackle box and grab your fishing pole!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is letting those who don’t yet have a fishing license go freshwater fishing this Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

On those days, the fishing license requirement will be waived for all recreational anglers in Florida, including non residents. Fishing rules and regulations will still apply.

The public is also invited to attend two free freshwater fishing events hosted by the FWC.

The events are at the following locations and times:

Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Florida Bass Conservation Center (3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597)

When: Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Tenoroc Public Use Area (3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805)

When: Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration required for youth participation at this event. To preregister, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-registration will end on Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

The FWC offers two license-free freshwater fishing days and four license-free saltwater fishing days annually, but Florida residents can get an annual freshwater fishing license for $17.

Licenses and permits are available online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, in person at a license agent or tax collector’s office or by calling toll-free 888-FISH-FLORIDA (888-347-4356).