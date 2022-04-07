TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is celebrating the 10th season of its freshwater angler recognition program by giving away big prizes.

TrophyCach provides incentives for anglers, encouraging them to catch, release and report trophy-sized (weighing 8 pounds or more) largemouth bass in Florida.

To celebrate its 10th season, biologists tagged and released 10 largemouth bass with pink tags in 10 different locations across the state.

The secret locations were revealed earlier this week. They are:

Newnans Lake Lake George Lake Talquin Lake Walk-in-Water Tenoroc Fish Management Area Lake Trafford Lake Istokpoga Lake Griffin Lake Rousseau Johns Lake

Anglers that catch and document pink-tagged bass will win a $5,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops, $1,000 to shop at AFTCO, and the chance to win an additional $10,000.

“Our freshwater biologists tagged 10 huge bass across the state – just about everyone is within a day-trip’s distance to fish for one of these tagged bass from a boat, kayak or even the bank. Now comes the fun part for anglers!” said KP Clements, Director of FWC’s TrophyCatch program. “Get out there and catch one! Tag, you’re it!”

More information about the program and submission instructions are available on the TrophyCatch 10-TAG webpage.