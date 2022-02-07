Best ice fishing jigs

Some ice fishing jigs feature a coating of glow-in-the-dark paint. This feature can be particularly helpful if you like to fish at night.

Which ice fishing jigs are best?

Ice fishing can require a lot of gear, but few accessories are as important as a quality jig. These lures have a weighted sinker and are often brightly colored to attract the attention of nearby fish.

Some manufacturers design ice fishing jigs with versatility in mind, while others tend to attract specific species of fish. If you’re looking for a comprehensive jig set that offers the best of both worlds, the Goture Tungsten Ice Fishing Jigs Kit with Tackle Box is the top pick.

What to know before you buy ice fishing jigs

Jigs vs. lures

Although it has the same basic function as a traditional fishing lure, a jig features a weighted component that causes it to sink quickly. Once the jig is in the water, it makes a jerking motion that is attractive to certain species of fish, particularly those sought after when ice fishing. Fishing with a jig is known as “jigging” and is currently one of the most popular styles of ice fishing.

Materials

Most ice fishing jigs use either lead or tungsten to add weight. Tungsten is extremely dense and heavy, so the jigs sink quickly and in a straight line. This is a huge advantage if you’re fishing through slushy ice or need to drop a line fast. They may also show up more clearly on an ice fishing flasher. You can also use tungsten ice fishing jigs to strike the bottom of a lake with greater force, a technique that’s particularly effective if you’re targeting bottom-dwelling species like panfish or bluegills. Tungsten jigs are more environmentally-friendly than lead, but they often come with a higher price tag.

Compared to tungsten, lead jigs sink more slowly, which can be attractive to certain species of fish that like to feed near the surface of the ice. Because it’s less expensive to produce lead products, you’ll find a greater variety of shapes and sizes to choose from. That being said, some ecologists have concerns that the lead found on jigs could slowly dissolve and seep into bodies of water, posing a potential environmental hazard. While most ice anglers use a combination of lead and tungsten, this ecological concern encouraged many to choose tugsten exclusively.

What to look for in quality ice fishing jigs

Shapes

Ice fishing jigs appear in many different shapes and sizes, from vertical “spoons” to horizontal teardrops. In the water, certain shapes and orientations provide visual stimuli that can capture the attention of nearby fish. Every species is different, however, so the key is choosing a kit that comes with a wide variety of jig shapes for every occasion.

Reflective surface

Most fishing lures have bright colors which draw out curious fish. Many feature a shiny surface that will reflect sunlight even in murky water. Once submerged, a flash of light can be seen at a greater distance, increasing your chances of a bite.

Tackle box

In certain situations, you may need to grab a specific type of jig fast. That’s why it’s important to keep all of your ice fishing jigs organized in their own divided compartments. If you don’t have one already, look for an ice fishing jig kit that comes with a tackle box.

How much you can expect to spend on ice fishing jigs

The cost of ice fishing jigs usually depends on the piece count and whether you prefer tungsten or lead. Expect to spend around $20-$45 for a medium-sized set, or $0.30-$1.00 per jig.

Ice fishing jigs FAQ

How thick should the ice be before I can fish on it?

A. It’s recommended that ice be at least 4 inches thick before you step on it. This can hold an average person’s weight on the ice. If you’re bringing a vehicle or tons of gear, look for ice that’s at least 8 inches thick.

What other accessories do I need for ice fishing?

A. Unlike traditional fishing, ice fishing requires a relatively large amount of gear. A few other recommended items include an ice auger, scoop, flasher and layers of warm clothing. Do some research online or chat with a fellow angler to see what you may need.

What are the best ice fishing jigs to buy?

Top ice fishing jigs

Goture Tungsten Ice Fishing Jigs Kit with Tackle Box

What you need to know: This popular kit comes with 27 jigs made of dense tungsten and a tackle box.

What you’ll love: The tungsten jigs and hooks are made of durable carbon steel. Many of the pieces have a fluorescent paint coating, so they will be visible in darkness or murky water.

What you should consider: The jigs are smaller than what some people expected, and only about half of the pieces are visible at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ice fishing jigs for the money

Thkfish 54-Piece Ice Fishing Jig Kit

What you need to know: This massive set comes with over 50 fishing jigs, making it an incredibly affordable option.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with ten different shaped jigs, and the included tackle box comes with compartments for each variety. The jigs feature detailed eyes and scales that simulate the look of real fish.

What you should consider: The jigs are made of lead, and some users received a defective carrying case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tooth Shield Tackle Tungsten Ice Fishing Jigs 5-Pack

What you need to know: This simple pack contains five high-quality tungsten teardrop jigs in a number of unique colors.

What you’ll love: The color options include reflective gold and silver, and the bright teardrop design is a good choice if you’re fishing for perch or panfish. Many experienced ice anglers have high regard for products from this company.

What you should consider: The purchase only comes with five jigs, offering a lesser value than larger kits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

