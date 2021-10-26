Best Leki trekking pole

Leki has been around since 1948 and was originally a wood-processing company. The first poles that Leki created were one-piece fiberglass shafts that were made primarily for skiing.

Which Leki trekking poles are best?

While Leki may be a name you associate with backcountry skiing, they have a full range of hiking products available. Whether you’re a day hiker or avid thru hiker, there is a Leki hiking pole perfect for you. Leki, unlike many other brands, also offers single trekking poles with a refined handle for those who prefer to hike with just one pole. If you want the best Leki has to offer, you’ll want to purchase the Leki Micro Vario Carbon.

What to know before you buy Leki trekking poles

What shoes do you hike in?

If you tend to hike in rugged, supportive boots, you’ll probably be fine using a lighter trekking pole. If you like to hike in trail runners or sandals, you may consider purchasing a heftier Leki set to increase your stability.

How fast do you hike?

If you’re somebody who likes to cover ground quickly, you probably want a lighter trekking pole that doesn’t encumber you. If you’re incredibly concerned about weight, consider checking out Leki’s solo trekking pole options, so you don’t have to take a pair of trekking poles. If you enjoy taking your time, weight isn’t as much of a factor and you can opt for heavier, studier trekking poles.

What terrain do you hike in?

Probably the biggest question to answer when buying trekking poles is how you’ll use them. If you hike in tougher terrain, you may want a heavier pair of Leki trekking poles. If on easier terrain, you may be able to get away with lighter trekking poles, as you’ll need to rely on them less.

What to look for in quality Leki trekking poles

Variety

Since Leki’s bread and butter is trekking poles and gloves, you can expect to have a wide variety of options to choose from, more so than most other brands. If you’re more of a fan of a single trekking staff, Leki has a handful of options that you’ll want to check out.

Weight

Looking to go as ultralight as possible but still want trekking poles? Leki has some of the lighter options on the market that are still reliable and durable.

Trekking baskets

This is a great feature that you don’t see offered by every brand. Leki offers trekking baskets with their poles, like what you would use on skiing poles for a powder day. If you tend to be in softer terrain you may sink into, trekking baskets help negate that. When you need to switch it out for a different attachment, no tools are required.

How much you can expect to spend on Leki trekking poles

You could spend as much as $300 and as little as $60. However, Leki’s best overall offerings are in the $70–$200 range.

Leki trekking poles FAQ

Do I need carbon trekking poles?

A. Most people won’t need carbon trekking poles. If you’re looking to go as light as possible with your Leki trekking poles, a carbon shaft may make more sense for you in terms of weight.

Is a longer handle better?

A. Not necessarily, but it could be if you hike in consistently uneven terrain. Instead of having to constantly adjust your poles’ length, you can just shift your hand up or down a longer handle to get the optimal height.

What are the best Leki trekking poles to buy?

Top Leki trekking poles

Leki Micro Vario Carbon

What you need to know: These are one of the best hiking poles available, and come in women’s and men’s styles.

What you’ll love: With a carbon shaft, these light trekking poles allow for good swing action and solid planting into the ground when hiking. When not in use, they collapse into three pieces for easy storage.

What you should consider: While these are fantastic poles, they are quite expensive. Also, they only come in certain sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Leki trekking poles for the money

Leki Legacy Lite COR-TEC AS

What you need to know: If you want pole that absorb shock well and come at an affordable price, then these are the poles for you.

What you’ll love: The cork handle on these trekking poles won’t absorb sweat and the strap is sturdy and useful. If you want a light pole but don’t want to sacrifice support, this is a happy medium between the Micro Vario Carbon and the Wanderfreund High Fives.

What you should consider: These, like most Leki poles, are light. However, they’re made of aluminum instead of carbon, so they aren’t the lightest possible option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Leki Wanderfreund High Fives Walking Pole

What you need to know: If you want to try out hiking with just one pole, this is an affordable way to try out Leki hiking staffs.

What you’ll love: With a cork grip, the handle is ergonomic. The design allows for a wide range of grips on the handle so you can find what is most comfortable for you. Unlike most Leki trekking poles, these are one size fits all.

What you should consider: If you have a tent that requires trekking poles to set up, this pole won’t work with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.