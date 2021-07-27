A beginner’s guide to camp kitchen essentials

Feeling stressed? Not only is camping a fun activity for family and friends, but getting away from the everyday hustle is a great way to improve your mental and emotional health since being outdoors can help raise your levels of oxygen, serotonin and melatonin.

What do you need to excel at cooking while camping?

Whether you’re headed to a national park with a group of friends for a vacation in the great outdoors, or spending a night under the stars with the family, one of the joys of camping out is being able to make good food.

Cooking is challenging enough, but it’s even harder if you don’t have the right equipment. So, before your next outing, make sure you stock up on the essentials.

How to prepare to cook at the campsite

Start with the basics

After you have your tent, sleeping bag and camping chairs packed and ready to go, you can turn your attention to getting the necessary cooking accessories. You want to make sure you have your marshmallow roasting skewers handy, but if you really want to impress your friends and family, you’re going to have to take your game up a notch.

Consider camping kitchens

You’re already packing up a ton of gear, so any food and cooking essentials you need will only further add to your load. Sure, you can bring a charcoal grill, but that means having to round up a lot of individual items.

Camping kitchens may take up a little more room, but if you plan on doing a lot of cooking during your trip, they are well worth the investment because they are a one-stop-shop and most models come with nearly all the accessories you’ll need.

Don’t forget the little things

It’s always the little things you forget to pack. Don’t make that mistake again. A camping utensil set is a great investment, but you also want to stock up on paper plates and plastic cups.

The best camping kitchens

Outsunny 6′ Aluminum Portable Fold-Up Camping Kitchen

This portable, folding camping kitchen is made from durable fabric and solid aluminum. It’s lightweight and easy to transport, so it can become a staple for all of your camping adventures. This kitchen has plenty of space and compartments to store everything you’ll need to whip up a great meal in the wilderness. The windscreen can block the wind to maintain the heat needed for quicker and more evenly cooked meals.

Where to buy: Amazon

CNCEST RV Gas Stove

Take your outdoor cooking up a notch with this outdoor camp kitchen that comes complete with sink, stove hob and fixed pot rack. The easy-to-control multi-level fire adjustment makes it easy to cook and control heat, while the three-dimensional air intake structure offers better oxygen replenishment and reduction of combustion exhaust gas.

Where to buy: Amazon

Giantex Folding Grill Table

This spacious camping kitchen is perfect for large groups or families. It comes with a 26” x 16” main table, two side tables, one lowered shelf and a zippered bag kitchen box. Each item has elevated details to make cooking outdoors easier.

Where to buy: Amazon

Mountain Summit Gear Roll Top Kitchen Table

This deluxe roll-top kitchen table will become the center of the campsite. It has plenty of space for food prep as well as a two-burner camp stove. This rolling table has multiple shelves to store all of your dry goods and spices, so you can whip up a delicious meal for small or large groups.

Where to buy: Backcountry and Amazon

The best camping kitchen tools

MSR Alpine Deluxe Kitchen Set

This deluxe kitchen set has been curated with everything you need to cook the most delicious foods in the wilderness. Items include a folding spoon calibrated for measurements, a durable carbon steel kitchen knife, a hinged cutting board and a dish brush for easy clean up after your meal.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cook Set

This massive base camp cook set has everything you need to bbq, saute, boil and fry every type of food you crave while camping. It comes with a full set of dishware to serve four people. The rust-proof and scratch-resistant stainless steel pots and pans are durable and made from high-quality materials that are dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

MSR Quick 2 Cooking System

A top-of-the-line cooking system that is perfect for camping and backpackers, this set comes with uncoated and nonstick aluminum pots so you can cook multiple styles of foods. Plates, bowls and mugs all fit into this extremely lightweight and portable cooking system that is best suited for small groups and backpackers.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

GSI Outdoors Nylon 3-Piece Ring Cook Tool Set

Keep all your camping cooking tools together, so you’re never stuck without a spatula with this three-piece ringed tool set. Made from nylon to handle cooking with high temperatures, you won’t have to worry about melting or burning your hands.

Where to buy: Backcountry

Stansport Cast Iron Camping Tripod

Cooking with fire doesn’t always mean grilling, and this camping tripod with a sturdy three-leg design and nickel-plated chain is perfect for hanging Dutch ovens, coffee pots and water jugs. Simply use the “S” hook to adjust the cooking height, so you can raise or lower the temperature needed to cook whatever it is you choose.

Where to buy: Amazon

Coghlan’s Pop-Up Recycle Bin

Keep your campsite clean and tidy after whipping up a great meal on your camping kitchen with a reusable popup trash and recycle bin. Made from heavy-duty polyethylene to prevent leaks and tears, this camp trash can is just what you need to leave the outdoors as clean as you found it.

Where to buy: Amazon

