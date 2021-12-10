Best toilet seat cover

Which toilet seat covers are best?

Although using a public restroom is often necessary when away from home, thinking about the germs or messes that may be lurking on a toilet can be stressful. Fortunately, using a toilet seat cover is an easy way to put a barrier between you and a public toilet seat.

Toilet seat covers are made of disposable materials and feature a circular design with an opening that fits over a toilet seat. In addition to public toilets, they also come in handy at home during the potty training years. If you like the idea of waterproof seat covers, Relyo’s 20-pack is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a toilet seat cover

A quality toilet seat cover is protective, but that’s not all it has to offer. Consider these valuable points before you buy.

Why should I use a toilet seat cover?

Covering an unsanitary toilet seat is the most important benefit of using a toilet seat cover, but this simple but useful item offers other benefits.

Easy to take with you on the go

Can be put in place in seconds

Features soft material that’s comfortable against the skin

Prevents the user from sitting in unseen messes

Can be used on a toilet seat at home to prevent messes during potty training

Waterproof options are available

Warmer than sitting on a cold toilet seat

Simple to dispose of after use

Flushable vs. nonflushable toilet seat covers

Some toilet seat covers are thin, biodegradable material that you can flush along with waste and toilet paper. However, some models are crafted of a thin, plastic-like material that’s water-resistant or waterproof and should not be flushed. The packaging of the covers you choose should indicate the proper disposal method.

How do I use a toilet seat cover?

Remove the cover from its packaging.

Unfold the toilet seat cover.

Spread the cover over the opening of the toilet seat.

Make sure the opening of the toilet seat cover aligns with the opening of the toilet.

After use, dispose of a flushable cover when you flush the toilet. Remove a non-flushable cover and toss it in a trash can.

What to look for in a quality toilet seat cover

Disposable toilet seat covers aren’t complicated, but you should consider a few features as you shop.

Coverage

Some toilet seat covers are designed to fit on the toilet seat ring and are highly portable. They are similar to toilet seat covers found in dispensers in some public bathrooms.

Larger options are also available. These covers are elongated and have more material draping over the entire seat and part of the bowl. They are best suited for kids that tend to grip the side of a toilet during potty time. The better coverage they offer is also great for toddlers going through potty training. In fact, some toilet seat covers in this category have colorful prints that help encourage kids to use an adult-sized toilet.

Materials

Disposable toilet seat covers are either made of paper or thin plastic. Paper options are best if you like the idea of flushing them after use. Choose plastic covers for kids or anyone who would benefit from the waterproof material.

Quantities

Toilet seat covers come in multipacks with as few as 10 or as many as 100 or more covers. Bulk packs with as many as 1,000 covers are also available. Packs with a lower count will work if you don’t plan to use a toilet seat cover very often. Choose a bulk pack if you are away from home often and need to use a cover frequently.

Packaging

Some toilet seat covers are individually wrapped within the main packaging, making them very easy to take on the go. Some brands aren’t individually wrapped but come with several in a resealable packet that is also compact and easy to transport.

Adhesive

Do you need toilet seat covers for an active toddler? Look for brands that come with adhesive strips that keep them in place during use. This bonus feature is typically available on larger, waterproof options.

How much you can expect to spend on a toilet seat cover

Flushable toilet seat cover multipacks range in price from about $6-$25. Waterproof covers also come in multipacks and cost $4-$30.

Toilet seat cover FAQ

Can I use a toilet seat cover in a port-a-potty?

A. Yes, but keep in mind that it’s best to use a flushable cover that is biodegradable, so it will break down once disposed of in the portable toilet.

What is the purpose of the flap that’s in the center of some disposable toilet seat covers?

A. This flap may seem unimportant, but it actually has a practical function. By placing the cover, so the flap falls into the toilet before use, the force of rushing water will whisk it away when you flush. No further touching is needed.

What are the best toilet seat covers to buy?

Top toilet seat cover

Relyo Disposable Toilet Seat Cover, 20-Pack

What you need to know: With quality material and user-friendly features, these toilet seat covers are an excellent choice for kids and adults.

What you’ll love: These covers are waterproof and feature adhesive for a secure fit. They are individually wrapped for easy transport and include 20 per pack.

What you should consider: Covers aren’t quite as large as expected and aren’t flushable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toilet seat cover for the money

Venus to Mars 100 Disposable Toilet Seat Covers

What you need to know: These toilet seat covers are great for travel, easy to flush and affordable.

What you’ll love: These toilet seat covers are flushable and biodegradable. Covers are easy to transport too. You get 100 covers per pack.

What you should consider: The material is fairly thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mighty Clean Baby 24 Large Disposable Toilet Seat Covers

What you need to know: These water-resistant covers have useful features that make them practical for kids or adults.

What you’ll love: It features dual travel packs that contain 12 covers each. They are water-resistant and come with adhesive to keep them in place.

What you should consider: These covers can’t be flushed. Some users wish they were a bit larger, but they offer decent coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews.

