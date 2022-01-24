Best vanity chair

Vanity chairs come in many different designs and materials, so it’s easy to match them to your existing furniture and bedroom decor.

Which vanity chair is best?

A vanity chair or stool is usually a smaller, more compact version of a regular chair. People typically use them with a vanity or make-up table. There are various types of vanity chairs available, from simple wooden stools to plush ottomans with internal storage. And since there are so many styles, you can easily match them to your existing furniture and home decor.

When choosing a vanity chair for your home, the main factors to consider are the design, comfort level and overall height. If you want a vanity chair with internal storage, the HomePop Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman is an excellent choice. It comes in a range of plush materials and colors and has a button-tufted seat with dark walnut wooden legs.

What to know before you buy a vanity chair

Types and styles

There are plenty of vanity chair designs to choose from. Ideally, you should find one that’s a good match for your vanity table and mirror as well as the rest of your bedroom furniture. Some vanity chairs have legs, while others sit directly on the floor. If you want something minimalistic, opt for a modern or contemporary design. Vintage or antique-styled chairs may have more padding and offer soft plush upholstery.

Material

Most vanity chairs have a padded seat with a wooden frame or wooden legs. The more ornate chairs may use a metal frame with a metallic finish. Soft fabrics like velour or velvet are good choices for the bedroom and usually come in a range of colors and shades. Modern chairs or stools typically incorporate leather or vinyl upholstery, which is easier to clean.

Comfort

Since you will probably use your vanity chair on a daily basis, it needs to have the right amount of padding. A chair with a hard seat can become uncomfortable over extended periods. However, a chair that is too soft may not offer enough support or the padding may break down more quickly.

What to look for in a quality vanity chair

Legs

Consider what the look you are trying to achieve before deciding between a chair with or without legs. Ottoman-style chairs are fully upholstered but don’t usually have legs, which suits classical bedroom designs. Contemporary vanity chairs may have three or four legs, or a swiveling seat. These chairs are usually height adjustable, which is useful if you have a vanity table with a non-standard height.

Back and armrests

While less common, it is possible to find a vanity chair with a back and armrests. These aspects often help in terms of comfort, but they can also hinder movement when applying makeup or styling hair. A low back and short armrests are a good compromise if you feel they are necessary for your comfort and style preferences.

Storage

The most versatile vanity chairs incorporate storage compartments under the seat. Designers achieve this in a number of ways, which vary from model to model. Ottoman-style chairs often provide the most storage since the internal compartment usually reaches all the way to the floor. Other designs may be quite limited since they have less space, especially if the chair has legs.

How much you can expect to spend on a vanity chair

The main factors that affect the price of a vanity chair are the construction, material and quality of the upholstery. You can find a simple stool with minimal padding for under $50, but a fully upholstered ottoman with internal storage will be much more.

Vanity chair FAQ

How high should a vanity chair be?

A. Most vanity chairs have a seat height of around 18 to 19 inches. If you have a non-standard vanity table, then the seat should finish around 11 to 13 inches from the countertop. This will give you plenty of room to slide in and out of the chair comfortably.

Are vanity chairs durable?

A. Yes, but it varies depending on the materials and design. Vanity chairs are relatively compact, so it’s important to check the manufacturer’s recommended weight capacity. If a chair has a low weight capacity, the legs may become wobbly or even break over time.

Can you use a vanity chair for other purposes?

A. Of course! Since vanity chairs have a low seat height, they are ideal for footrests or side tables. Some ottoman-style chairs with internal storage have a reversible top with a flat surface, so you can easily convert it into a small coffee table.

What’s the best vanity chair to buy?

Top vanity chair

HomePop Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman

What you need to know: This elegant vanity chair has plush upholstery, a button-tufted seat and dark walnut wooden legs.

What you’ll love: It has a roomy interior and a sturdy 250-pound weight capacity. It is fairly compact at 18-inches high and 19-inches wide. It is available in a range of materials and colors.

What you should consider: The colors tend to vary slightly from the images shown.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vanity chair for the money

Touch-Rich Modern Upholstered Vanity Dressing Chair

What you need to know: This budget-friendly chair has soft velvet upholstery and comes in several colors and shapes. Some models even have optional storage under the seat.

What you’ll love: It has three sturdy metal legs with a gold powder-coated finish. The models with internal storage have a reversible seat with a wooden tabletop on the other side.

What you should consider: This chair requires some minor assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yaheetech Adjustable Modern Round Vanity Chair

What you need to know: This contemporary styled seat features a rounded back and a chrome pedestal swiveling base.

What you’ll love: You can purchase it in either durable PU leather or button-tufted velvet in various colors. It is height-adjustable and has a heavy-duty base with a rubber anti-scratch pad.

What you should consider: At just under 20 pounds, this vanity chair is quite heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

