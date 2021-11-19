Best shower drain cover

An upgraded shower drain cover can prevent costly plumbing bills by catching hair and debris before it goes into your plumbing.

Which shower drain cover is best?

There’s nothing quite so frustrating as stepping in to take a long, hot shower, only to see the water slowly pooling in the tub, lukewarm and rising up your feet to your ankles. Even without us noticing, hair and soap scum slip through shower drains to form clogs in the plumbing, leading to slow-draining and eventually stopped-up shower drains. The best cure is prevention, which is why a great shower drain is an absolute necessity. When you’re looking for one that’s affordable but effective, the best choice is TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher.

What to know before you buy a shower drain cover

Quality

While it may be tempting to just go with the contractor-grade drain cover that came preinstalled in your tub or shower, that can prove a costly mistake if your pipes develop a clog. If you have several individuals in your home with long hair or if you regularly bathe pets in your shower or tub, you’ll want to upgrade your shower drain cover to something better designed to stop all hair from going into the drain.

Size

Be careful to measure your shower drain opening prior to purchasing a shower drain cover. While it may be tempting to estimate it, even a small gap can allow hair through to form a clog. Similarly, be sure you’re buying a shower drain cover of the right shape.

Ease of installation

Most shower drain covers insert seamlessly into or over the drain, so there’s no need to buy one with a more complicated installation. If you’ve got a pop-up shower stopper, you can look for one that slips easily over the existing drain.

Hair-catching technology

Because hair that slips through to the pipes is the single biggest cause of clogs, be sure to check out how well the shower drain cover catches hair. Shower drain covers with a multi-step process tend to be more thorough than simple drain covers, so if you consistently have issues with a slow-running or clogged drain, be sure to look for a more sophisticated, multi-step cover that uses several layers of protection.

What to look for in a quality shower drain cover

Ease of cleanup

No one likes to have to dig out tangled hair messes when cleaning up their shower drain covers. Be sure to install one designed for easy cleanup to make the job less arduous.

Metal construction

Because shower drain covers can get a lot of use, you’ll want to find one with solid construction and without flimsy parts that will easily fail. Stainless steel is a good choice — it resists wear and cleans up easily without letting mildew develop.

Multi-step hair catching

Hair is thin and slippery and can easily make it through a single row of openings. If you’re finding you’re having a problem with hair clogs, opt for a more elaborate shower drain cover that sits within the opening and catches hair in various stages.

How much you can expect to spend on shower drain cover

Expect to pay $10-$35 for a shower drain cover, with plenty of good options on the lower end of the price range.

Shower drain cover FAQ

How do I measure my shower drain cover?

A. Shower drain covers are measured by their diameter, or the measurement at the widest point, for round covers. Square covers should be measured along the edge.

Do I need special equipment to change my shower drain cover?

A. You shouldn’t need any special equipment. Some contractor-installed original shower drain covers are screwed in, so you may need a screwdriver to remove it.

My shower has the drain cover that came with the bathroom. Isn’t that enough?

A. Contractor-grade shower drains offer minimal protection as far as hair slipping through to the pipes. If people in your home have long hair or you bathe pets, your standard-issue shower drain may not be doing the job well enough. If you’ve had to call in a plumber more than once in the last few years, it may be time to invest in a more elaborate shower drain cover to prevent the problem going forward.

What’s the best shower drain cover to buy?

Top shower drain cover

TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher

What you need to know: The Shroom brand of drain hair catchers has gotten a lot of attention recently, and with good reason. Their patented, multi-step hair-catching technology catches just about every hair that goes to the drain.

What you’ll love: Easy installation and a clean look make this a workhorse of a shower drain cover that will give you years of service.

What you should consider: Some users, particularly in humid environments, have reported that this drain cover can collect mildew. To prevent this, remove it regularly and clean it in a bleach solution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower drain cover for the money

OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector

What you need to know: This well-known brand of housewares offers a classic, simple and effective solution for high-use shower drains.

What you’ll love: This shower drain cover is simple and sleek and installs in seconds.

What you should consider: Because this fits over existing drain covers (including pop-up covers) it protrudes upward, which can be an issue in a tub used for children or pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEKEYE Drain Hair Catcher

What you need to know: This is a solid option for an easy-install, detachable drain cover.

What you’ll love: Solid stainless steel construction makes this durable and easy to clean. The basket’s detachable design makes cleanup a breeze and allows you to do a thorough job effortlessly when cleaning out hair.

What you should consider: It doesn’t sit entirely flush, so it can get jostled during use of the shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

