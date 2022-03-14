Best shower clock

A shower clock can be a game changer when it comes to leave-in conditioners and other bath products you use for a set amount of time.

Which shower clock is best?

Leaning out of the shower to check the time is a hassle that results in water all over the bathroom floor. That’s only if there is a clock, watch or phone nearby to even check. Most of the time you’re on your own. This is where a good shower clock comes in. Waterproof and handsfree, it makes staying on schedule while you get ready in the morning a breeze. Take a look at the Kadams Digital Bathroom Shower Wall Clock for one with some great bonus features.

What to know before you buy a shower clock

As you consider shower clocks, think about what you’ll be using it for most. Do you want something basic that will just let you know if you’re late for work? Or do you want more advanced features such as a timer, radio or Bluetooth capabilities? Your lifestyle and needs will play a big part in determining which shower clock is right for you.

Clock dial vs. digital numbers

While digital shower clocks tend to have more customizable features, there is something to be said for the mechanical clock. A mechanical clock gives you the full clock face with hour and minute hands, which can be helpful for people who find it easier to read and schedule their time with this very visual layout. On the other hand, a digital clock is more exact. The numbers can be larger and easier to read.

Buttons vs. touchscreen

Some shower clocks have both buttons and touchscreen capabilities but most use one or the other. Touchscreen clocks tend to have more features, but in the shower with wet hands, buttons might feel more reliable and easier.

Bonus features

A shower clock can boast a variety of bonus features, including date and temperature reads, humidity reads and timers. If you want a clock for time management, timers, alarms and temperature readings are the most important bonus features. If you’re interested in knowing the time but mostly want the clock for recreational purposes, you might be better off looking for a shower clock radio instead.

What to look for in a quality shower clock

A quality shower clock needs clear visuals. It’s waterproof, or at least reliably water-resistant. It’s also customizable to your lifestyle and has a variety of settings to make your life easier and more hands-free.

Easy to read

It’s important that a shower clock have sharp, crisp visuals that are easy to read. The surface shouldn’t fog up or have such small text that it’s impossible to read the time without looking very closely.

Customizable

A great shower clock has multiple settings that help you get the most out of it. It lets you choose Fahrenheit or Celsius and has alarm and timer features that can be changed at a moment’s notice.

More than one hanging method

Most shower clocks have to be hung, usually by a hook or suction cups. The best ones come with more than one option, often a hook or string and a suction cup, so you can use the method you prefer. If one fails, there is a backup you can immediately use.

Shatterproof

A good shower clock has a shatterproof surface to prevent damage if the clock gets knocked down or the suction cups on the back slip. It’s easier to reattach a shower clock to the bathroom wall if it’s fallen than it is to get a new one because the surface cracked.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower clock

A shower clock costs somewhere between $15-$35.

Shower clock FAQ

How big are shower clocks?

A. A standard shower clock is usually 3-5 inches in length and height.

What kind of batteries does a shower clock take?

A. Some come with a built-in lithium battery while others take AA or AAA batteries. Check when buying to see if batteries are included or must be purchased separately.

Is water-resistant the same as waterproof?

A. Water-resistant products can get wet but can’t be fully submerged in water as waterproof products can. A water-resistant clock can usually handle splashes in the shower but probably shouldn’t fall into a full bathtub.

What are the best shower clocks to buy?

Top shower clock

Kadams Digital Bathroom Shower Wall Clock

What you need to know: This water-resistant silver clock is round with a battery-operated digital LCD screen, four suction cups on the back plus a hanging hole.

What you’ll love: It has large, easy-to-read numbers on a time display, indoor temperature and humidity display. It features a calendar date display that comes in seven languages. There’s also a low-battery indicator.

What you should consider: It requires one AA battery (not included). The suction cups aren’t that strong but you can hang it using the hole at the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower clock for the money

Baldr Waterproof Bathroom Shower Clock

What you need to know: This waterproof clock has a square LCD screen, comes in four colors and can be mounted via a suction cup or placed free-standing on a flat surface.

What you’ll love: It displays the time, temperature and humidity readings on a clear screen with large numbers. There’s an easy-to-set timer and alarm. It can be mounted on just about any surface.

What you should consider: It requires two AA batteries (not included).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sana Enterprises White Bathroom Shower Clock

What you need to know: This water-resistant clock is round with a dial face that includes hour, minute and second hands.

What you’ll love: It hangs on a rope so you don’t have to worry about unreliable suction cups, and it features a ring at the bottom where you can hang a small towel. The quartz movement requires no button fiddling — once the time is set, there’s no need to even touch the clock again.

What you should consider: It has no timer or temperature features and the outside color is more of a cream than a white. It requires one AA battery (not included).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.