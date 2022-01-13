Best Oxygenics showerhead

Oxygenics showerheads rely on a unique design to maximize water pressure and minimize flow rate by infusing oxygen into the water stream.

Which Oxygenics showerheads are best?

There are a number of reasons you might consider upgrading the showerhead in your bathroom: to conserve water, for better water coverage than what you’re getting from your current showerhead, to solve a nagging water pressure problem or if your old showerhead is just clogged and worn out.

Oxygenics has been making showerheads for over four decades, and those are the problems they’ve attempted to solve with their extensive product line.

Oxygenics designs showerheads that use turbine technology to infuse water with oxygen, resulting in larger water droplets and a more powerful and efficient spray. A top example of this tech is found in their Oxygenics Amp 120-Spray Showerhead, which includes both a fixed head and a removable handheld head for a very versatile shower setup.

What to know before you buy an Oxygenics showerhead

Oxygenics technology

Oxygenics has been making showerheads since 1981. Their unique showerhead design involves passing water into a pressure chamber and then through an air vacuum. The pressurized water expands and becomes infused with oxygen as it passes through this vacuum. The result is larger droplets, more water coverage and a stronger water stream, but less water use than a typical showerhead.

Warrantied against clogs

Oxygenics claims their showerheads are built to last and will never become clogged with hard water deposits. All of their showerheads are covered by a lifetime limited warranty.

Types of showerheads

The Oxygenics product line includes five different families of showerheads — fixed, handheld, combo, rain and BodyBar — with more than 50 models to choose from. Narrowing the list down to the best ones can be difficult. Much depends on your personal preferences and what you want from your Oxygenics showerhead.

What to look for in a quality Oxygenics showerhead

Handheld vs. fixed

Some Oxygenics showerheads are fixed, meaning that any movement is limited to minor angle adjustments at the point of attachment to the water pipe. Handheld models get their water through a long, flexible hose and can be moved about the shower and aimed in any direction you like. Combo models combine the best of both, with both a fixed showerhead and a handheld showerhead.

Adjustable streams and massage

Many Oxygenics showerheads feature easy-to-change settings to deliver water in a variety of patterns, from focused, pulsing massage to wide stream, waterfall, flood and more. Switching between these settings is as simple as moving a lever. BodyBar models send water from the showerhead and simultaneously from lower jet attachments.

Specialty models

In addition to basic home showerheads, Oxygenics makes showerheads designed for dog washing. They also make a very popular model specifically created for use in recreational vehicles.

How much you can expect to spend on an Oxygenics showerhead

The least expensive Oxygenics showerhead is the PowerFlow, priced between $17.95-$20.95. At the upper end, the RainBar + Burst combo model retails for $109.95.

Oxygenics showerhead FAQ

Are Oxygenics showerheads easy to install?

A. Yes. Most installations are a simple matter of wrapping some plumber’s tape around the pipe threads and then hand tightening the showerhead into place.

Are Oxygenics showerheads water efficient?

A. The largest Oxygenics showerhead — the Vortex with Arm — has a flow rate of 2.0 gallons per minute, which is slightly above the legal maximum in California, the strictest state for water usage. Most other Oxygenics showerheads are rated at 1.8 GPM, which would class them as low flow and make them legal for sale in California.

Can you still get good water pressure from a low-flow showerhead?

A. Oxygenics showerheads use vacuum technology to oxygenate water droplets and expand their size for increased pressure and coverage, even at lower flow rates. The result is a better and more efficient shower.

What’s the best Oxygenics showerhead to buy?

Top Oxygenics showerhead

Oxygenics Amp 120-Spray Showerhead

What you need to know: One fixed showerhead paired with a handheld showerhead gives you plenty of options for enjoying your time in the shower.

What you’ll love: Each showerhead offers ten easy-to-change spray settings from a 5-inch face for great coverage. While saving water at only 1.8 GPM, the Oxygenics design still provides supercharged pressure.

What you should consider: Installation is slightly more complicated because of the additional handheld showerhead. Some customers complain that the handheld showerhead is too easy to accidentally knock from its cradle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Oxygenics showerhead for the money

Oxygenics PowerMassage Fixed Showerhead

What you need to know: This low-cost fixed showerhead switches between five favorite settings with the flick of a lever.

What you’ll love: Low-cost, simple installation and a lifetime limited warranty make for a risk-free upgrade to your shower. Dual “engines” increase water pressure while maintaining a low flow rate of only 1.75 GPM.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained of quality control issues with devices that don’t attach well, but most are very satisfied.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oxygenics Fury RV Handheld Showerhead

What you need to know: This model designed for use in recreational vehicles is highly rated by customers.

What you’ll love: The handheld showerhead offers five spray settings. It performs well within the pressure and tank size limits of a typical recreational vehicle. A flow control lever lets you adjust pressure during your shower. The Fury RV is rated at 1.8 GPM for water savings.

What you should consider: The Oxygenics Fury RV is not intended for home use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

