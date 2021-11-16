When it comes to choosing a design, the right shower curtain for a child will complement bathroom decor, have a fun appearance and become the room’s focal point.

Which kids’ shower curtain is best?

Are you looking for an easy way to spruce up a child’s bathroom? By simply replacing an existing shower curtain with one that’s made for a kid, you’ll instantly brighten up the room.

Kids’ shower curtains have bold colors and eye-catching graphics. A top-selling example is the Lush Decor Whale Shower Curtain that features cute, colorful whales. In addition to a kid-approved design, the best kids’ shower curtain will provide a good fit and quality material that will hold up well shower after shower.

What to know before you buy a kids’ shower curtain

Shopping for a kids’ shower curtain isn’t that different from shopping for one for an adult bathroom. However, there are a few points to consider before you buy.

Kids’ shower curtains vs. standard shower curtains

If you’ve ever shopped for a shower curtain for a primary bathroom, chances are your main goal was finding one that fits your decor. While style and matching colors may also be important for a bathroom that a child primarily uses, shower curtains for kids appeal to their sense of fun. That’s why you’ll find bright patterns, smiling animals and whimsical graphics adorning shower curtains that are made with youngsters in mind.

Just like a standard shower curtain, one for a child may also require a shower curtain liner for best results. A liner provides added protection for keeping water off the floor and is necessary with some fabric curtains that aren’t totally waterproof. A liner usually must be purchased separately.

Age-appropriate shower curtains

Shower curtains for kids are available in numerous designs that appeal to kids of various ages. From cute animal characters to colorful patterns, there are options available for young kids to teens.

Shower curtain installation

Like standard shower curtains, those made for kids require hooks or rings that hang over the shower rod or have built-in grommets that slide over it. Keep in mind that if you choose a curtain that uses hooks or rings, you may have to buy them separately.

What to look for in a quality kids’ shower curtain

Graphics and colors that capture a child’s attention and look great in their bathroom are essential features to look for in a kids’ shower curtain, but there are other features to consider as you browse available options.

Shower curtain designs and colors

Shower curtains that are made especially for kids feature cute designs and colors that pop. What’s more, there are numerous graphics to choose from to fit kids’ preferences. Animals, cars, sea life and colorful patterns are some of the most popular options.

Shower curtain sizes

Measuring your shower or tub is the first step when deciding on a shower curtain size. Once you know the dimensions, you can choose from several standard sizes that include 70 inches wide by 70 inches long, 70 inches wide by 72 inches long and 72 inches wide by 72 inches long. These sizes work for most showers and tubs, but larger curtains up to 96 inches long and 108 inches wide are available.

Shower curtain materials

Shower curtains are made of either plastic or fabric.

Plastic shower curtains are usually made with polymer vinyl and are waterproof. They are also more affordable than their fabric counterparts but typically aren’t as durable. While it’s possible to clean them in a washing machine, wiping them clean is less likely to cause damage.

are usually made with polymer vinyl and are waterproof. They are also more affordable than their fabric counterparts but typically aren’t as durable. While it’s possible to clean them in a washing machine, wiping them clean is less likely to cause damage. Fabric shower curtains are more stylish and expensive. Polyester, nylon, cotton and linen are common materials used to make fabric shower curtains. They are simple to clean in a washing machine and typically last longer than plastic curtains. The downside of fabric shower curtains is that most are not entirely waterproof, but adding a liner will solve this problem.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ shower curtain

Kids’ shower curtains are available for less than $10 and as much as $80 or more. However, the sweet spot is between $15 and about $45 for a well-made option with adorable designs kids love.

Kids’ shower curtain FAQ

Should I let my child pick a shower curtain?

A. Absolutely! Choosing their new shower curtain will ensure that your child will like the design and love how it looks over their tub or shower.

How do I wash a shower curtain?

A. Most shower curtains can be cleaned in a washing machine and hung to dry, although some plastic options must be washed by hand. For best results, follow the instructions of the curtain you choose.

How will I know when I should replace my child’s shower curtain?

A. With proper care, a quality shower curtain can last several years. However, when a shower curtain starts to show wear, develop holes or has mildew that’s difficult to remove, it’s time to replace it.

What’s the best kids’ shower curtain to buy?

Top kids’ shower curtain

Lush Decor Whale Shower Curtain

What you need to know: A quality kids’ shower curtain that looks great and is made to last.

What you’ll love: This curtain features cute whales in a variety of attractive colors. It’s made of durable, machine-washable polyester that holds up well to repeated washings.

What you should consider: Although rare, a few quality control issues have been noted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top kids’ shower curtain for the money

AmazonBasics Fun and Playful Kids Microfiber Shower Curtain

What you need to know: If you are looking for a shower curtain a child will like and won’t break your budget, this is the one to buy.

What you’ll love: The colors of this affordable curtain are bright, bold and match different bathroom decors. It comes in several stylish prints and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: The polyester material is prone to wrinkling and can’t be ironed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marmalade Jungle Friends Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Kids who love animals will appreciate this curtain’s graphics, including a tiger, a monkey and more.

What you’ll love: This machine-washable curtain is made of soft polyester. It offers a sweet animal print and vibrant colors.

What you should consider: The design may be too busy for some bathrooms.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuyBABY and Bed Bath & Beyond

