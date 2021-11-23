If you don’t like the look of shower caddies, try hiding yours by hanging a mesh quick-dry organizer on the inside of your shower curtain.

Which boho shower curtain is best?

Whether you’re a genuine freedom-seeking Bohemian who lives the life of an artist or you’re merely one at heart, it’s only natural you should get the best boho shower curtain that speaks to your style.

Shower curtains take up so much visual real estate, usually 72-by-72 inches, which means it’s important to get one you love. A top pick for the best boho shower curtain is the Yokii Macrame Braided Vintage Boho Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a boho shower curtain

Material

Since you’re not going to sleep on or wear your shower curtain, it’s perfectly fine to go with a synthetic fiber, such as polyester, when shopping for your boho shower curtain. Polyester is usually very durable, easy to wash and lasts longer than most other materials. However, it’s all a matter of taste. Boho shower curtains are also available in microfiber, plastic or premium fabrics, like linen, silk, satin and organic cotton.

Size

A standard shower curtain is around 72-by-72 inches. However, they are available in other sizes, usually ranging from 36-by-72 inches to around 108-by-72 inches. So if you require an uncommon size, such as one that encircles a bathtub, chances are you’ll be able to find it.

Maintenance requirements

Since shower curtains are available in various fabrics, each type will have unique cleaning requirements. Some are hand-wash only, while others can be dry-clean only. However, it’s recommended you look for one that’s machine washable to avoid issues with mildew.

What to look for in a quality boho shower curtain

Water resistance

Using a shower curtain liner could potentially trap moisture between the outer curtain and the liner. That space creates an environment where mildew might thrive. To avoid this, try going with a boho shower curtain that’s waterproof or water resistant. Doing this allows you to skip the liner altogether and give you a cleaner overall look.

Colors

Since you’re looking for the best boho shower curtain, ensure that the one you end up with can withstand repeated wash cycles without fading. Because your shower curtain will endure so much use, it’s recommended you go with colors that won’t fade quickly. If you love vibrant colors, consider adding accent colors in other parts of your bathroom.

Added features

The best boho shower curtains include at least 12 matching hooks. Since the hooks are a standard add-on at this point, it almost doesn’t make sense to go with one that doesn’t have them.

You should also ensure your shower curtain includes a weighted lining at the bottom to prevent it from flying away. Magnets and suction cups work as well, but the weighted lining looks a lot more polished.

How much you can expect to spend on a boho shower curtain

You can expect to spend $20-$75 on the best boho shower curtain, and those prices include all of the features mentioned. The difference is in the quality of the shower curtain itself.

Boho shower curtain FAQ

Should you use a liner, even if the shower curtain you buy is waterproof?

A. You could, but it might be counterproductive to do so. If the product description specifically states that you don’t need to use a liner with your waterproof boho shower curtain, then the extra layer of fabric may merely collect mold and mildew.

What is the best way to prevent buildup on your shower curtain?

A. Carefully follow the instructions provided on your boho shower curtain’s label and wash it once every few weeks. If your bathroom is often damp or moist, then you should wash it more often.

What’s the best boho shower curtain to buy?

Top boho shower curtain

Yokii Macrame Braided Vintage Boho Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is the best boho shower curtain if you love braided macrame and want a color that complements most interiors.

What you’ll love: The ivory shower curtain features a macrame design along the top. It’s a waterproof, machine-washable and hang-to-dry shower curtain. You don’t need a liner, it includes 12 hooks and its weighted bottom lining prevents the shower curtain from flying away.

What you should consider: While it’s a beautiful boho shower curtain, if you love vibrant colors, it may not be for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boho shower curtain for the money

MitoVilla Black and White Boho Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This boho shower curtain is best for those who want a top-to-bottom design with tassels at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It comes with all of the features you would expect to see in a more expensive shower curtain, including that it’s waterproof. The shower curtain includes 12 black metal hooks, it has a weighted bottom and it’s machine washable. You can get it in nine sizes and three colors.

What you should consider: While the print is boho proper, it might be a little busy for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yokii Striped Tassel Boho Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This elegant boho shower curtain features clean, geometric designs and a tassel-lined bottom.

What you’ll love: It’s waterproof, so you don’t need to use a liner. The shower curtain is machine washable, it comes with 12 hooks and it boasts a weighted bottom. You have a choice of nine sizes, and with three color options, you can match the shower with other shades in your bathroom.

What you should consider: This is a muted boho shower curtain, which gives you the opportunity to add more vibrant colors via your accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

