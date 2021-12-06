When shopping for a linen duvet cover, buy one that is darker than the duvet or comforter you are covering, so it won’t show through.

Which linen duvet covers are best?

Going with a linen duvet cover is an excellent choice if you like to sleep in bedding that is moisture-wicking and cooling in the summer and warm in the winter.

Of course, reaping the full benefits of sleeping in linen requires the proper duvet as well. However, buying the best linen duvet cover will start you off in the right direction. It will also give you the added benefits of easy care and durability for your bedding. A top pick is 100% French Linen Duvet Cover from the DAPU Store.

What to know before you buy a linen duvet cover

The purpose of a duvet cover

Duvet covers are easy to maintain as they reduce to the size of a couple of sheets when you remove them from your bulky duvet or comforter and wash them in the washing machine. Additionally, if you change your decor often, they take up far less space to store in your linen closet as you enjoy other bedding styles.

The benefits of linen

The best linen flax is made in Western Europe. That is due to the region’s ideal climate for growing and harvesting flax. While flax can grow elsewhere, less than optimal conditions can produce an inferior thread, and consistency is critical in the textile industry (or any).

Flax is used because it is eco-friendly, does not require harmful chemicals or irrigation systems that might cause pollution and is 100% biodegradable. It is also naturally hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking, cooling and it is known to create one of the most robust fabrics available.

Selecting a comparable filling

Since you are looking for the best linen duvet cover, you should pair it with a high-quality duvet or comforter. Select a natural filling that does not compete with the benefits of sleeping in linen. Down, feather and wool are all great options.

What to look for in a quality linen duvet cover

Pure organic linen

As you shop for the best linen duvet cover, ensure that you look at the label. Many manufacturers will use linen in the headline and sneak inferior fabric blends into the fine print. Even if the blend includes premium cotton, the plant fibers differ significantly, so you will lose most if not all of the benefits of pure linen sheets.

Flax linen vs. linen

When you shop for the best linen duvet cover, you will notice that some manufacturers label their products 100% pure French flax linen, and others will label their products 100% French linen. While the change in phrasing is subtle, it can make a big difference in the ultimate quality of your linen duvet cover.

French flax linen means that the flax was harvested in France and then shipped off to the manufacturer to be made into linen. In contrast, French linen means that the flax was both harvested and spun in France. While linen is most commonly shipped elsewhere to be woven into its final product, you will want it to be first certified and approved for quality in the region where it was harvested.

Oeko-Tex certified

After linen is woven into the final product, it should be certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. That certification was created in 1992 by leaders concerned about the lack of safety standards in the textile and leather processing industries.

While buying organic is great, it indicates nothing about the safety standards upheld during the fabric’s processing stages. That is why a Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification is essential. It means that from its plucking to its packaging, it has remained free of chemicals, dyes or finishes that could be harmful to you or the environment in any way.

The best part about this certification is that its requisites are the same in every country. So if you buy a 100% Belgian linen duvet cover that has been made in China (or anywhere) and it holds a Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification, you know you have purchased a quality option.

How much you can expect to spend on a linen duvet cover

If you go for a linen duvet cover that is Western European flax linen, you can spend around $100, but if you want the best linen duvet cover that is made from a Western European spun linen, expect to pay $145 or more.

Linen duvet cover FAQ

Which type of linen is best?

A. Most linens produced throughout Western European (temperate) regions produce top-quality linens.

If I buy 100% French linen, why is it often made somewhere else?

A. That is because linen’s quality is largely contingent upon where the flax was harvested and spun. Once that process is complete, many manufacturers can weave that spun linen into a high-quality linen product.

What are the best linen duvet covers to buy?

Top linen duvet cover

100% French Linen Duvet Cover from the DAPU Store

What you need to know: This is the best linen duvet cover made from 100% French linen and holds a Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification.

What you’ll love: This stonewashed linen duvet cover is moisture-wicking, cooling, hypoallergenic and machine washable. It is available in eight colors and includes one duvet cover and two pillow shams. Secure your duvet or comforter inside with its four inner ties and zipper closure.

What you should consider: You will need to follow the specific wash instructions to ensure that you get the most time with this duvet cover set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top linen duvet cover for the money

100% French Linen Duvet Cover Set by the Ivellow Store

What you need to know: This affordable linen duvet cover set is moisture-wicking, Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, breathable and includes two pillow shams.

What you’ll love: This linen duvet cover provides softness and durability for a great price. It also includes a zipper closure with four inner ties to secure your duvet or comforter.

What you should consider: This cover is only available in queen and standard king sizes, so if you’re looking for a duvet of a different size, this one may not be the right one for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

100% Stone Washed French Linen Duvet Cover by the Wooflinen Store

What you need to know: It is a 100% French linen duvet cover set that includes six pieces.

What you’ll love: It is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified linen, and the set includes one fitted sheet, four pillowcases and one duvet cover — stonewashed to ensure that it is soft from day one. It is also machine washable.

What you should consider: You’re a bit limited on color with this cover, as it is only available in a two-tone grey color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

