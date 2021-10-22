Best duvet cover set

Duvet cover sets can help protect the comforter or duvet insert from wear and tear, so you won’t need to replace your comforter as often.

Which duvet cover set is best?

A duvet cover can be described as a large pillowcase for your comforter. It’s an excellent and cost-effective way to redesign your bedroom space since duvet cover sets tend to cost much less than comforter sets. Duvet cover sets can help protect the comforter or duvet insert from any wear and tear, so you won’t need to replace your comforter as often. For a top choice, check out the Nestwell Washed Linen Cotton 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set.

What to know before you buy a duvet cover set

Material

Duvet cover sets usually come in satin, silk, linen, cotton, 100% polyester microfibers or blends. Each of these materials has its own pros and cons. For example, 100% cotton duvet cover sets typically come out of the wash looking wrinkled.

Thread count

The thread count refers to the measure of threads in one square inch of fabric. While thread count does matter, a high thread count doesn’t always translate to higher quality since the weave and quality of the fiber or cotton matters more.

Size

It’s important to buy the right size of duvet cover set for your comforter or duvet. If you buy a duvet cover set that’s slightly smaller than your comforter or insert, you will get a snug fit, but the duvet cover might shrink after the first wash and no longer fit your insert.

What to look for in a quality duvet cover set

Shams

Most duvet cover sets come with one or two pillow shams, and these shams come in different designs. Shams typically fit either king-size or standard pillows.

Ties

Most duvet covers have ties on each of the four corners to hold your comfort, duvet or insert in place. But some duvet covers only come with two ties at the top. The more ties you have, the easier it is to hold the insert or comforter in place.

Closures

Duvet covers have different closures to keep the insert from coming out of the duvet cover. For example, some duvet covers have zipper closures, while others have buttons or snaps.

How much you can expect to spend on a duvet cover set

Duvet covers sets range in price, depending on the thread count, the size, the quality and the number of options. The most basic duvet cover sets range in price from about $25, while midrange duvet cover sets go for $50-$100 and the more high-end duvet cover sets cost $150-$350.

Duvet cover set FAQ

What is a duvet cover set?

A. While a duvet cover only includes the cover itself, a duvet cover set typically includes additional items, such as shams and sometimes sheets.

Can you put a comforter inside a duvet cover?

A. Yes, you can put a comforter inside a duvet cover, but make sure to watch the sizing. Duvet covers can differ in size, regardless of if they’re meant for a king bed, a queen bed, a full bed or a twin bed.

For instance, a king duvet cover for one brand might measure 110-by-96 inches, while a king duvet cover for another brand might measure about 104-by-90 inches. A standard king-size comforter is 102-by-86 inches, so you won’t have any difficulty fitting the comforter into a king-sized duvet cover.

That said, it could be different for a queen-sized duvet cover. One queen-sized duvet cover might measure 94-by-96 inches, while another queen-sized duvet cover measures 90-by-90 inches. A standard queen-size comforter is 86-88 by 96-100 inches, so the comforter wouldn’t fit into the second queen duvet cover, but it might just barely squeeze into the first queen duvet cover.

How can you keep a regular comforter from moving around and bunching up inside a duvet cover?

A. If your duvet cover has ties inside each of the corners, then you can simply grab the corners of your comforter with the ties. You could also sew the ties on each of the corners of your comforter, which might take some extra work, but it enables you to secure both the comforter’s and the duvet cover’s ties together and decrease any bulk created at the corners of the duvet cover.

You can also use magnets, grippers, clasps, pins or duvet clips that are meant to join the corners of the duvet cover and the comforter from the outside or inside. That being said, you might not need to use any fasteners if the comforter fits tightly inside the duvet cover and doesn’t move around.

What’s the best duvet cover set to buy?

Top duvet cover set

Nestwell Washed Linen Cotton 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This duvet cover from Nestwell is soft, elegantly designed and made with linen cotton.

What you’ll love: This duvet cover set includes one to two pillow shams, a button closure, inside corner ties and a classic linen look. The duvet cover is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced discoloration after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top duvet cover set for the money

Charter Club Damask 1.5-Inch Stripe Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Duvet Set

What you need to know: This beautiful duvet cover set from Charter Club Damask comes with subtle sateen stripes that pair well with a wide range of decor styles.

What you’ll love: This affordable duvet cover set will give you plenty of bang for your buck, with an elegant striped design, a sateen finish, Supima cotton fabric and two matching shams. The set is available in multiple different color options.

What you should consider: Some customers said they wished the fabric was softer.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Ienjoy Home Elegant Designs Patterned Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This duvet cover set from Ienjoy Home is the perfect option if you want a diverse range of unique colors and patterns to choose from.

What you’ll love: This duvet cover set features an excellent selection of pattern and color options, a zippered closure and strong and durable stitching. The fabric is also wrinkle-resistant, fade-resistant, hypoallergenic and soft.

What you should consider: Some customers said the fabric was too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

