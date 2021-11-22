Best Christmas duvet cover

Which Christmas duvet cover is best?

Constructed using high-quality materials, Christmas duvet covers are sure to keep you warm and cozy this holiday season. With so many different size and design options on the market, anyone is sure to find a Christmas duvet cover that they will love. If you are in the market for a vibrant Christmas duvet cover for this holiday season, check out the Martha Stewart Collection Holiday Flannel Red Plaid Duvet Cover.

What to know before you buy a Christmas duvet cover

Size

Before purchasing your new Christmas duvet cover, be sure to check what size duvet cover you will need. Typically the size of the cover you need will correspond with the size of bed you have. For example, if you have a king-sized bed then a king-sized duvet cover should work perfectly fine.

If you prefer a more exact fit, you can always opt to measure the length and width of your duvet prior to ordering a new duvet cover. Once you have the measurements of your duvet, be sure to order a cover that is around 1 inch larger than your duvet to ensure a proper fit. If you prefer a more snug fit, try to purchase a cover that is about 1 inch smaller than your duvet.

Material

When it comes to Christmas duvet covers there are typically three different types of material options: cotton, polyester or flannel. Depending on the feel and level of warmth you want, you may find one material to be more suitable for your household.

Cotton: All-natural and affordable, cotton Christmas duvet covers are a reliable option that is sure to keep you warm and comfortable.

Polyester: The most lightweight option, polyester Christmas duvet covers provide a decent amount of warmth without being overly weighty. Polyester duvet covers are great for people who prefer soft bedding.

The most lightweight option, polyester Christmas duvet covers provide a decent amount of warmth without being overly weighty. Polyester duvet covers are great for people who prefer soft bedding. Flannel: The warmest option for a Christmas duvet cover, flannel duvet covers are designed to lock in body heat and keep you warm on cold winter nights. However, these options tend to be heavier than polyester or cotton duvet covers, so they may not be ideal for people who prefer a lightweight feel. If you would prefer a flannel Christmas duvet cover, try pairing it with a set of flannel bed sheets for added warmth.

Set

Prior to ordering your new Christmas duvet cover be sure to consider whether or not you want an entire bed set or a standalone cover. Most Christmas duvet covers come in complete sets that include at least two matching pillow shams. However, there are some more expensive options that come as standalone Christmas duvet covers. If you are someone who already has a few neural pillow shams options then a standalone Christmas duvet cover may be the best choice. However, if you prefer your bedding to match perfectly than a complete Christmas duvet set may be the best bet.

What to look for in a quality Christmas duvet cover

Reversible

If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, opt for a Christmas duvet cover that features a reversible design. With different designs along each side, these covers make it easy to switch up the style of your bedding without purchasing an entirely new duvet cover.

Versatile design

As you shop for your new Christmas duvet cover, be sure to consider the versatility of the design. While a festive duvet cover is great for the holidays, it may not be ideal for the rest of the year. To ensure the most bang for your buck, consider purchasing a duvet cover that either has a reversible design or features a subtle holiday design. For example, plaid Christmas duvet covers are perfect for the holiday season, but are also stylish enough to be used year-round.

Closures

Typically, Christmas duvet covers have either zipper or button closures. Since these closures are what lock your duvet in place, you want to choose an option that can be easily sealed without requiring much attention. Zippered closures are simple to use and tend to be the most secure option for locking your duvet in place, but initially getting your duvet into the cover can be a challenge. Traditional button closures are great for initial set-up and easy access to your duvet but they can easily come undone and are a bit bulkier than zippered closures.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas duvet cover

Depending on the size and material, you can expect to spend $40-$150 on a Christmas duvet cover. Typically, duvet covers that are larger, made with heavyweight materials or feature a reversible design tend to be the most expensive.

Christmas duvet cover FAQ

How do you choose the right size cover for your duvet?

A. Before ordering your duvet cover, be sure to measure the width and length of your duvet. For the best fit, it is recommended that you order a cover that is about 1-2 inches larger than your duvet. If you prefer a more snug-fitting cover, then try a cover that is around 1 inch shorter than your duvet.

What is the purpose of a duvet cover?

A. Since most duvets are constructed using goose down, feathers or high-quality cotton, they can be rather expensive. Duvet covers are designed to protect your duvet from stains or damage, ensuring that your duvet is in pristine condition for years to come. Designed to be easy to switch out, duvet covers make it easy to change up the look and feel of your duvet.

What’s the best Christmas duvet cover to buy?

Top Christmas duvet cover

Martha Stewart Collection Holiday Flannel Red Plaid Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This duvet cover is perfect for anyone looking for subtle holiday decor.

What you’ll love: The flannel construction ensures plenty of warmth without being overly heavy. With a reversible plaid design, this duvet cover can be used year-round. The zipper closure ensures a secure fit without any added bulk. Available in full, queen and king sizes, there are plenty of options when it comes to this duvet cover, and it is machine washable.

What you should consider: This duvet cover is not available as a set, so pillow shams will have to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Christmas duvet cover for the money

Bedsure Christmas Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This affordable duvet cover is the perfect option for anyone looking to decorate for the holidays without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The machine-washable, polyester construction makes this cover the ideal choice for lightweight, easy to use bedding. With a reversible design that features both a buffalo plaid and a reindeer pattern, this cover offers plenty of options when it comes to holiday style. The hidden zipper and eight corner ties help to keep your duvet protected and locked in place, making it easy to make the bed each morning. The set features a duvet cover and two matching pillow shams. Available in king, twin and queen, there are plenty of options when it comes to sizing.

What you should consider: While this duvet cover is comfortable, it does not feature heavyweight materials, so it may not be the ideal choice for consumers who are looking for extra warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuddl Duds Iconic Holiday Heavyweight Flannel Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This heavyweight duvet cover is the perfect option for anyone in need of extra-warm bedding.

What you’ll love: Made using a heavyweight flannel, this duvet cover is sure to keep you warm and cozy throughout the holiday season. With button closures along the bottom, this cover makes it easy to switch out your duvet without any hassle. Available in king, twin and queen sets, there is plenty of variety when it comes to sizing. Each set features one to two matching pillow shams depending on what size set you order. This duvet cover is machine washable.

What you should consider: This duvet cover does not feature a reversible design so it may not be the best option for consumers who are looking for versatile bedding.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

