Best queen bed frame with headboard

A bed frame is important because it elevates your mattress, allowing for better air circulation, so heat doesn’t get trapped beneath the bed and create uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Which queen bed frames with headboard are best?

A bed frame is crucial to the decor of your bedroom. It’s the largest piece of furniture, so it will be responsible for setting the decorative tone of the room. Additionally, a well-built bed frame can last 15 years or more. This is why it is important to carefully consider the type of queen bed frame with headboard that you want.

The best model will be stylish but not so refined that it limits your ability to upgrade the look of your bedroom over the years. A neutral color is often the best. The Zinus Shalini Upholstered Queen Bed Frame, for instance, is a fine example of a versatile yet stylish bed frame that can add a touch of chic to your decor.

What to know before you buy a queen bed frame with headboard

What is the purpose of a bed frame?

A queen bed frame elevates and supports your queen mattress. It provides a firm foundation that allows you to have a more restful night’s sleep — the right bed frame could reduce your tossing and turning. It also provides support for your mattress, decreasing the wear and tear and increasing its lifespan.

What is the purpose of a headboard?

At one time, a headboard’s primary purpose was to keep an individual’s head warm while they slept. Now that walls have better insulation, this is no longer necessary. However, a queen headboard still can serve you in a number of other ways. In addition to being the main focal decorative point in your bedroom, a quality headboard protects your wall and provides support for individuals who prefer to sit up in bed. It may also feature extra storage space and power (through built-in USB ports).

What to look for in a queen bed frame with headboard

Style

While all queen bed frames will be the same size, the style can vary drastically. Do you want a sparse metal headboard or a luxurious upholstered one? The choice is yours. However, you have many options, so make sure you take your time and choose something that will keep you happy for at least a decade.

Weight capacity

If you will be sleeping with a partner and your combined weight is 300 pounds, but the bed frame is only rated for 250 pounds, it will not be suitable for your needs. Be sure to check the maximum weight capacity on your queen bed frame with headboard before buying.

Holds the mattress securely

Does the mattress fit inside the frame snugly, or will it rest on top? Either option is fine as long as there is something that keeps the mattress from moving off of the bed frame.

Storage

Besides storage in the headboard, some bed frames have built-in storage beneath the bed as well. If storage is important to you, look for a model that offers the type of storage space you need.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen bed frame with headboard

You can spend anywhere from roughly $100-$600 for a queen bed frame with a headboard. At the lower end of the price range, the design will be sparse and potentially flimsy, while at the upper end, you should be getting style and durability as well as bells and whistles, such as built-in USB ports.

Queen bed frame with headboard FAQ

Are queen bed frames with a headboard hard to assemble?

A. While the majority of queen bed frames that feature a headboard are not necessarily difficult to assemble, it is important to have a partner on hand to help you with the process. The most challenging part of assembling any bed frame is not putting too much pressure on the frame before it is fully assembled, as this can stress the joints. Having an assistant will help keep you from damaging the frame while putting it together.

Does my queen bed frame require a box spring?

A. It depends on the type of bed frame you purchase. As long as the bed frame provides a firm foundation and can fully support the mattress in all areas, not just around the edges, a box spring is not necessary. In fact, many people prefer not to have a box spring because that is the most cumbersome part of the bed. It is large and nonpliable, which can make it difficult to transport.

What are the best queen bed frames with headboard to buy?

Top queen bed frame with headboard

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Queen Bed Frame

What you need to know: If you like an upholstered look, this durable option adds a clean and simple style to your bedroom.

What you’ll love: This bed frame has an interior steel frame for durability. It is capable of supporting up to 350 pounds and features slats, so you do not need a box spring. Hardware, tools and instructions come packed in a zippered compartment in the headboard for convenience.

What you should consider: Rarely, this bed frame ships with damaged or missing parts. Be sure to inspect upon receipt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top queen bed frame with headboard for the money

Furinno Laval Stone Queen Bed Frame

What you need to know: The headboard on this queen bed frame features a double row of nail buttons to add some sophistication to your bedroom.

What you’ll love: This model is designed for easy assembly and care — just wipe clean with a damp cloth. It is capable of supporting up to 500 pounds and provides a sturdy base for your mattress.

What you should consider: It sits low to the ground. While some may find this feature a con, others consider it a pro.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Zinus Vivek 12-Inch Deluxe Wood Queen Bed

What you need to know: The antique espresso finish on this wooden bed frame and headboard gives the unit a rustic look.

What you’ll love: This bed frame comes with a 37-inch-high wood-paneled headboard. The wooden slats provide substantial support, so no box spring is needed. The frame has three center legs for additional support. Purchase includes a five-year worry-free warranty.

What you should consider: If you are not mechanically inclined, assembly can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

