If you are shopping on a budget, consider purchasing a princess-themed bedding set rather than a princess-themed bed frame.

Which princess beds are best?

Kids spend a lot of time living in a world of pure imagination. If you have a child who dreams of being a princess, you can help make those dreams come true by getting them a princess bed.

First and foremost, the best princess bed will be safe—you do not want to risk your child’s well-being to be trendy. After that, a princess bed should feature colors, characters or a style that your child loves. For instance, Viv + Rae’s Ealy Twin Metal Canopy Bed is an elegant metal bed that is manufactured to look like a princess’s carriage.

What to know before you buy a princess bed

What is a princess bed?

If your little one likes to play with princess toys, a princess bed may be perfect for your home or apartment. A princess bed is designed to make your child feel like royalty when they sleep. It also provides a setting for imaginative play and may even help bolster their self-esteem.

There are many types of princess beds

A princess bed is not an item that can be precisely defined. Many types of beds could be considered princess beds. For example, a princess bed can range from a general theme, such as a carriage, to more specific to an individual princess, like Belle or Cinderella. A princess bed can be a small, pink toddler bed made for sleeping, or it can be a large loft bed complete with a ladder, a slide and a secret room, so it can also function as a playset.

What to look for in a princess bed

Size

Whether you already have a mattress or just want to get a bed that fits your child, you need to purchase one that is the proper size. Many are designed to fit a crib mattress without needing a box spring, but that size won’t work if your child is a little older than a toddler.

Design

As far as your child is concerned, the design theme of the princess bed is probably the most important aspect. If your little one likes Ariel and you get Belle, your child might not be happy. Alternatively, some princess beds have more general themes such as castles and carriages, so you want to be sure to listen to your child to find out what excites them.

Storage space

Consider a princess bed with built-in drawers under the bed for storage if you would like a convenient place for stashing your child’s clothing or toys.

Loft bed

A loft bed is excellent for kids who are a little older and do not toss and turn as much in their sleep. The elevated platform creates a natural play space beneath, making it a great option for a smaller room.

Included mattress

In general, a mattress is not included with a princess bed. However, some manufacturers do have it. If you need everything—the bed and the mattress—look for a princess bed that comes with a mattress.

How much you can expect to spend on a princess bed

Depending on what you want, the cost of having a princess bed can range from as low as $50 for themed bedding to over $500 for a bunk bed that also functions as an imaginative playset.

Princess bed FAQ

What size is a princess bed?

A. With some mattress sizes having royal names such as king or queen, it’s easy to think all princess beds are the same size. In reality, a princess bed is a style of bed, not a mattress size. While most princess beds are designed for a toddler, it is possible to get them in larger sizes.

Are princess beds safe?

A. As adorable as princess beds are, there can be a safety issue. Specifically, you should never have anything dangling over a baby or even a small child while they are sleeping. This includes the delicate mesh fabric that often drapes over a princess bed. Some models even have bows and ribbons within easy reach. Any of these items could pose a strangulation or choking hazard for your child. Talk with your pediatrician before purchasing a bed with these features to determine when it is safe for your little one to sleep in a princess bed.

What are the best princess beds to buy?

Top princess bed

Viv + Rae Ealy Twin Metal Canopy Bed

What you need to know: This is a durable bed with a pink metal frame in the shape of a princess’s whip carriage.

What you’ll love: This elegant option is capable of supporting up to 400 pounds. It has included slats to use the bed with or without a box spring. Assembly is straightforward and can be done by most individuals in under an hour.

What you should consider: This is a higher-priced option, but the quality is worth the cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top princess bed for the money

Disney Pretty Princess Toddler Bed Set

What you need to know: If you already have a bed and want to transform it into a princess bed, this bedding is a solid option.

What you’ll love: This is a four-piece toddler bed set. It comes with a quilt, top sheet, bottom sheet and a pillowcase. The color scheme is pink, white and gray with floral prints, and it features Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Ariel.

What you should consider: Remember, this is just the bedding, not the frame or the mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Toddler Bed

What you need to know: This is a highly rated toddler bed that adds a touch of royalty to any bedroom.

What you’ll love: This decorative, wooden princess bed frame is designed to fit most crib mattresses. It features quality craftsmanship, and it is built with durable materials capable of supporting up to 50 pounds. A slat kit is included, and no box spring is needed.

What you should consider: Other than a temporary odor present when unboxing, there are not many complaints about this princess bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

