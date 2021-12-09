Best pallet bed frame

The ideal bed height for most people is 16-25 inches from the floor to the top of the mattress.

Which pallet bed frame is best?

If you are looking for a chic bed frame that is versatile enough to blend into any decor, easy to assemble and incredibly affordable, consider picking up a pallet bed frame. While many options exist, the best pallet bed frames are made from solid wood, come with multiple stain options and are very durable.

A top pick for you to consider is the Pallet Bed Frame from the eLuxury Supply Store. It is easy to assemble and crafted with extra strong and sturdy hardwoods.

What to know before you buy a pallet bed frame

Safety

Pallet bed frames were initially made from recycled pallets laid on the floor to create an adorable boho-chic or rustic farmhouse-style bedroom. However, many people quickly realized that they were not a safe bedding option. That is because pallets were not created to support your weight or contact your skin. In addition, pallet wood is unfinished, causes splinters, snaps easily and has very sharp edges that could cause harm if you accidentally run into a corner in the middle of the night. The open crate design also makes a great hiding spot for spiders and lost items.

Many pallet manufacturers cannot even tell you what material their pallets are made from because they are usually a mixture of both hard and soft wood that has been recycled. That is why it is essential to shop for a pallet “inspired” bed frame that has been specifically created for consumer use.

Material

You might be able to find engineered wood options that look beautiful, but since the best pallet bed frames do not incorporate complex designs, you should try to find one constructed from solid wood if you want it to last. The price difference is often not significant enough to relinquish the durability that solid wood provides.

Platform

Many of the best pallet bed frames include slats that lay hidden inside of the structure and are used to support your mattress. While you often have the option to set your box spring on top of the slats, it is not necessary or even suggested, as the slats should provide more than enough support on their own.

What to look for in a quality pallet bed frame

Durability

Your pallet bed frame should arrive with the brackets or joints already secured into its inner edges, and each piece should easily slide into the other when you set it up. If this step is left up to you, then you run the risk of creating a weak joint, and in turn, a fragile bed frame.

You should also pay close attention to the weight limit assigned to your bed frame. The best pallet bed frames should be able to handle 500 pounds or more.

Close slats

The slats that create the platform for your mattress are another critical factor in your bed frame’s durability. They should be made from solid wood or metal secured to the inner frame and ideally around 3 inches apart for maximum support. The further they are from one another, the more likely they are to bend or break when your weight is not evenly distributed across your mattress.

Easy set-up

The best pallet bed frame should be quick and easy to set up. You should not need more than 30 minutes to build your bed frame from when you remove it from the box. You should also not need any additional tools, and the instructions should be concise and easy to read.

How much you can expect to spend on a pallet bed frame

The best pallet bed frame constructed from solid wood will cost $180-$550.

Pallet bed frame FAQ

Are pallet bed frames heavy?

A. You can expect your pallet bed frame to weigh between 60-80 pounds. So most will need help getting it up and down stairs upon its arrival.

Is it possible to increase the mattress support on your pallet bed frame?

A. Absolutely. Bunkie boards are available in all sizes and will increase your bed’s durability and comfort.

What’s the best pallet bed frame to buy?

Top pallet bed frame

Pallet Bed Frame from the eLuxurySupply Store

What you need to know: This is the best pallet bed frame to help you achieve a boho or farmhouse look while remaining safe, secure and comfortable.

What you’ll love: It is made from 100 percent New Zealand pine wood and is available in a twin, twin XL, king and California king size in five different stains. Its preassembled joints are stainless steel, it can support up to 900 pounds and its slats are 3 inches apart.

What you should consider: The natural stain sells out very fast, so you might want to contact the seller for estimated shipping times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top pallet bed frame for the money

Wood Bed Frame From the Mellow Store

What you need to know: This is a clean wood bed frame that is affordable and high-quality with a versatile aesthetic.

What you’ll love: It boasts a distributed weight capacity of 1,500 pounds. It is made from solid pine wood and is very affordable. Select from four stain options in a twin, full, queen or king size. Assembly is quick, and all required tools are included.

What you should consider: This bed frame sports a clean wood design, but lighter stains help to give it a pallet bed frame look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wood Bed Frame by the Cardinal & Crest Store

What you need to know: This is a quality pallet-style bed frame that is built to last.

What you’ll love: This pallet bed frame gives you the option to select from twin, full, queen, king and California king in three different stains. It holds up to 900 pounds and includes all tools required for a quick and easy assembly.

What you should consider: The slats on this bed frame are not as durable as the bed frame itself, so you might consider adding a bunkie board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

