Best fullsize bedframe with headboard

If your mattress needs more support, pick up a bunkie board and place it between your bed frame and your mattress.

Which full-size bed frame with headboard is best?

The best full-size bed frame with headboard boasts a classic design that fits nicely into most bedrooms. Its wooden or steel slats can support your choice of a traditional mattress or memory foam mattress alone. It also provides a selection of finishes, is well-made and high-quality. A top pick is the Pine Wood Full-Size Bed Frame With Headboard by Zinus Tonja.

What to know before you buy a full-size bed frame with headboard

Headboard style

Headboards are available in many different styles. Sleigh headboards and large, upholstered headboards that boast unique designs make a statement. They often become the focal point of your bedroom but struggle to evolve when your taste changes. If you opt for neutral midcentury modern and contemporary designs, they demand less attention and complement many different decor changes.

Measurements

Your bed frame’s measurements will vary depending on the style you choose. However, it is essential to note that a full-size bed frame with a headboard should fit a mattress that is 54 inches by 75 inches. Be careful when shopping, because there are also full-size XL mattresses that measure 54 inches by 80 inches, and they will not fit traditional full-size bed frames.

Height

Some bed frames are so low to the ground that they do not even have legs, and some are so high that you need a stool to climb onto the bed. Although, the most common bed height lands between 16-24 inches from the floor to the top of your mattress. That means, if your mattress is 10 inches tall, you should aim for a bed frame that is no more than 14 inches high if you want to get in and out of bed comfortably.

What to look for in a quality full-size bed frame with headboard

Material

The best full-size bed frames that come with headboards come in various materials, including iron, steel, upholstered wood, and stained wood. Each option has its merit as long as it is high-quality. For example, if you select a wood bed frame, ensure that it is solid wood and not medium-density fiberboard, which tends to break down over time.

Platform

Since memory foam mattresses are so popular, many manufacturers now create platform bed frames that do not require box springs. However, if you own a traditional mattress and box spring, you can often store your box spring and add your regular mattress to a platform bed frame that boasts supportive slats no farther than 2.75 inches apart. The best full-size bed frame with a headboard will support either mattress option.

Assembly

Furniture that requires assembly has historically been a challenge for many. However, manufacturers have grown wise to this notorious customer pain-point and now offer you quick and easy assembly with included tools and better-organized pieces. What would have taken you hours to put together 10 years ago can take minutes today. The best full-size bed frame with a headboard will boast about its quick and easy assembly process.

How much you can expect to spend on a full-size bed frame with headboard

You can pick up a high-quality full-size bed frame with a headboard between $150-$350. While you will notice that some bed frames cost a lot more, you won’t need to spend more to get one with all the best features.

Full-size bed frame with headboard FAQ

Should the rest of your bedroom furniture match your bed frame?

A. While that used to be a popular trend, it is no longer the case. As long as each piece of furniture in your bedroom complements each other, feel free to mix and match.

Are there any special features you can look out for when selecting your bed frame?

A. Indeed. You can opt for a full-size bed frame with a headboard that boasts a built-in lamp, TV, bookshelves or storage.

What’s the best full-size bed frame with headboard to buy?

Top full-size bed frame with headboard

Tonja Wood Full-Size Bed Frame with Headboard by Zinus Store

What you need to know: This is the best full-size bed frame with a headboard because it will complement most decor and includes a 5-year warranty.

What you’ll love: This platform-style bed frame is made from solid pine wood and boasts strong wood slats that are secured with Velcro to ensure your mattress is supported and stays put. It is smartly packed for quick assembly and includes all required tools.

What you should consider: Since this full-size bed frame with a headboard is solid wood, it is very heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top full-size bed frame with headboard for the money

Wood and Metal Full-Size Bed Frame with Headboard by the Sha Cerlin Store

What you need to know: It is a quality full-size metal and wood platform bed frame with a headboard that is incredibly affordable.

What you’ll love: This full-size bed frame features a sleek black metal and wood headboard and footboard. It includes rubber-lined steel slats, so you do not need a box spring. The legs sport rubber tips to protect your floors, and assembly is quick and easy.

What you should consider: There have been comments about the frame making some noise, so ensure that you tightly secure each bolt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Full-Size Bed Frame with Headboard by the Zinus Store

What you need to know: It is a classic, cottage-style full-size bed frame with a headboard that can add a touch of sophistication to any bedroom.

What you’ll love: This black wood-paneled headboard boasts durable slats lined with foam to ensure your mattress does not slide around. Assembly is quick, easy and it includes all needed tools. It also comes with a 5-year warranty.

What you should consider: Since it is solid wood, it is about 70 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.