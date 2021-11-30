Best floating bed frame

Floating beds have an open and airy feel that makes them a great choice for small bedrooms that tend to look cluttered.

Which floating bed frames are best?

If you are looking for a bed frame that makes a bit more of a statement than your average model, a floating bed frame may be just the ticket without having to buy something large and imposing. These stylish frames feature recessed supports that help to give the impression your bed is levitating in mid-air.

Floating bed frames come in various styles and materials. However, they generally work best when blended with modern decor schemes. The Temahome Float Platform Bed is a perfect example. It has clean lines, Asian design elements and a prominent grain structure on its walnut wood veneer to match well with similarly contemporary furniture.

What to know before you buy a floating bed frame

Size

As with all other frames, floating bed frames are available in sizes to suit every mattress. If you don’t already know what size mattress you have, make sure to measure it before purchasing a floating bed frame. Otherwise, you risk it not fitting correctly. Even if you think you know, it may be worthwhile to pull out a tape measure anyways. Some mattresses are very close in size, such as kings and California kings or queens and full XLs.

Box spring vs. platform

Some bed frames may consist of just a border, sometimes with a single crossbar, or have a few widely-spaced slats. These require the use of a box spring to act as support for the mattress. Generally, these will also be lower than platform bed frames to accommodate the extra height that a box spring adds.

Platform beds feature closely-spaced slats or sometimes have a solid surface supporting the mattress. Many people like these because they offer a more modern aesthetic and eliminate an additional purchase.

Material

Floating bed frames are either wood or metal.

Wood offers more aesthetic variety since it can come in a range of finishes and wood types, but it is often a more expensive choice. Also, if you are looking for something upholstered, you are more likely to find that in a wooden bed frame than a metal one. However, wooden bed frames can vary greatly in durability depending on whether they are particleboard or solid wood.

What to look for in a quality floating bed frame

Headboard

A few floating beds come with a footboard, but many do feature headboards. If you like a more minimalist design, you may prefer a floating bed frame without a headboard. Those who prefer something that makes a bit more of a statement should consider a model that includes a headboard.

Height

Not all bed frames hold the mattress at the same height. Most commonly, they measure 11-16 inches high, with models designed for use with a box spring on the lower end of the spectrum. In addition to whether or not you’ll be using a box spring, you should also factor in the height of the mattress itself. Thinner mattresses are better for higher bed frames, while thicker mattresses, such as pillow tops, are better for lower bed frames.

Storage

Floating beds may feature drawers under the bed or in the headboard. There are also some models available with small shelves or cabinets on the headboard. While still useful for storage, under-bed storage draws on floating bed frames can be challenging to access because they are recessed.

Weight capacity

The weight capacity of bed frames varies based on both the build quality and the size. This won’t be a concern for most people. However, if you weigh a lot and will be sleeping on the bed with a partner, it is worthwhile to double-check the weight capacity of any model you are considering.

How much you can expect to spend on a floating bed frame

Small and basic floating bed frames start around $100. As they increase in size, build quality and aesthetics, the price increases accordingly, with some models costing $1,000 or more.

Floating bed frame FAQ

Are slatted or solid platform bed frames better?

A. Many people prefer slatted bed frames because they allow for more airflow to the mattress, which helps keep it fresh but also helps to keep you cooler when sleeping.

Will I have to assemble the bed frame myself?

A. All bed frames require assembly, but whether or not you have to do it yourself depends on where you buy it. Some stores include free assembly during delivery. Other stores may sell it as an optional add-on, and some stores don’t provide that service at all. Even if you have to assemble it yourself, the process is usually uncomplicated, but it can be made easier with the help of a second person.

What are the best floating bed frames to buy?

Top floating bed frame

Temahome Float Platform Bed

What you need to know: This floating bed blends modern and Asian design aesthetics and boasts an attractive natural walnut finish with a prominent grain pattern.

What you’ll love: It has a deeply recessed, darkly-colored base that is completely unnoticeable from most angles.

What you should consider: It is cumbersome for a single person to assemble alone.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top floating bed frame for the money

Nexera Nordik Platform Bed

What you need to know: This versatile and stylish option can be paired with a variety of the company’s headboards or used by itself if you prefer something with a more minimalist feel.

What you’ll love: It hardly takes up any more room than the mattress, which makes it an ideal choice for small rooms. Plus, the levitating style helps to add a further feeling of extra space.

What you should consider: The fit and finish could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AllModern Mia Low Profile Platform Bed

What you need to know: This bed combines wood and faux leather aesthetics and features a practical design that makes it more useful than many other options.

What you’ll love: It incorporates two nightstands into the design, so you need to buy two less pieces of furniture. You can even detach them if you prefer to space them away from the bed a little bit.

What you should consider: It’s easy to bump your shins on the extended decorative frame, which can be quite painful.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

