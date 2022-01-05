Wall-mounted towel warmer vs. freestanding towel warmer: Which is better?

When you’re choosing which towel warmer to get, consider how many towels you plan on warming. You’ll want to make sure you have enough space to warm them all at once.

Should I get a wall-mounted towel warmer or a freestanding towel warmer?

It’s never fun to feel chilly after a shower or bath. If you want to feel warmer when you dry off, investing in a towel warmer may be the perfect solution. A towel warmer heats up your towels before you use them, providing you with comfort and warmth as soon as you step on the bath mat.

They come in a few forms, but the most popular are wall-mounted and freestanding.

Wall-mounted towel warmer

Most wall-mounted warmers use electricity for heat, but some are hydronic, or use hot water. They come in a rail or cabinet design and are often available in black, chrome, brown or white.

The price range for a wall-mounted warmer is typically $150-$400, depending on how many towels it can heat at once and whether it has advanced features, such as LED light indicators, water-resistant buttons and faster heating speeds.

Wall-mounted towel warmer pros

A wall-mounted towel warmer will save you space, and some feel that it has a classier appearance. Also, people are less likely to bump into or knock over this type of warmer, especially if it’s securely attached to the wall per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Wall-mounted towel warmer cons

Installing a towel warmer in your bathroom can be expensive and time consuming. You have to drill holes in your bathroom wall to install it, and you’ll either have to mount it yourself or pay to have someone else do it. And since you cannot move it after you install it, there’s less room for trial and error when figuring out placement.

Wall-mounted warmers may have some exposed hot surfaces, so while they are not necessarily dangerous, children and pets will have to be careful around them.

Best wall-mounted towel warmers

Brandon Basics Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer With Built-in Timer

This product features easy-to-use buttons as well as a built-in timer and LED light indicators. It also has a garment hook so you can hang your bathrobe or clothes.

Sold by Amazon

Heatgene Hot Towel Warmer For Bath Hardwired Heated Drying Rack

Not only does this wall mounted towel warmer prevent itself from overheating, but its power button is water-resistant as well.

Sold by Amazon

Anzzi Eve 8-Bar Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer Rack

This convenient product only takes 20 minutes to warm up. It is made from stainless steel and requires minimal assembly.

Sold by Home Depot

Freestanding towel warmer

A freestanding towel warmer also powers electrically and sits on the floor by itself. You can purchase one in a rail, bucket or cabinet style. Some common color options are black, white, gray, chrome and brown. Most are safe for children because they do not have a lot of exposed hot surfaces.

You should expect to pay around $100-$350 for a freestanding towel warmer; warmers with advanced features such as timer setting options, faster heating speeds, water-resistant pieces and removable drip trays may be worth the splurge.

Freestanding towel warmer pros

This type of warmer requires no installation, which will save you time and money. You can easily move a freestanding warmer, which is convenient if you have multiple bathrooms in your home. There are plenty of styles to choose from, so it’s easy to find one that will match your bathroom’s aesthetics. Freestanding warmers also tend to be more affordable than wall-mounted warmers.

Freestanding towel warmer cons

A freestanding warmer can take up a lot of space — not ideal for smaller bathrooms. And there is a risk of accidentally bumping into it or knocking it over. Some feel that freestanding warmers are less aesthetically pleasing.

Best freestanding towel warmers

Amba SAFSB-24 Solo Freestanding Towel Warmer, Brushed

This 24- by 38-inch towel warmer is easy to use and features anti-slip pads for its feet. It has 10 bars in two sets of five and is made of stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

Salon Sundry Professional Hot Towel Warmer Cabinet

Not only is this a great deal for its price, but some sizes can hold up to 24 towels.

Sold by Amazon

Zadro TWB Towel Warmer, X-Large

This warmer has a stylish bucket design and was made from some natural materials, including a bamboo handle and feet. It has four timer settings.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a wall-mounted towel warmer or a freestanding towel warmer?

Overall, a freestanding warmer is the better choice because it does not require installation. It’s also more affordable and you can move it around without trouble. However, if you are looking to save space, a wall-mounted warmer would be the better choice.

