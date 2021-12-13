Best quick-dry bath towel

Which quick-dry bath towels are best?

If you’re looking to cut your bathing time in half, consider quick-dry bath towels. These specially designed towels are super-absorbent and take only a few hours to dry. Whether for home use or for travel, quick-dry bath towels can save you time and are less likely to cause odor or mildew. Some even repel dirt and bacteria, making them a great hypoallergenic option for sensitive consumers.

For the best of the best, consider JINAMART Luxury Soft Bath Towels, which are made from 100% cotton natural fibers. This matching set of four is super-absorbent and double stitched for long-lasting durability.

What to know before you buy a quick-dry bath towel

What is a quick-drying bath towel?

Quick-dry towels are soft, lightweight and super-absorbent. They absorb moisture faster than other towels that are usually made from cotton or microfiber. They are great for travel, workouts or for use at home to speed up your bathing routine.

The main difference between a quick-dry towel and other bath towels is how the fabric is woven. Other bath towels are made with dense looped fabric while quick-dry towels have open loops. The open space between the fabric loops helps it absorb and dry quickly.

Why use a quick-drying bath towel?

Quick-dry towels are great for traveling or showering on the road, as putting a damp towel in a suitcase or gym bag can result in mildew.

They are also a great addition to your home bathroom. They can cut your bathing time in half, and their quick-drying formula means less bacteria.

Cotton vs. microfiber

Most quick-dry towels are made from cotton or microfiber. Cotton is made with natural fibers while microfiber is made with synthetic fibers. All microfiber towels are quick-drying. Quick-dry towels that are 100% cotton or cotton blend are softer than microfiber towels, but they may take longer to dry. Microfiber towels are also more lightweight but less plush. Furthermore, due to their positively charged synthetic fibers, microfiber towels repel dirt and bacteria while cotton towels do not. Microfiber bath towels may be more expensive than their cotton quick-dry counterparts.

What to look for in a quality quick-dry bath towel

Size

Most microfiber towels are smaller in size, ranging from 40 inches by 20 inches to 60 inches by 30 inches. If you are looking for a more luxurious, cozy bath towel, cotton towels are larger and come in oversized dimensions. They are typically 70 inches by 40 inches in size. However, keep in mind that the larger the towel, the longer it will take to dry.

Sets

Some quick-dry bath towels are sold in sets. Sets can be two-packs of the same towel or a variety of bath towels, like hand towels and washcloths. If you’re buying for travel, you only need one or two towels. If you are buying for your home bathroom, consider updating all your towels with a new, matching set.

Use

If you are using your quick-dry bath towel for travel, find a compact towel that won’t take up much room in your suitcase. Microfiber towels are smaller than cotton quick-dry towels and often come with their own carrying case. Some also come with hanging loops built into the towel that help them dry.

How much you can expect to spend on a quick-dry bath towel

Quick-dry bath towels are typically sold in sets and range in price from $17 to over $50 depending on quantity of towels and quality of fabric.

Quick-dry bath towel FAQ

How do you dry a quick-dry bath towel?

A. It’s best to air-dry quick-drying bath towels. Tumble drying them may cause damage to the fibers and affect the towel’s absorbency. If you choose to tumble dry them, avoid using fabric softener.

How do you store a quick-dry bath towel?

A. Quick-drying bath towels are stored in the same way as other bath towels. Where to store your towel depends on your personal style and how much space you have in your bathroom or closet. They can be rolled, folded or hung. Make sure they are dry before rolling or folding them.

How do you wash a quick-dry bath towel?

A. It’s best to wash quick-drying bath towels in cold water with a small amount of detergent. Too much detergent makes the towel stiff.

What are the best quick-dry bath towels to buy?

Top quick-dry bath towel

JINAMART Luxury Soft Bath Towels

What you need to know: These high quality towels come in a matching set of four and are made with 100% cotton.

What you’ll love: They are designed to be super-absorbent, quick-drying and are double stitched for long-lasting durability.

What you should consider: These towels should be washed in cold water without fabric softener.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top quick-dry bath towel for the money

JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack

What you need to know: This economical two-pack is a great quick-drying option for workouts or at home, and the towels are made with lightweight, super-soft microfiber.

What you’ll love: The towels are highly durable when washed correctly. They are satisfaction guaranteed and come with a 30-day return policy.

What you should consider: These towels are made with microfiber and require special care when washing and drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Youphoria Microfiber Travel Towel

What you need to know: This travel towel comes in three different sizes and is made with super-absorbent, quick-drying microfiber.

What you’ll love: This towel is super-soft and comes with its own bag and a convenient hanging loop for easy drying.

What you should consider: Some consumers may not like the towel’s synthetic fibers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

