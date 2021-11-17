Best bath brush

Adding a massage head to a long handle bath brush is a relaxing way to soothe your muscles before, after or during a bath.

Which bath brushes are best?

Bath brushes are used for washing away dirt and grime while bathing or showering. Vigorous scrubbing stimulates blood circulation. Bath brushes are also used to exfoliate your skin to improve its health and appearance.

Bath brushes generally have long handles so bathers can reach around and scrub their own back. If you are looking for a dual-purpose bath brush, take a look at the Vive Shower and Bath Brush with Dry Skin Exfoliator that improves skin health and circulation.

What to know before you buy a bath brush

Whether you call it a bath brush or a shower brush, the design is essentially the same.

Handle

The handle on a bath or shower brush may be made of wood, plastic or silicone. It should be easy to grasp and comfortable to hold in wet and soapy conditions.

Long handles: The longer the handle, the farther it can reach around your back and shoulders or down to your toes. Long handle brushes are best for people with limited mobility. Check the length of the handle before you buy.

The longer the handle, the farther it can reach around your back and shoulders or down to your toes. Long handle brushes are best for people with limited mobility. Check the length of the handle before you buy. Hand-held: These are body brushes without handles. They are hand-sized and most come with a molded gripping surface and/or a strap around the back. Hand-held brushes give you greater control and are great for targeting specific areas. They can also be used for other things outside the bath and shower.

These are body brushes without handles. They are hand-sized and most come with a molded gripping surface and/or a strap around the back. Hand-held brushes give you greater control and are great for targeting specific areas. They can also be used for other things outside the bath and shower. Combination: This two-in-one design has a handle that detaches, so the brush can also be used as a hand-held brush. Look for combination bath brushes that have secure, sturdy and durable attaching mechanisms.

Natural bristles

Natural bristles come from plant fibers and animal hairs, so make sure to check if you have a preference. Natural bristles rarely irritate the skin and are the materials used in the manufacture of the best and most expensive bath brushes.

Synthetic bristles

Nylon and silicone are the two most common synthetic bristles found in bath brushes. Nylon bristles cost less but are more likely to irritate skin, especially tender and vulnerable skin. Silicone bristles are softer, more flexible and easier to clean.

What to look for in a quality bath brush

Bristle stiffness

Like the bristles on your toothbrush, this is a matter of personal preference.

Firm bristles are the hardest and are the choice of people who like invigorating scrubs.

bristles are the hardest and are the choice of people who like invigorating scrubs. Soft bristles are the gentlest and best for use around delicate areas and sensitive skin.

bristles are the gentlest and best for use around delicate areas and sensitive skin. Medium bristles are the compromise between the two and are good for exfoliating dead skin cells.

Dual heads

There are two sides to the head of every shower brush. Some bath brushes put a stiff, firm set of bristles on one side and soft, flexible bristles on the other. Some have a scrub brush on one side and a pumice stone surface on the other for brisk scrubbing on hard, tough skin around the feet, hands and elbows.

How much you can expect to spend on a bath brush

Bath brushes cost as little as $5-$10. Long-handled brushes with better materials cost $10-$20. Most electric bath and shower brushes cost $30-$40.

Bath brush FAQ

How long will my bath brush’s bristles last?

A. A lot depends on how you use your brush and how you take care of it. Replace your bath brush like you would a toothbrush — when the bristles are worn and no longer stand up straight.

What’s the best way to keep my bath brush clean?

A. Soak the brush head to loosen dirt and debris. Use water and vinegar or baking soda, swirl the brush to clean it and hang it up to dry. The more often you gently clean your bath brush, the longer it should last.

What are the best bath brushes to buy?

Top bath brush

Vive Shower and Bath Brush with Dry Skin Exfoliator

What you need to know: This dual bath and shower brush improves skin health and circulation.

What you’ll love: This brush is made with boar bristles that are extra soft and safe to use in delicate areas. Flip the head of this shower and bath brush over to use the soft nylon bristles to rejuvenate skin while opening clogged pores and reducing cellulite. The lotus wood handle is 17 inches long and is coated with a clear layer of waterproofing, so it will not crack, chip or split. This bath brush has a cord loop for convenient hanging and textured rubber patches for a sure grip in wet, soapy conditions.

What you should consider: The extra soft bristles are too soft for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bath brush for the money

Complete Skin Makeover Body Brush

What you need to know: This round hand-held brush has a real wood head with all-natural bristles and soft synthetic massage bumps.

What you’ll love: This palm-size hand-held bath brush cleanses and stimulates, soothes and refreshes and gives you extra soft and youthful skin. The round design fits the hand nicely, covers a lot of area quickly and easily and comes with a canvas strap to keep it securely in hand during use. This brush cleans away dirt and oils efficiently and helps put an end to ingrown hairs.

What you should consider: A few said the bristles were coarser than they had hoped for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

A2k Electric Body Brush with Detachable Head

What you need to know: This battery-powered bath brush is an all-in-one body care system.

What you’ll love: The five silicone brush heads give you a full range of cleaning, from gentle surface cleaning to vigorous deep cleaning. The electric motor has three different speeds that can be switched at the touch of a button. The 17-inch handle has an anti-slip grip, a tail hook for hanging up to dry and a sealed waterproof USB charging port. The interchangeable heads slip on and off easily.

What you should consider: The two lithium-ion batteries are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

