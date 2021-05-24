Best silicone stretch lids

If you have a hard time opening twist-off lids, like sauce jars, you can replace them with silicone stretch lids and never have to worry about twisting those lids off again.

Silicone stretch lids

Besides the struggle to unravel it, single-use plastic food wrap is not ideal for the environment. Still, some families go through up to two rolls every month. Depending on the brand you buy, that could be close to $100 every year spent on a thrown away product.

To save money and help the environment, consider using silicone stretch lids. Our favorite is unwasted’s Silicone Stretch Lids. These lids have a wide edge for creating a leak-proof seal.

What to know before you buy a silicone stretch lid

What are the benefits of using silicone stretch lids?

The main reason people choose silicone stretch lids is they are reusable. This not only creates less waste, but it can save money, as you can purchase one set of silicone stretch lids that will last years instead of one or two rolls of plastic wrap every month.

They are also versatile. You can use a silicone stretch lid on everything from a glass to a plate or even seal a half-cut melon. Additionally, silicone is resilient and can endure high and low temperatures, making it suitable for a wide variety of applications.

Are there any limitations to using a silicone stretch lid?

There are two limitations with silicone stretch lids that can create some frustration. First, to create an effective seal, a silicone stretch lid must be slightly smaller than the container. Due to this, a few individuals find stretching the lid to fit over the container to be occasionally challenging.

The second issue is moisture. A silicone stretch lid will not stay on a container that is wet or has any type of condensation. In short, your container must be completely dry for a silicone stretch lid to work.

What to look for in a quality silicone stretch lid

Food-grade silicone

While any product marketed for use with food or beverages must be certified food-safe, you should still verify that the silicone stretch lids you are purchasing are manufactured using food-safe silicone.

Temperature range

One of the benefits of silicone is that it can tolerate a wide range of temperatures, making it suitable for use in the refrigerator or freezer and the microwave or oven. However, not all silicone products have the same tolerance for heat. Before purchasing, ensure the temperature range of the silicone lids you consider will be suitable for your needs.

Quantity and sizes

Silicone stretch lids tend to come as a set of six. These six lids should range from just a few inches in diameter to at least eight inches in diameter for maximum versatility. Some sets come with additional lids, which may be duplicates or something unique, such as specially sized lids for soda bottles. Shop for the collection of silicone stretch lids that has the quantity and sizes you need.

Tabs

To get the silicone stretch lids on and off, you will want the lid to have several grip tabs. The regular silicone stretch lid has three small tabs and one extended tab. Some higher-priced silicone stretch lids may feature an extra tab to make applying and removing the lids slightly easier.

Color

Other than aesthetics or organization, there is no need to have silicone stretch lids in multiple colors. However, if that is what you prefer, it is an option.

How much you should expect to spend on a silicone stretch lid

While most silicone stretch lids cost $10-$15, it is possible to spend as little as $6 or as much as $20 on a set. If you purchase a lower-end set, ensure the lids are durable and come with a warranty or a quality guarantee.

Silicone stretch lid FAQ

What is the difference between silicon and silicone?

A. Silicon is the raw chemical element used to manufacture silicone. Silicon is hard, brittle and found in abundance in the earth’s crust, while silicone is a viscous and elastic human-made polymer.

Is silicone dangerous?

A. Silicone is manufactured using silicon, oxygen, carbon and hydrogen. It is chemically stable, so the medical community’s current stance states it is safe and assumed to be nontoxic in its solid form. Liquid silicone, however, can be dangerous. While it has a high melting temperature if you notice a silicone stretch lid has melted during use, immediately discard the lid and the food (without touching the melted lid with your bare skin).

What is the best silicone stretch lid to buy?

Top silicone stretch lid

unwasted Silicone Stretch Lids

What you need to know: This top-performing set of silicone stretch lids features extra-thick ribbed edges to help create an airtight seal.

What you’ll love: The silicone lids are shipped in a recyclable cardboard box and come with a bonus storage bag for convenience. They are both dishwasher and microwave safe.

What you should consider: As with all silicone stretch lids, these will not work if moisture on the container.

Top silicone stretch lid for the money

THETIS Silicone Stretch Lids

What you need to know: An affordable set of six silicone stretch lids suitable for containers ranging from 3.5-11 inches in diameter.

What you’ll love: The temperature range for these lids is -105 °F to 450 ℉, making them suitable for any situation. They are backed by a 30-day replacement or refund policy and a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to get a lid to stretch when your container is between lid sizes.

Worth checking out

i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids

What you need to know: If price is your primary concern, this budget option will meet your needs.

What you’ll love: This set of six silicone stretch lids is manufactured using BPA-free, food grade, nontoxic materials. The lids are suitable for use in both the freezer and the microwave.

What you should consider: These lids work best on round containers.

