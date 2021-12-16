When choosing an organizer for your pots and pans, decide whether you want one that can accommodate your lids or just the pots and pans themselves.

Which pot and pan organizers are best?

Anyone with a passion for cooking understands the value of a flawlessly organized kitchen. Unfortunately, a tidy paradise can quickly collapse into chaos if you don’t have systems in place to maintain that organization. Since cupboards where pots and pans are stored are often in the greatest state of disarray, a good organizer for your pots and pans can go a long way toward restoring order to your kitchen.

Gain control over the mess with an organizer such as the Rev-A-Shelf 5CW2-2122-CR 21-Inch 2-Tier Wire Pull Out Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, our top choice.

What to know before you buy a pot and pan organizer

Learn your pot collection

As you search for the best pot and pan organizer for your kitchen, take inventory of your current collection. Various types of pots and pans work better with different organizer styles. For example, saute pans take up less room than stockpots and fit in a slimmer slot. You want to be sure that whatever organizer you purchase has sections that correspond with your needs. Some organizers include lid holders, while others are designed to hold only the pot. Consider the weight of your pots and pans to determine if you need a heavy-duty organizer.

Kitchen space

A lot of home chefs prefer their pots and pans to be stored away in cupboards, while others like hanging displays. Where do you want your cookware organizer to go? How much space do you have available? If you intend to fill a cabinet with your pots and pans, make sure to measure the size of the cupboard so you get an organizer that fits. If you want a hanging display, measure your wall space so you don’t end up with an organizer either too large or too small.

Organizer design preference

When it comes to design, you have endless options for your organizer. If you need something that will sit stationary in a cupboard, a standing rack will do. If you’d like it to pull out like a drawer, you can find extending options. If you want a hanging display, there are also plenty of cookware organizers designed as decorative features for your kitchen. Find something that matches the aesthetics of your kitchen, whether that’s modern, industrial or rustic.

What to look for in a quality pot and pan organizer

Proper spaces

Whether you hope to hang your pots or keep them in a cabinet or drawer, you want your organizer to have slots for your various items. If you have a lot of lids, it helps if your organizer has space for these to lay on top of your pots or separate slots designed to keep lids secured.

Sturdiness

The organizer you end up with should be strong enough to hold your heaviest pans. You don’t want it bending or denting under the weight of a cast-iron pan or stockpot.

Organizer size

The best pot and pan organizer will fit all of your pots and pans while sitting comfortably in your kitchen. There are many different sizes and shapes to choose from. Find one that suits your kitchen’s decor and fits in your desired area.

Easy installation

Some pot and pan organizers sit inside your cupboard, and that’s all the installation necessary. Others require mounting hardware and a little bit of effort for proper installation. Check what tools are needed to install a pot and pan organizer to make sure you can easily handle the project.

Material type

The best material for your organizer depends on the weight and size of your pans. Heavier pans do best with a heavy-duty organizer, usually made out of strong materials like wood or metal.

How much you can expect to spend on a pot and pan organizer

You can find smaller, more streamlined pot and pan organizers for $10-$100. Some of the fanciest organizers are $200 or more.

Pot and pan organizer FAQ

How do I organize my pot lids in my kitchen?

A. Some pot and pan organizers come with slim slots to help keep your lids organized. You can also purchase a separate pot lid organizer.

How do you organize a pot and pan drawer?

A. You can organize your pots and pans in a drawer by installing streamlined metal bars or wood separators. Otherwise, you can find a pot and pan organizer that fits in your desired drawer.

What’s the best pot and pan organizer to buy?

Top pot and pan organizer

Rev-A-Shelf 5CW2-2122-CR 21-Inch 2-Tier Wire Pull Out Kitchen Cabinet Organizer

What you need to know: This organizer has shelves that operate independently and plenty of pot, pan and lid slots.

What you’ll love: Mount this organizer at the bottom, sides and rear for exceptional sturdiness. Full-extension slides on a heavy-duty wire frame are rated to hold 100 pounds. You can customize your shelves to your desired height to best fit your pot and pan collection.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the dividers tend to detach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pot and pan organizer for the money

DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack

What you need to know: Make the most of your cabinet space and keep your saute pans upright with this shelf rack.

What you’ll love: Accommodating up to five pans, this helpful organizer allows a vertical or horizontal installation to streamline your cupboard space. A simple installation process only requires a few screws for secure mounting.

What you should consider: This wire pan organizer may not be strong enough to handle heavy pans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Focusline Pot Rack Organizer

What you need to know: The expandable shelf of this pot and pan organizer allows you to get proper cupboard fit and store your desired pans and lids.

What you’ll love: There is no mounting or installation required with this durable, stable organizer. Adjustable dividers allow you to organize as desired, while an extended rack gives you storage flexibility.

What you should consider: Some users find that this pot and pan organizer doesn’t have enough dividers for their collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

