Cereal is one of those foods that can be safely eaten far past the best-by date, but that doesn’t mean it stays fresh and crisp if left in non-airtight containers.

Which cereal container is best?

Cereal comes in flimsy cardboard boxes, which makes it a wise decision to buy a cereal container. These frequently airtight boxes not only help to keep your cereals fresher for longer, they also typically have easy dispensing options for a smooth, unbothered experience.

The best cereal container is the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece POP Cereal Dispenser Set. This set of three cereal containers is a perfect purchase for those who like to have multiple cereals on hand, including large families.

What to know before you buy a cereal container

Types

Cereal containers generally come in one of three forms: slimline, pitcher or gumball.

Slimline: Think of a slimline container as a plastic and airtight replacement for the box your cereal comes in. They can hold anywhere from 1.5-8 quarts, though larger slimline containers are usually used for other dry goods like flour and pasta, as most standard cereal boxes come with no more than half a quart worth of product.



Pitcher: A pitcher cereal container is really just a slimline container with a handle to allow for much easier manipulation, especially for those with small hands or those with dexterity issues. They also tend to have maximum sizes of 8 quarts, but their minimums tend to be a larger 4 quarts to take advantage of the extra mobility from the handle.



Gumball: If you've ever had a continental breakfast at a hotel, then you've seen this type of cereal container. Just like an old-school gumball machine, gumball cereal containers are loaded from the top and dispensed from the bottom using a lever, crank, knob or wheel. They have the lowest capacities, around half a quart, as they usually come in conjoined sets. They're a unique and stylish addition to any kitchen.

What to look for in a quality cereal container

Lid

For slimline and pitcher cereal containers, always pay the closest attention to the lid, as they come in a far greater variety of forms than the body. They can have small openings for pouring that slide or hinge open, and those that hinge might lock into place for easy pouring. Also look for how they’re secured to the body — some lids simply rest on top of the body and use a silicone band to hold them on and make the container airtight, while others might click into place or use some kind of locking mechanism.

How much you can expect to spend on a cereal container

Cereal containers can come in many forms and capacities, with these variables affecting cost the most. Basic, small cereal containers can go for as low as $10, but most mid-range cereal containers with better materials and smoother lids run $20-$35. The biggest and best cereal containers usually top out around $60, but some exceptions can surpass $100.

Cereal container FAQ

What other foods can you store inside a cereal container?

A. You can store just about any dry goods in a cereal container, though the types of dry foods change depending on the type of cereal container used. Standard cereal containers that are the shape and size of a cereal box can hold anything you want. Dispenser-type cereal containers shouldn’t be used with anything too big to be dispensed — think foods like rice, trail mix or nuts, little candies like gummy bears etc.

How long does a cereal container typically last?

A. Cereal containers are almost always made of durable plastic, and as such can last for years. The lids of cereal containers are another story, with certain lid types (like hinged lids) being particularly prone to snapping if dropped. As with most items, the more you use it, the quicker it will wear out.

What’s the best cereal container to buy?

Top cereal container

OXO Good Grips 3-Piece POP Cereal Dispenser Set

What you need to know: This set of three cereal containers is a handy purchase for anyone or any family who loves having a variety of cereals.

What you’ll love: Each of these cereal containers holds up to 3.4 quarts. The lids secure themselves to the body with a silicone band that provides an airtight seal. The lids have an easy-open, one-push lever that also stays open for easy pouring.

What you should consider: These cereal containers don’t have any helpful ways to grip them, so those with small hands may find them uncomfortable to pour.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top cereal container for the money

Prepworks by Progressive Large Cereal Keeper, 4.5 Quart

What you need to know: If you only find yourself going through one box of cereal at a time, this 4.5-quart container is a great option.

What you’ll love: The lid provides an airtight seal using a silicone band, and latches on either side prevent the lid from popping off in case of a drop. The BPA-free plastic body is also shatterproof in case of drops. The hinged lid locks open for easy pouring.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported that this cereal container arrived with a damaged lid due to the shipping container having no packing support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZEVRO Compact Dry Food Dispenser, Dual Control

What you need to know: An attractive crank dispenser for two cereals that can also dispense other similar-sized foods.

What you’ll love: Each container holds 17.5 ounces worth of food for a total containment size of 1.1 quarts, more than enough for a full box of cereal each. One revolution of the knob dispenses roughly 1 ounce for easy portion control.

What you should consider: The dispensing mechanism can crush remnants of cereals, with the dispenser scattering their crumbs across your kitchen counter when the knob is turned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

