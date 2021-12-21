Best can organizer

Depending on the type of can organizer you’re looking for, you may be able to find several different options for organizing cans in your fridge, pantry or other cabinet space.

Which can organizers are best?

Can organizers offer a great way to keep track of a variety of dry foods and usually in a way that reserves a little extra real estate for other goods in the pantry, fridge or kitchen. Still, deciding which can organizer is best for your needs may not be completely intuitive since you’ll still need to measure the space you’re looking to fill and decide what types of cans you’re hoping to organize.

The Simple Houseware Stackable Can Organizer Rack is a great pick for those looking to store a variety of can sizes, and it features a stackable design that’s great for saving space in the fridge or pantry.

What to know before you buy a can organizer

Can organizer dimensions

Even the best can racks can’t fit in certain spaces, so considering the dimensions of any can organizer alongside the amount of room in a given space you hope to put it in is the most obvious first step in searching for a suitable model. Can organizers come in a variety of configurations, shapes and overall sizes, so it’s easy to get creative and make the most out of just about any space with the right model.

Can organizer types

You can find many different can organizer types available, including simple can racks and bins, and more advanced products like hanging can organizer baskets, pantry door can racks and even modifiable options for accommodating multiple can types simultaneously.

Soda cans vs. dry goods cans

One of the more common dividing points between different can organizers is whether they specialize in soda cans, typical dry goods cans or modifiable spaces that work with multiple can types. Depending on what types of cans you’re hoping to store, you may simply need a soda can rack, or you might need something modifiable for several different dry good storage types.

What to look for in a quality can organizer

Steady

Most importantly, your can organizer should remain steady enough to actually hold any cans you put on it. Some cheap can organizers have been called flimsy by buyers and should be avoided, while other more-stable models are probably a safer bet — even if they cost a little more.

Capacity

The capacity of cans that a given can organizer can hold will vary, and it also may affect which model works best for your kitchen’s needs. Can organizers will usually hold somewhere between eight and 40 cans at a time, with some configurations offering the ability to maximize can storage capacity through stackability and other organizational benefits.

Stackable

Many can organizer bins and racks can be stacked, allowing users to increase the amount of space they’re saving when placing the products where they want them to go. Stackable can organizers are great for use in both the pantry and fridge, depending on what type of cans you hope to store as well as how many.

How much you can expect to spend on can organizers

Different can organizer varieties are priced a little bit differently, but most models of this simple kitchen organizing tool will actually come at a fair price. A cheap can organizer may only cost around $12-$15, while bulk packs of can racks and other can organizing solutions can often range from $20-$45.

Can organizer FAQ

What kinds of can organizers are good for use in the pantry?

A. While it’s mostly a matter of individual preference which organizer to use and where, pantry can organizers most often include some kind of can rack that can be either fit on a shelf, hung on a door or in under-shelf hanging baskets. Many can organizer racks for the pantry can also be stacked, which adds an extra degree of space-saving function.

Can you buy can organizer racks?

A. Several can organizer options exists, but can organizer racks are by far the most common. You can also find can organizer bins and wall-hung basket-type options, but most can organizers come in the form of metal racks.

What are the best can organizers to buy?

Top can organizer

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Organizer Rack

What you need to know: This stackable can organizer is a great addition to any kitchen, offering a simple three-layer can organizing system on its own or more when stacked.

What you’ll love: Depending on the kind of cans you’re organizing, this rack can usually hold around 36 different cans. Using the modifiable plastic compartmentalizing piece, this can organizer can also hold a variety of different can types.

What you should consider: For some, this can organizer rack was too large for use in the pantry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top can organizer for the money

Simple Houseware Two-Pack of Stackable Soda Can Organizer Racks

What you need to know: Those wanting to organize soda cans can appreciate this model, which comes in a two-pack and features up to 12 soda cans per rack.

What you’ll love: Along with offering 12 cans of space per rack, this two-pack of can organizer racks can also be stacked for maximizing space in any fridge or cabinet. These metal can organizers can also be purchased in bronze, chrome, silver or white finishes.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this model less stable than other can organizers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sorbus Set of Two Plastic Stackable Refrigerator Soda Can Organizer Bins

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a can organizer solution that’s better suited for the fridge, this two-pack of stackable plastic can organizers is a great pick and is very affordable.

What you’ll love: These can organizer bins don’t have to go in the fridge, though they do match the look of plastic shelving units usually found in refrigerators. Wherever they go, they can also be stacked to save the most space, and they offer up to nine cans each of storage space.

What you should consider: The lids on these can organizers weren’t very easy to use for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

