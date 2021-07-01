Best toner for oily skin

If your skin is oily, you can use a toner both morning and night to remove oil buildup that might clog your pores.

Which toners for oily skin are best?

For years, toners had a pretty bad rap, even for oily skin — and for a good reason. While they effectively removed the dirt, oil, bacteria and makeup your cleanser left behind, they contained harsh alcohol, which stripped the skin and actually made it produce more oil.

Fortunately, the new generation of toners is usually alcohol-free and provides plenty of benefits for your skin. To combat oiliness, you want a formula that can deep clean your pores, exfoliate dead skin and remove excess dirt and oil that can clog your pores. Some even contain acne-fighting ingredients to help clear breakouts.

The best toners for oily skin can help give you a balanced, healthy complexion that never feels dry or tight.

Best toners for oily skin 2021

Kiehl’s Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion

This cult-favorite toner works wonders for oily skin because it contains menthol and camphor to reduce oil production. It’s versatile, too, suitable for use as a spot treatment for oily areas or all over the face. It even works well as an aftershave lotion.

Sold by Sephora

Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner

This refreshing, lightweight toner can be used daily, even up to two times a day. It contains antioxidants and plant extracts to help soothe the skin, as well as niacinamide to help reduce oil production and the appearance of your pores. It has hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moisturized and balanced.

Sold by Amazon

Origins Zero Oil Pore Purifying Toner

With saw palmetto and salicylic acid, this toner is an ideal option for oily skin prone to acne. It instantly cuts down on oil and has a pleasantly cool feeling on the skin, thanks to the included mint. The formula is 100% vegan and mineral oil-, paraben- and phthalate-free.

Sold by Ulta, Macy’s and Sephora

NEOSTRATA Clarify Oily Skin Solution

The fragrance-free toner is formulated to effectively remove excess oil from the skin. It contains glycolic acid to help with exfoliation and prevent clogged pores. It also helps diminish the look of pores and can fight the signs of premature aging.

Sold by SkinStore and LovelySkin

OLEHENRIKSEN Balancing Force Oil Control Toner

With a combination of salicylic, glycolic and lactic acids, this concentrated toner helps reduce excess oil and the size of your pores. It also contains neem seed oil, which works as a natural anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory agent to help treat acne. The toner has a pleasant eucalyptus-peppermint scent.

Sold by Sephora

Thayers Witch Hazel Astringent

This gentle toner contains natural ingredients like white hazel and aloe vera to help cleanse the skin and remove oil buildup. It also helps fight bacteria to prevent acne breakouts. It hydrates and brightens the skin, too, so it works well to help fight the signs of aging.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

ProactivMD Balancing Toner

This alcohol-free toner helps tighten the look of pores and removes oil without drying out the skin. It’s also specially formulated to help balance the skin’s pH, so your skin remains healthy and moisturized. It’s even safe for sensitive skin.

Sold by Amazon

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4

This dermatologist-tested toner is designed specifically for oily skin, so it can remove excess oil and deep clean your pores. It doesn’t contain any parabens, phthalates or fragrances either, making it a safe option for sensitive skin. The formula is 100% vegan.

Sold by Ulta, Macy’s and Sephora

Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum

With an ingredient list that includes salicylic acid, witch hazel, zinc and niacinamide, this toner can help reduce oil and treat breakouts. It helps deep clean your pores and exfoliate to remove dead skin cells.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Murad Clarifying Toner

This oil-fighting toner offers a cooling sensation on the skin, so it can be refreshing as a midday pick-me-up. The formula also has witch hazel to reduce oil production and reduce the look of your pores. It’s dermatologist-test and cruelty-free as well.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner

Featuring salicylic acid and papaya enzyme, this natural toner exfoliates the skin extremely well without making it feel dry. It deep cleans the pores and helps minimize their appearance, so your skin looks smoother. It also helps remove impurities left behind by pollution.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner

An alcohol-free formula, this toner helps remove excess oil and reduces the look of pores without stripping the skin. It features vitamin C and arbutin to help brighten and even out the skin, making it an ideal option if you have post-acne scarring. The formula also helps improve your skin’s barrier function to prevent irritation.

Sold by Ulta

Saturday Skin Pore Clarifying Toner

This vegan toner helps improve skin tone and texture by soaking up excess oil and exfoliating the skin. It also contains sodium PCA, which helps boost your skin’s natural moisture levels to prevent it from feeling dry or tight. The packaging is recyclable too.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Revolve

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Leave-On Solution Pore-Refining Toner

This mattifying toner contains kaolin clay to soak up excess oil, so your skin never looks shiny. It also has silk and coconut water to help soften, condition and hydrate your skin to keep it looking smooth. The formula is non-comedogenic, too, making it an excellent option for acne-prone skin.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Q+A Niacinamide Daily Toner

This alcohol-free toner’s main ingredient, niacinamide, helps regulate oil production, clear the pores and soothe breakouts. It’s extremely effective for removing leftover dirt, makeup and oil that your cleanser might leave behind. It can also help fight redness and irritation.

Sold by SkinStore

Natural Outcome Oily Skin Control Toner

Featuring grapefruit and pomegranate, this natural-based toner helps remove excess oil to mattify the skin for a shine-free complexion. It also helps fight bacteria to prevent acne and clogged pores. The formula doesn’t contain any alcohol either, so you don’t have to worry about stripping your skin.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.