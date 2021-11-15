Best moisturizer for aging skin

Skin-care needs change as we age, so it’s important to find a moisturizer that supports skin in all stages of life.

Which moisturizers for aging skin are best?

As we age, our skin’s needs change. Skin that was once oily may become dryer, and sensitivity to certain ingredients may change. Additionally, to keep skin looking its healthiest, we may want to introduce new ingredients or even a whole new skin regimen, even as we embrace aging gracefully and take pride in our changing appearance. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that gives fast, dramatic results, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a moisturizer for aging skin

Although aging skin shares certain characteristics, just because you’ve got new skin-care goals than you did a decade or two ago, that doesn’t mean that all skin is the same as it ages. You’ll still want to shop for moisturizers that fit your skin type and lifestyle. If you spend a significant amount of time outdoors, for example, you may want to look for a moisturizer with SPF. If you’ve always struggled with breakouts, even though these may lessen as you age, you still may want to look for noncomedogenic formulations.

Your skin-care habits

The best skin care routine is the one you stick to. So if no matter what your intentions, you always zoom out the door without a lot of fuss, you may want to seek out a moisturizer that absorbs quickly and allows your skin to be ready for makeup quickly. If, on the other hand, you don’t like falling asleep with the sensation of a thick overnight cream on your face, you may want to steer clear of heavier formulas. Pick a moisturizer that allows for a routine that is sustainable for you.

Oil or water-based?

Even if your breakout days are mostly behind you, if your skin has tended to be oily and prone to blemishes, you may want to steer clear of thick, oil-based moisturizer formulas. Hydrating the skin is about water retention, so thick moisturizers are not always necessary to make aging skin look great.

Your main skin-care concern

Everyone’s skin changes as they age, but not everyone’s skin changes in the same way. Identify how you want to support your skin as it goes through its life journey. Are you concerned about sagging? Thin, crepey skin? Wrinkles and fine lines? Different ingredients address different concerns, so be sure to know yours as you choose your perfect moisturizer.

What to look for in a quality moisturizer for aging skin

There are a dizzying array of moisturizers for aging skin, each of them promising a range of results and requiring varying levels of commitment to a skin care routine. Here are a few things to look for in the right moisturizer for you.

Hyaluronic acid

If you’ve been in the market for a moisturizer in the last five years, you’ve probably seen one with hyaluronic acid. This skin care ingredient has gained popularity because it works with the body’s processes to increase moisture in skin, plump lines, regulate tissue repair and boost the body’s healing processes.

Retinoids

If fine lines and wrinkles are a skin care concern for you, you may want to look into a moisturizer with retinoids. These can also help acne-prone aging skin. It’s important to start slow with retinoids, as some people experience redness and irritation when first using moisturizers with this ingredient. Be sure to follow directions carefully and scale back on use if you experience irritation.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a building block of collagen. This is important because one of the things that cause skin to change as we age is our body’s reduced capacity to rebuild collagen. Less collagen means less elasticity in the skin.

How much you can expect to spend on moisturizers for aging skin

A good department-store brand moisturizer runs about $15-$30. A luxury brand can run upward of $60-$100, with some of the premium brands, such as La Mer, ranging into the $100+ range.

Moisturizers for aging skin FAQ

How often should I apply a moisturizer to aging skin?

A. You should always begin by reading the recommendations on the product label and following those. As a general rule of thumb, skin care routines work best when you moisturize early in the day and then before sleep. Give the new product a few weeks to start showing effects.

Does aging skin require a thick moisturizer?

A. Some customers associate the thickness of a moisturizer with its efficacy, but this isn’t necessarily the case. Thicker formulations can sit on top of the skin and not absorb as readily, which can be counterproductive to your goals. Choose a moisturizer that absorbs easily for best results.

What are the best moisturizers for aging skin to buy?

Top moisturizer for aging skin

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

What you need to know: Thick but not overpowering, this offering from the UK sensation leaves skin feeling plump and hydrated.

What you’ll love: It feels luxurious and smooths on beautifully. The addition of hyaluronic acid makes this a great tool for hydrating dry skin.

What you should consider: Some users with blemish-prone skin report that this pricey cream makes them break out.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top moisturizer for aging skin for the money

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 moisturizer

What you need to know: This longtime staple in skin care is a classic for a reason: it delivers.

What you’ll love: This is scent-free and absorbs readily.

What you should consider: Some customers prone to rosacea report that this moisturizer aggravated their symptoms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer

What you need to know: This doctor-formulated moisturizer offers a range of ingredients that help with the signs of aging.

What you’ll love: A luxurious splurge, users swear by its ability to hydrate and help with cell turnover.

What you should consider: Some users complain the cream stains nails and hands yellow.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.