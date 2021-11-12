10 most popular Goop products at Sephora

Many Goop products feature clean and vegan formulas and are packed with natural ingredients like vitamin C that are great for the skin.

Which popular Goop products at Sephora are best?

If you want clean and non-toxic beauty products, Goop should make your short list. Now available at Sephora, this brand carries everything from skincare and haircare to wellness products to help you fall asleep at night. It seems there’s no limit to what Goop can create. What Goop products are the best investment at Sephora?

For most people, the GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator has become a classic. Packed with glycolic acid and vitamin C, this exfoliator promises great things for those with dull or uneven skin textures. It has a fresh scent that will leave you looking forward to using this product in your weekly beauty routine.

Best Goop products at Sephora

Best exfoliator

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

Influenced by the process of microdermabrasion, the GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator is packed with clean ingredients for smooth and radiant skin. It’s ideal for individuals who have some of the following concerns:

Dark circles

Fine lines

Wrinkles

Dullness

Uneven texture

The Instant Glow Exfoliator utilizes the power of AHA and glycolic acid, along with a healthy dose of vitamin C. You should incorporate this product into your beauty routine two to three times each week for the best results.

Best facial lotion

GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion

While finding the best body lotion might be simple, finding something that works for the face is a bit more challenging. Dry skin will soak up the moisture provided by this featherweight lotion, great for dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin. Two to three pumps of the GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion twice a day should cover your face, neck and decolletage. It’s full of vitamin C to help nourish any skin type, from dry to oily.

Best overnight peel

GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

No matter what type of skin you have, the GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel will give you brighter skin while simultaneously retexturizing and exfoliating. It features pre-soaked pads with two textures: one side to exfoliate and another to polish the skin. Leave this product on overnight and rinse it off in the morning, allowing it to do the heavy lifting while you slumber. It’s also available in a mini version from Sephora.

Best shampoo

G. Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub

If you suffer from a flaky or dry scalp, you may fall in love with this whipped-mousse shampoo. Suitable for all hair types, it increases the shine of your hair while effectively cleaning both scalp and hair. It removes buildup from product usage, dirt and oil in one simple step. Use this scrub and shampoo once a week or as needed, always following it up with regular conditioner.

Best skin supplement

GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder

Are you interested in creating healthier skin from the inside out? The GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder is a daily drink that supports the growth of glowing skin with six key ingredients:

Vitamins C and E

CoQ10

Grape seed extract

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

This vegan formula is also gluten-free, so it can be used by people on any diet. This GOOPGLOW powder is packaged in single-serve packets that you mix with 8 ounces of water for a refreshing citrus morning beverage.

Best detangling solution

GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Treatment

Do you have a hard time washing your hair because of knots and tangles? The GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Treatment is a prewash serum applied 20 minutes before a shower. It’s designed to detangle before you shampoo, giving you shinier and softer hair. This treatment can be used with any hair texture from fine to thick and from straight to coily.

Best anti-aging cream

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream

If anti-aging is a priority for you, invest in the GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream. This rich formula leaves skin smooth, soft and fully moisturized for up to 48 hours. It’s best suited for individuals with normal to dry skin. The clean formula is vegan, fragrance-free and is made without retinyl palmitate.

Best bedtime supplement

Goop Wellness Knock Me Out Sleep Chews

For those who occasionally struggle with insomnia, these tasty chocolate mint chews can offer some assistance. Their primary three ingredients include melatonin, L-Tryptophan and vitamin B6 to support the sleep-wake cycle. They’re only meant to be taken by adults. You may want to consult a physician before use if you take antidepressants or blood pressure medications.

Best facial cleanser

G. Tox Malachite and Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser

The G. Tox Malachite and Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser is a great fit, no matter your skin type. It features a foaming gel cleanser with malachite and fruit acids that create a rich foam for cleaner skin. If you have pores, blemishes or oiliness, this product could be a great fit to keep your skin in perfect condition. It’s safe and nourishing enough to utilize daily. The formula is also considered vegan.

Best eye cream

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream

Looking more well-rested is possible with GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream. Great for dark circles and crow’s feet, this eye cream brightens and moisturizes skin for up to 72 hours. It can be used by any skin type from normal to oily, but it’s particularly effective on dry skin with fine lines and wrinkles. This anti-aging cream is made without retinyl palmitate, is vegan and fragrance-free for sensitive skin.

Finding the best Goop products

Goop makes an incredible line of natural products available at Sephora. Whether you want something for smoother skin or something to help you sleep at night, they have a product that’s the right fit for you.

