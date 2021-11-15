Anastasia Beverly Hills comparison: Is this popular brand worth it?

Anastasia believes the key to creating facial balance, symmetry and beauty is to follow the ancient Golden Ratio formula, using makeup and brow shaping to achieve the effect.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the top-selling brands at renowned makeup retailers. While the company is most known for its eyebrow line, which was also their first product launch in 2000, they sell everything from foundation to brush sets to body makeup.

The brand says it makes prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Their products are inspired by the ability that makeup has to create the illusion of facial balance, symmetry and proportion. Anastasia Beverly Hills is committed to cruelty-free product formulation, testing and development.

We wanted to give Anastasia Beverly Hills a closer look to see if it truly is a quality cosmetics brand, so we put a few of their products to the test. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Anastasia Beverly Hills

We tested Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, Lip Gloss and Blush Trio. Our diverse mix of testers included experienced makeup enthusiasts as well as individuals entirely new to some makeup products.

What you should know about Anastasia Beverly Hills

The creator, Anastasia Soare, launched her namesake brand in 1997, starting with a salon. She was one of the first to introduce brow shaping and products based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method, and is even widely credited as spearheading the modern brow trend.

The company’s first product line for brows launched in 2000, with other product launches following shortly after. Today, Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for its complete makeup line.

Anastasia Brow Definer

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer retails for $23 at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s. There are 12 shades ranging from blonde to auburn to ebony.

The all-in-one brow pencil is retractable, so you never have to worry about sharpening. It features a soft, custom spoolie brush on one end for blending the product and brushing brows, while the other side is a triangular-tipped eyebrow pencil with three distinct sides for defining, filling and detailing brows. Use the flat side for shading and outlining the brows, the medium side to fill and define, and the fine tip to create hairlike detail.

How did the Anastasia Brow Definer perform?

We appreciate how straightforward it was to work with the Anastasia Brow Definer, especially considering this was our first time using a brow shaping product. We tested the color Taupe (for blonde hair with cool/ash undertones), which matched our eyebrows perfectly and gave us a natural and light brow shape and fill — perfect for any daytime look.

The slanted tip made the process simple, allowing us to outline and fill our brows quickly and precisely. The product lasted all day and needed to be removed with a makeup remover cloth. We thought our brows looked healthy after removing the product and didn’t notice any hair falling out.

While we appreciate and prefer the twistable bottom that releases the product over a brow pencil that requires sharpening, we thought the durability could be improved. When shaping our brows, the tip broke off several times, leaving the edge jagged and uneven. A few users also thought the product dried out too quickly and even smudged throughout the day.

Anastasia Lip Gloss

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss costs $16 and comes in 24 colors. You can find it at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

This ultra-smooth, creamy formula is weightless and delivers a mirror-like shine. The sponge-tip applicator allows you to apply the multidimensional pigment neatly and precisely. With a non-drying formula, you don’t have to worry about it becoming sticky or flaking. Anastasia Lip Gloss can be used on its own or applied on top of lipstick or lip liner.

How did the Anastasia Lip Gloss perform?

We tested the color Kristen, a cool mauve shade with no shimmer. The color was bold enough after just one swipe to our top and bottom lips and was perfect for a daytime look. We appreciated how hydrated and smooth our lips felt all day, with no stickiness. The gloss did not dry out, so there was no flaking. However, reapplication was necessary since the color started to fade after a few hours.

Although some users reported that the Anastasia Lip Gloss was sticky, or they noticed blotchiness or flaking, we didn’t experience these issues. Some also thought that the color they received didn’t match what was shown online.

Anastasia Blush Trio

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio costs $30 and comes in five different trio palettes. You can find it at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

The colors in each trio complement each other so that you can wear them separately or together for a multidimensional look. The formula is finely milled for seamless blending and full-pigment for buildable coverage.

How did the Anastasia Blush Trio perform?

The trio we used was called Pink Passion, which included three colors: Basically (matte orchid pink), Sugar (satin bubblegum pink) and Rose (satin petal pink). When combined, the shades gave us a matte look with a slight light pink shimmer.

Overall, we were impressed with the Anastasia Blush Trio, and more specifically, the longevity. We applied blush once in the morning and still noticed it on our cheeks at the end of the day. The blush didn’t get dry or flaky and wore well all day long. We used makeup wipes to remove Anastasia blush before bed.

We found ourselves wishing for a little space between colors in the palette — it was challenging to quickly swipe a single shade without accidentally getting another shade on our brush. In addition, some users felt the Blush Trio was too pigmented, making it hard to blend.

Other Anastasia products we like

If you’re looking for other Anastasia Beverly Hills products, here are a few worth trying.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade is a smudge-free, waterproof pomade formula that glides on skin and hair smoothly to create clean, defined brows. It provides color and sculpting and dries with a matte finish.

Sold at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette features 14 shades, including mattes and glam shimmers capable of creating a day or night look. These full-pigment colors are easy to blend.

Sold at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation comes in 50 shades to match almost every skin tone. This vegan formula is long-lasting and water-resistant.

Sold at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Bottom line about Anastasia Beverly Hills

Based on our experience with Anastasia Beverly Hills, we think the company lives up to the promise of being a quality prestige brand. Their cosmetics are made for everyone, from the professional makeup artist to someone who’s learning to the amateur makeup dabbler. Each product performed as advertised and left us feeling impressed.

